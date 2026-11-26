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Black Friday portable power station deals are live on Amazon, with discounts on Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker SOLIX, and Jackery models ranging from $89 to $2,199. Two numbers matter when you shop for one of these: capacity in watt-hours tells you how long it runs, and continuous output in watts tells you what it can power. Each link below goes to an individual product page so you can check local stock and delivery estimates before you buy.

Top Black Friday portable power station deals

Bluetti Elite 100 mini Portable Power Station (1,004.8Wh) $379.99 (was $799) Bluetti See it at Amazon At $379.99 on Amazon, the Elite 100 mini is the least expensive way into a full kilowatt-hour of LiFePO4 storage in this sale. It holds 1,004.8 watt-hours in a 23.6-pound frame, with Bluetti claiming more than 6,000 charge cycles. The trade-off for that compact footprint is inverter output: 700 watts continuous suits laptops, routers, CPAP machines, and 12V fridges more than kitchen appliances. If you want a step up in wattage, see the 1,800-watt Elite 100 V2 in the midsize list below (read our Elite 100 V2 review).

Anker SOLIX S2000 Portable Power Station (2,010Wh) $649.97 (was $1,199) Anker See it at Amazon Two kilowatt-hours of storage for $649.97 at Amazon is hard to beat for weekend outages and camp kitchens. The Anker SOLIX S2000 pairs a 2,010Wh LiFePO4 battery with a 1,500-watt continuous inverter (3,000 watts surge) and weighs 35.7 pounds, making it noticeably lighter than older 2kWh boxes. Anker rates its cells for 10,000 cycles, and it includes eight output ports along with 400W solar input.

Bluetti Elite 300 Portable Power Station (3,014Wh) $1,098.99 (was $1,699) BLUETTI See it at Amazon This is the home-backup and RV pick at $1,098.99 on Amazon. Bluetti rates the Elite 300 at 3,014Wh and 2,400 watts of continuous output, and it includes a 30-amp TT-30 port so you can plug in a travel trailer directly. At 58 pounds, it stays in a garage, utility room, or truck bed rather than a tent.

Compact power stations under 500Wh

Small stations under 10 pounds handle phones, cameras, Starlink Mini dishes, and laptops on day trips or overnight outages, typically with 300W to 600W inverters.

Midsize 1kWh to 2kWh power stations

This capacity tier keeps a full-size refrigerator, Wi-Fi network, and home office running overnight, with higher-wattage inverters available for kitchen appliances and power tools.

Home backup and RV power stations

Dedicated appliance backups, high-capacity 3kWh to 5kWh stations, and transfer panels run multi-day refrigerator loads, sump pumps, and workshop tools.

Solar bundles, expansion batteries, and chargers

If you already own a compatible station or want panels in the same box, these kits, expansion packs, and alternator chargers cut the cost of recharging off-grid.