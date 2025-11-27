The 141 best Black Friday deals you can shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, Apple, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You have important holiday activities to get to, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on the best Black Friday deals. There are literally thousands of deals out there right now, and we’ve spent the past several weeks hunting down the best of the best. We’ll be constantly updating this list with all the best new bargains and deals that we find, so check back regularly and bring money.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air packs the new M4 chip and a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display into a super-light chassis that still has enough power for creative work and everyday multitasking. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade for Apple Intelligence features, this is the sweet-spot machine to grab while it’s marked down.

You won’t find a better way to learn a language than Rosetta Stone’s proven approach. Right now, you can get lifetime access to the Rosetta Stone system for just $99 if you choose a single language and $149 for all 25 languages. You can access the lessons and instructions on a computer or a smartphone app. The built-in speech recognition helps learners speak with a more authentic accent because learning a language involves a lot more than simply memorizing the words.

4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor Tire Inflator $139 (was $185) Wolfbox See It

WOLFBOX’s MegaVolt 24Air 4-in-1 unit is built to bail you out of just about any roadside annoyance, combining a 4,000A 12V jump starter with a 160PSI tire inflator, 24,000mAh power bank, and 400-lumen emergency light in one compact brick. It can revive dead gas or diesel engines up to 10L, quickly top off truck and SUV tires with its 45L/min smart inflator, and then fast-charge phones, tablets, or other gear via 65W USB-C and multiple USB-A ports, all while layering in IP64 weather resistance and multi-layer safety protections for cold-weather, all-conditions use.

Meta’s Quest 3S delivers sharper visuals and more power in a totally wire-free VR setup, so you can jump straight into games without a PC or console. This bundle includes Gorilla Tag and instant access to a big library of titles, making it a plug-and-play upgrade for family gaming nights.

Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa $22 This speaker fits just about anywhere. Amazon See It

Echo Pop is an easy, low-commitment way to add Alexa to a bedroom, kitchen, or dorm without sacrificing much space or cash. It’s surprisingly loud for its size and handles music, timers, and smart-home control without feeling like overkill.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (newest model) $25

This tiny streaming stick can make an older TV feel brand new, with 4K HDR support and a snappy interface for all the major apps. It’s a cheap, high-impact upgrade that’s way easier than replacing your entire television.

The JBL Go 4 is a palm-sized speaker that’s easy to toss in a bag but still kicks out punchy, room-filling sound. It’s waterproof and dustproof, so it works just as well on a desk as it does at the pool or park.

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Magnetic Building Tiles Set $30

This classic magnetic tile kit is a boredom-killer for kids that also sneaks in some STEM learning around shapes, stability, and creativity. It’s one of those toys that works for a wide age range and keeps getting pulled out long after the wrapping paper is gone.

Hydro Flask’s wide-mouth bottle keeps water cold for hours and stands up to daily abuse in backpacks, cup holders, and gym floors. The straw lid makes it easy to sip without spilling, so you’re more likely to actually hit those hydration goals.

With serious suction and an ultra-slim body, the Qrevo CurvX can slip under furniture and actually pull dirt out of carpets instead of just skating around it. It also mops and cleans its own pad at the dock, so you can hand off even more of your weekly cleaning to a robot.

