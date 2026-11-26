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Black Friday portable power station deals are live on Amazon, with discounts on Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker SOLIX, and Jackery models ranging from $89 to $2,199. Two numbers matter when you shop for one of these: capacity in watt-hours tells you how long it runs, and continuous output in watts tells you what it can power. Each link below goes to an individual product page so you can check local stock and delivery estimates before you buy.
Top Black Friday portable power station deals
Bluetti Elite 100 mini Portable Power Station (1,004.8Wh)
$379.99 (was $799)
At $379.99 on Amazon, the Elite 100 mini is the least expensive way into a full kilowatt-hour of LiFePO4 storage in this sale. It holds 1,004.8 watt-hours in a 23.6-pound frame, with Bluetti claiming more than 6,000 charge cycles. The trade-off for that compact footprint is inverter output: 700 watts continuous suits laptops, routers, CPAP machines, and 12V fridges more than kitchen appliances. If you want a step up in wattage, see the 1,800-watt Elite 100 V2 in the midsize list below (read our Elite 100 V2 review).
Anker SOLIX S2000 Portable Power Station (2,010Wh)
$649.97 (was $1,199)
Two kilowatt-hours of storage for $649.97 at Amazon is hard to beat for weekend outages and camp kitchens. The Anker SOLIX S2000 pairs a 2,010Wh LiFePO4 battery with a 1,500-watt continuous inverter (3,000 watts surge) and weighs 35.7 pounds, making it noticeably lighter than older 2kWh boxes. Anker rates its cells for 10,000 cycles, and it includes eight output ports along with 400W solar input.
Bluetti Elite 300 Portable Power Station (3,014Wh)
$1,098.99 (was $1,699)
This is the home-backup and RV pick at $1,098.99 on Amazon. Bluetti rates the Elite 300 at 3,014Wh and 2,400 watts of continuous output, and it includes a 30-amp TT-30 port so you can plug in a travel trailer directly. At 58 pounds, it stays in a garage, utility room, or truck bed rather than a tent.
Compact power stations under 500Wh
Small stations under 10 pounds handle phones, cameras, Starlink Mini dishes, and laptops on day trips or overnight outages, typically with 300W to 600W inverters.
- EcoFlow TRAIL 200 DC (192Wh), $89 at Amazon (was $149): A 220W DC-only brick built for USB-C laptops, phones, and camera batteries with no AC outlet weight.
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 240 (243Wh), $189 at Amazon (was $279): EcoFlow’s entry 300W AC station covers routers, lights, and small electronics on a tight budget.
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 (256Wh), $209 at Amazon (was $319): A 7.7-pound LiFePO4 box with 300W AC output and one-hour wall charging.
- Bluetti Elite 30 Mini (288Wh), $219.99 at Amazon (was $449): A compact 300W unit tailored for weekend camp kits and desk backup.
- Bluetti Elite 30 V2 (288Wh, Pink), $227 at Amazon (was $449): Weighs 9.5 pounds with a 600W inverter and 70-minute AC recharge, though the solar cable sells separately; green, purple, and blue finishes are $249.98 to $249.99.
Midsize 1kWh to 2kWh power stations
This capacity tier keeps a full-size refrigerator, Wi-Fi network, and home office running overnight, with higher-wattage inverters available for kitchen appliances and power tools.
- Jackery FridgeGuard Smart Fridge Backup (1,024Wh), $429.99 at Costco (was $629.99): At 2.63 inches thin with 800W output and 10ms UPS switchover, it tucks beside a refrigerator; Costco’s $200 member discount runs through Dec. 6.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic (1,024Wh), $438.90 at Amazon (was $559): Packs an 1,800W inverter and 500W solar input at under 27 pounds, or grab the carrying-bag bundle for $459 (was $679).
- Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 (1,070Wh), $469 at Amazon (was $559): Jackery’s 23.8-pound 1kWh station pushes 1,500W continuous with quiet fans and a 4,000-cycle LFP battery.
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 (1,024Wh), $469.99 at Amazon (was $799): Steps up to 2,000W continuous output and a 49-minute AC charge time for 99 cents more than the Explorer 1000 V2.
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 (1,024Wh), $493 at Amazon (was $729): Pairs an 1,800W inverter with 10ms UPS switchover for desktop PCs and home-office gear.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max (2,048Wh), $854 at Amazon (was $1,199): Delivers 2,400W continuous AC output in an expandable 2kWh chassis.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 with Extra Battery (2,048Wh), $919 at Amazon (was $1,298): Splits 2kWh of capacity across two lighter pieces so one person can carry them separately.
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max (2,048Wh), $977 at Amazon (was $1,399): EcoFlow’s previous-gen 2,400W station remains discounted at $422 off list.
Home backup and RV power stations
Dedicated appliance backups, high-capacity 3kWh to 5kWh stations, and transfer panels run multi-day refrigerator loads, sump pumps, and workshop tools.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3000 Gen4 (3,072Wh), $1,299 at Amazon (was $1,699): Steps up to 3,600W continuous AC output and 7,200W surge for high-draw appliances.
- EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2, $1,499 at Amazon (was $1,899): Ties compatible EcoFlow batteries directly into home circuits for automatic outage transfer.
- Bluetti FridgePower Backup System (2,016Wh), $1,699 at Amazon (was $2,599): A roughly 3-inch-slim, 1,800W UPS battery built to slide behind a kitchen fridge or mount flat on a wall.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3800 Gen4 (3,763Wh), $1,699 at Amazon (was $2,199): Matches the 3000 Gen4’s 3,600W inverter while adding nearly 700Wh of extra reserve.
- EcoFlow TITAN 5000 Classic (5,017Wh), $2,199 at Amazon (was $3,299): Over 5kWh of storage and 4,000W AC output for extended outages without fuel.
Solar bundles, expansion batteries, and chargers
If you already own a compatible station or want panels in the same box, these kits, expansion packs, and alternator chargers cut the cost of recharging off-grid.
- Bluetti Charger 1 560W Alternator Charger, $199 at Amazon (was $399): Bluetti says it pulls up to 560W from a vehicle alternator while driving, roughly five times faster than a 12V cigarette socket.
- Bluetti 100W Flexible Solar Panels (2-Pack), $279.99 at Amazon (was $499): Two bendable 100W panels for van roofs, boats, and curved surfaces.
- Anker SOLIX BP1000 Expansion Battery (1,056Wh), $349.99 at Amazon (was $499.99): Adds another kilowatt-hour to the original Anker SOLIX C1000 only (not compatible with the C1000 Gen 2).
- Bluetti Charger 2 1,200W Alternator and Solar Dual DC Charger, $399.99 at Amazon (was $599): Combines vehicle alternator and rooftop solar input up to 1,200W for RV builds.
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini + 100W Solar Panel, $529.99 at Amazon (was $899): Pairs the 1kWh mini with a 100W panel, or step up to the 200W solar bundle for $609.99 (was $999).
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic + 2x100W Solar Panels, $626 at Amazon (was $899): Includes two rigid 100W panels alongside the 1,800W DELTA 3 Classic.
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 + 100W Solar Panel, $639.99 at Amazon (was $999.99): Bundles a 100W panel with the 2,000W C1000 Gen 2, or get the 200W solar bundle for $699.99 (was $929.99).
- Bluetti Elite 200 V2 + Charger 1, $989.10 at Amazon (was $1,399): Pairs a 2kWh-class station with the 560W alternator charger for overland rigs.
- Bluetti B300K Expansion Battery (2,764.8Wh), $1,044 at Amazon (was $1,499): Nearly 2.8kWh of add-on LiFePO4 capacity for compatible Bluetti home-backup stations.
- Bluetti Elite 300 + 2x200W Solar Panels, $1,519 at Amazon (was $2,199): Adds 400W of folding solar capacity to the 3,014Wh Elite 300.
- Bluetti B500K Expansion Battery (5,120Wh, Apex 300), $1,599 at Amazon (was $2,000): A 5.12kWh expansion pack for the Apex 300; the AC200L version is $1,699.99 (was $2,299).
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