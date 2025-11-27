The 141 best Black Friday deals you can shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, Apple, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You have important holiday activities to get to, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on the best Black Friday deals. There are literally thousands of deals out there right now, and we’ve spent the past several weeks hunting down the best of the best. We’ll be constantly updating this list with all the best new bargains and deals that we find, so check back regularly and bring money.
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 chip (Sky Blue) $749See It
Apple’s latest MacBook Air packs the new M4 chip and a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display into a super-light chassis that still has enough power for creative work and everyday multitasking. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade for Apple Intelligence features, this is the sweet-spot machine to grab while it’s marked down.
Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access to Language Learning Save more than 60%See It
You won’t find a better way to learn a language than Rosetta Stone’s proven approach. Right now, you can get lifetime access to the Rosetta Stone system for just $99 if you choose a single language and $149 for all 25 languages. You can access the lessons and instructions on a computer or a smartphone app. The built-in speech recognition helps learners speak with a more authentic accent because learning a language involves a lot more than simply memorizing the words.
4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor Tire Inflator $139 (was $185)See It
WOLFBOX’s MegaVolt 24Air 4-in-1 unit is built to bail you out of just about any roadside annoyance, combining a 4,000A 12V jump starter with a 160PSI tire inflator, 24,000mAh power bank, and 400-lumen emergency light in one compact brick. It can revive dead gas or diesel engines up to 10L, quickly top off truck and SUV tires with its 45L/min smart inflator, and then fast-charge phones, tablets, or other gear via 65W USB-C and multiple USB-A ports, all while layering in IP64 weather resistance and multi-layer safety protections for cold-weather, all-conditions use.
Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR Headset (Gorilla Tag bundle) $249See It
Meta’s Quest 3S delivers sharper visuals and more power in a totally wire-free VR setup, so you can jump straight into games without a PC or console. This bundle includes Gorilla Tag and instant access to a big library of titles, making it a plug-and-play upgrade for family gaming nights.
Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa $22See It
Echo Pop is an easy, low-commitment way to add Alexa to a bedroom, kitchen, or dorm without sacrificing much space or cash. It’s surprisingly loud for its size and handles music, timers, and smart-home control without feeling like overkill.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (newest model) $25
This tiny streaming stick can make an older TV feel brand new, with 4K HDR support and a snappy interface for all the major apps. It’s a cheap, high-impact upgrade that’s way easier than replacing your entire television.
JBL Go 4 ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker $40See It
The JBL Go 4 is a palm-sized speaker that’s easy to toss in a bag but still kicks out punchy, room-filling sound. It’s waterproof and dustproof, so it works just as well on a desk as it does at the pool or park.
PicassoTiles 100 Piece Magnetic Building Tiles Set $30
This classic magnetic tile kit is a boredom-killer for kids that also sneaks in some STEM learning around shapes, stability, and creativity. It’s one of those toys that works for a wide age range and keeps getting pulled out long after the wrapping paper is gone.
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth Flex Straw Water Bottle $27See It
Hydro Flask’s wide-mouth bottle keeps water cold for hours and stands up to daily abuse in backpacks, cup holders, and gym floors. The straw lid makes it easy to sip without spilling, so you’re more likely to actually hit those hydration goals.
roborock Qrevo CurvX Robot Vacuum and Mop $849See It
With serious suction and an ultra-slim body, the Qrevo CurvX can slip under furniture and actually pull dirt out of carpets instead of just skating around it. It also mops and cleans its own pad at the dock, so you can hand off even more of your weekly cleaning to a robot.
- Shop all Amazon Black Friday 2025 deals
- Browse even more Black Friday 2025 deals on Amazon’s Black Friday hub
- Check another batch of Black Friday 2025 deals on Amazon’s section 3 page
Amazon devices, readers & streaming
- Echo Pop compact smart speaker with Alexa (Charcoal) $22
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (newest model), smart display with Alexa $55
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (newest model) $25
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $35
- Amazon Smart Plug (2-pack) $24
- Roku Smart TV 2025 – 50-inch Select Series 4K HDR TV $228
- INSIGNIA 50″ Class F50 Series 4K UHD Fire TV $169
- NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro streaming media player $169
- Kindle Scribe 10.2″ e-reader & note-taking tablet $279
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (newest model) – Raspberry $124
- onn. Full HD Streaming Device (2023) – Google TV $9
Smart home, security & lighting
- Ring Indoor Cam home security camera $25
- Blink Mini 2 plug-in smart security camera $18
- WYZE Cam v4 2.5K AI indoor/outdoor security camera $20
- Govee RGBIC floor lamp, Alexa-compatible corner lamp $55
- Govee Christmas Lights 2, 99ft RGBWIC smart string lights $75
- Philips Hue Festavia 130-foot smart string lights $237
- Skylight Frame WiFi digital photo frame (10″) $110
- Skylight Calendar 15-inch touchscreen family planner $249
- REACHER wood grain sunrise alarm clock & sound machine $33
- Skylight 10″ Digital Photo Frame – Black $109.99
- Skylight 27″ Calendar Max Smart Family Organizer $499.99
- Monster Smart 100ft Indoor RGBIC Flow LED Strip Lights $20
Laptops, tablets & wearables
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 chip (Sky Blue) $749
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch with M4 chip (Sky Blue) $949
- Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, Blue) $274
- HP 17 Laptop PC, 17.3″ HD+ touchscreen (Ryzen 5, 16GB/1TB) $662
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) LTE (2025 model) $350
- Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm], Rose Gold with Light Blush Sport Band $339
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] with Orange Ocean Band $599
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] with Indigo Alpine Loop (Medium) $599
- Oura Ring 4 smart ring (Gold, Size 8) $349
- WHOOP Life MG device with 12-month membership (health & fitness tracker) $299
- ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050, Ryzen 7, 16GB/512GB) $599
- HP OmniBook 5 – 16″ 2K Touch, Core Ultra 7, 16GB/1TB $479
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ M1 – 8GB/256GB (Recertified) $549
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6″ (i3-N305, 8GB/256GB) $219
- Restored Apple iPad 7 (10.2″) 32GB Bundle (Refurbished) $134
- Restored Apple iPad 7 – 32GB Space Gray – WiFi (Refurbished) From $119.98
- Oura Ring 4 – Smart Ring – Silver (Size 9) $249
- Acer Nitro V 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i5-13420H, RTX 5050, 16GB/512GB) $599
- Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses – Wayfarer $239.20
Monitors & PC components
- Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor S2725QS (27″, 4K 120Hz, integrated speakers) $199
- Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 24-core desktop processor (OEM) $429
- MSI Optix G32C4W – 31.5″ Curved 165Hz Gaming Monitor $129
TVs & home entertainment
- Samsung 65″ Crystal UHD U7900F 4K Smart TV (2025) $328
- Samsung 75″ Crystal UHD U7900F 4K Smart TV (2025) $448
- Hisense 75″ H5 Series QLED 4K Roku Smart TV (2025) $378
- Philips 60″ 4K Google Smart LED TV (60PUL7555/F7) $238
- MountFTV Full Motion TV Wall Mount (26–65″) $23.99
Headphones, speakers & phone accessories
- SHOKZ OpenRun bone conduction headphones $90
- JLab JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones (Mauve) $40
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless workout earbuds (Electric Orange) $200
- Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear Bluetooth headphones (Matte Black) $130
- Anker Prime MagSafe 3-in-1 charging station (Qi2) $150
- Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger (MagGo) 5,000mAh $24
- OCTOBUDDY Classic MAX silicone suction phone mount (Baby Blue Jay) $13
- Marshall Acton III Bluetooth home speaker (Black) $180
- JBL Go 4 ultra-portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker (Blue) $40
- Restored Apple iPhone 14 – Fully Unlocked – 128 GB Midnight (Refurbished) $278.99
- Restored Apple iPhone 12 – Unlocked – 64GB (Refurbished) $167
- ETEPEHI 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station (iPhone/Watch/AirPods) $14.59
- OKKO Sonic Bass V4 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker $37.99
- Seenda Karaoke Machine with 2 Wireless Mics + 12″ Woofer $59.99
- Portable Bluetooth Speaker – IPX7 Waterproof, 30W $26.09
- Portable Charger 20,000mAh Power Bank (22.5W Fast Charging) $15.99
Gaming consoles, VR & accessories
- PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim) $449
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset (Gorilla Tag bundle, 40+ games) $250
- PlayStation DualSense wireless controller – Starlight Blue $55
- PlayStation DualSense wireless controller – White $55
- PlayStation Portal Remote Player (Midnight Black) $179
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) gaming laptop (RTX 5070 Ti, 2.5K 240Hz) $1,879
- PDP RIFFMASTER wireless guitar controller (Xbox/PC) $109
- Nex Playground active play system for kids & families $199
- GTPLAYER gaming chair with footrest & lumbar support $117
- PlayStation Portal Remote Player – Midnight Black $179
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Storm Breaker Special Edition $49
- Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch (Physical) $30
Kitchen, coffee & cooking gear
- Breville Barista Express espresso machine (BES870XL) $500
- De’Longhi Eletta Explore espresso machine with cold brew & hot/cold frother $1,499
- CASABREWS CM5418 compact 20-bar espresso machine with steam wand $119
- Terra Kaffe Super Automatic Espresso Machine (TK-02) $1,695
- Keurig K-Express single-serve K-Cup coffee maker (Mint) $60
- Our Place Dream Cooker 6-quart multicooker $169
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (BOV900BSS) $300
- Cuisinart TOA-70NAS air fryer toaster oven with grill $100
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL indoor grill & air fryer (FG551) $149
- HexClad 12-inch hybrid nonstick frying pan with lid $149
- CAROTE 21-piece white granite nonstick pots & pans set $122
- Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (64oz, Black) $299
- Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl ice cream and soft serve maker (NC701) $280
- Ninja SLUSHi Max XXL smart frozen drink maker (150oz, FS605) $349
- MEATER Plus smart Bluetooth wireless meat thermometer $70
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer (Blue Velvet) $349
- AeroGarden Harvest Lite indoor hydroponic garden (Cream) $65
Drinkware, coolers & hydration
- YETI Hopper M30 portable soft cooler with MagShield access $280
- Hydro Flask 32oz wide-mouth bottle with Flex Straw lid (Thyme Rose Gold) $27
- Owala SmoothSip insulated stainless steel coffee tumbler, 20oz (Navy) $18.49
- Owala FreeSip insulated stainless steel water bottle, 40oz (Candy Store) $32
- Owala FreeSip Twist insulated stainless steel water bottle, 24oz (Scream Green) $19
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with handle, 30oz (Twilight) $26
Robots, cleaning & home comfort
- dreame L40 Ultra robot vacuum & mop with self-emptying dock $399
- Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro robot vacuum & mop combo $599
- roborock Qrevo CurvX robot vacuum & mop (22,000Pa, ultra-slim) $849
- BISSELL Little Green Mini portable carpet & upholstery cleaner (4075) $75
Mattresses, toppers & bedding
- Tuft & Needle 2-inch queen mattress topper $150
- Casper Sleep Element queen mattress (medium feel) $449
- REST Evercool cooling comforter (King/Cali King, Cool Gray) $165
Tools, grooming & personal care
- DEWALT 20V MAX cordless drill driver set (DCD777D1) $99
- MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger premium men’s beard trimmer $70
- Shark FlexStyle hair styling system & hair dryer (HD440BK) $229
Portable power stations & backup power
- Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station (1800W, 1056Wh LiFePO4) $397
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 portable power station (1024Wh LiFePO4) $349
Fitness, walking pads & home gym
- NordicTrack T Series 10 treadmill with 10″ tilting touchscreen $397
- WALKINGPAD Z1 foldable walking pad treadmill $279
Toys, STEM kits & family games
- LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees building set (10373) $45
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Wild Animals: Majestic Rhino (31171) $42
- LEGO Friends Space Research Rover space set (42602) $33
- PicassoTiles 100-piece magnetic building tiles set $30
- Mattel Games Giant UNO card game $12.49
- PopSockets PopPuck magnetic fidget toy $7.49
- Toniebox audio player starter set with Playtime Puppy (Purple) $70
Cameras & creator gear
- DJI Osmo 360 Camera Standard Combo, waterproof 360° action camera $357
- NBD 4K 48MP Vlogging Digital Camera $112.47
Shoes, bags & travel
- Nike Men’s Air Max Excee shoes $75
- Nike Men’s Revolution 8 road running shoes (Black/White) $50
- Nike Men’s Run Swift 3 road running shoes (White/Bright Crimson-Black) $60
- New Balance Men’s 608 V5 casual comfort cross trainer $60
- Vera Bradley Featherweight Portnoy belt bag (Golden Olive) $27.50
- Away Softside large checked suitcase (Clay Pink) $243
Air purifiers, heaters & seasonal home
- BLUEAIR Blue Pure 211i Max smart air purifier (large rooms) $199
- PuroAir 240 HEPA air purifiers for home large rooms (2-pack) $265
- Shark NeverChange HP153 air purifier for large rooms $!50
- Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan $299
- National Tree Company 9 ft pre-lit Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree $348
Internet & connectivity
Batteries & essentials
- Great Value Alkaline AAA Batteries – 48 Pack $9.97
- Great Value AA Alkaline Batteries – 48 Pack $9.97
The best Black Friday deals for 2025