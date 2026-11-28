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ECOVACS has 21 early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, with up to 50 percent off its DEEBOT robot vacuums, WINBOT window-cleaning robots, and Goat robot lawn mowers. The full lineup lives on ECOVACS’ Special Days deals page on Amazon, and every link below goes directly to an individual product page. Many of these deal prices run through Nov. 30, though prices and stock can shift before then. Jump straight to robot vacuums, window-cleaning robots, or robot lawn mowers.

Top ECOVACS early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

ECOVACS WINBOT W3 Omni A window robot that cleans up after itself Amazon $699.99 $521 ECOVACS See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Washing windows is the chore that gets put off until spring, and this is the robot that takes it off your list. The ECOVACS WINBOT W3 Omni is $521 (was $699.99). The headline feature is its multi-functional station, which ECOVACS says auto-cleans the robot between jobs, so you aren’t peeling off and rinsing a grimy pad after every pane. On the glass, it plans its route with Win-SLAM 5.0 navigation and wets the window with a triple spray system as it wipes. ECOVACS lists 12 levels of protection for keeping it safely on the window, which is reassuring on an upstairs pane. It suits homes with big sliding doors, picture windows, or glass you can’t easily reach. If you’d rather skip the station, the WINBOT W2S PRO is $299 (was $399.99) in the window robot section below.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T90 MAX A self-emptying robot that mops, too Amazon $649.99 $449 ECOVACS See it at Amazon See it at Amazon If you want one robot to handle vacuuming and mopping without much babysitting, start here. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T90 MAX is $449 (was $649.99). ECOVACS rates its suction at 30,000Pa, and its OZMO Roller 3.0 mop is built to clean itself while it works, so it isn’t smearing yesterday’s spill across the kitchen. Back at the dock, the station empties the dustbin, washes the mop, and dries it with hot air. Anti-tangle brushes are there for long hair and pet fur. Want more suction for rugs? The T90 MAX PLUS steps up to 40,000Pa for $499 (was $699.99), and it’s in the robot vacuum section below.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OMNICYCLONE Half off a mop-first flagship with a bagless dock Amazon $1,499.99 $749 ECOVACS See it at Amazon See it at Amazon This is the deepest cut in the ECOVACS sale. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OMNICYCLONE is $749, half its $1,499.99 list price. On paper, its 22,000Pa suction rating trails the T90 models in this post. The X12 makes its case on mopping. A FocusJet nozzle pre-sprays dried-on spots before the OZMO Roller 3.0 goes over them, and ECOVACS says its Auto Carpet Shield keeps rugs out of the mopping. The station is bagless, so you won’t be buying replacement dust bags. It makes the most sense in homes with lots of hard floor and a kitchen that sees real cooking. The newer X12S OMNICYCLONE is $899 (was $1,299.99) below.

ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK A wire-free robot mower for quarter-acre lawns Amazon $999.99 $664 ECOVACS See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Older robot mowers needed a boundary wire staked around the whole yard. The ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK skips that step. It’s $664 (was $999.99), and ECOVACS says it maps your lawn with RTK satellite positioning combined with camera vision, for lawns up to 1/4 acre. AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance is designed to spot things in its path, and you draw mowing zones in the app. Most of the country won’t mow again until spring, which gives you all winter to set it up before the first cut. Bigger yard? The Goat A2000 LiDAR PRO is rated for up to 1/2 acre and costs $1,329 (was $1,999.99).

ECOVACS DEEBOT robot vacuum deals from $499

The T90 MAX and X12 OMNICYCLONE are covered above, and the rest of the DEEBOT lineup is marked down too. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T90 MAX PLUS is $499 (was $699.99). ECOVACS rates it at 40,000Pa of suction, and its dock washes the mop with 212°F water inside a 3.7-inch slim design. For large homes with a lot of carpet, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T90S PRO is $659 (was $899.99). Our guide to the best robot vacuums has more picks.

ECOVACS WINBOT window cleaning robot deals from $119

The W3 Omni is covered above, and the rest of the WINBOT range runs from compact models to self-cleaning stations. If you’ve never used a window robot, the ECOVACS WINBOT MINI is $119 (was $239.99). A step up, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S PRO is $299 (was $399.99), and ECOVACS rates its suction at 10,000Pa with TruEdge 2.0 edge cleaning for window corners.

ECOVACS Goat robot lawn mower deals from $630

The O1000 RTK is covered above. The ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK Care is $630 (was $999.99), and ECOVACS includes 36 extra blades in the box. For lawns up to 1/2 acre, the ECOVACS Goat A2000 LiDAR PRO is $1,329 (was $1,999.99) and uses dual LiDAR navigation with a built-in TruEdge edge trimmer, according to ECOVACS.