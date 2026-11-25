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Black Friday sales start days before Thanksgiving now, which means you can finish your shopping right now and chill out for the rest of the weekend. We’re going to be spending our holiday sifting through all the best deals and we’ve started with Amazon’s full Black Friday sale to pull discounts off verified list prices from brands worth owning. The offerings include cordless vacuums, vlogging gear, Mini-LED TVs, and tons more. We’ll keep updating this page as Best Buy, The Home Depot, REI, Walmart, and other retailers roll out their holiday sales over the next few days.
Jump to a category: Top picks | TVs & home entertainment | Audio, headphones & speakers | Tech, cameras & wearables | Home, vacuums & air purifiers | Tools, portable power & outdoor | Kitchen, coffee & appliances
Our top Black Friday picks right now
Start with these three if you don’t feel like scrolling through 40+ links.
- Dyson V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum $269.95 (was $599.99).
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo $466 (was $629).
- Hisense 75-Inch U7 Mini-LED 4K Smart Google TV (75U7SG, 2026) $997.99 (was $1,999.99).
Dyson V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum: $269.95 (was $599.99)
$330 off Dyson’s detangling cordless stick vac
Paying $600 for a stick vacuum stings. Knocking $330 off Dyson’s V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum helps ease the pain. Its polycarbonate hair-removal vanes clear pet hair off the brush bar as you push, saving you from sitting on the floor with scissors every Sunday. Get it and use it to suck up spilled gravy after Thanksgiving because who cares.
DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo: $466 (was $629)
1-inch gimbal camera with wireless DJI Mic included
A gimbal can really improve your video, but they’re usually complex and expensive. DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo puts a 1-inch CMOS sensor on a 3-axis mechanical stabilizer that slips into a jacket pocket and shoots 4K up to 120 frames per second. Grab the Creator Combo over the bare camera. It includes the wireless DJI Mic transmitter in the box, so your audio is handled right away.
Hisense 75-Inch U7 Mini-LED 4K Smart Google TV (75U7SG, 2026): $997.99 (was $1,999.99)
A bright 75-inch 165Hz Mini-LED screen under $1,000
Hisense’s 2026 U7 Mini-LED 4K Google TV is $1,002 off list price, and it still brings real hardware specs to the table. You get a native 165Hz panel with variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and a built-in 2.1.2-channel speaker array. Bright living rooms and console shooters both look sharp on this screen.
TVs and home entertainment
Giant 65-inch to 98-inch Mini-LED sets are taking the steepest cuts in this batch. If you move up in screen size, leave room in the budget for a real sub or soundbar.
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame LS03F 4K QLED Smart TV (2025): $897.96 (was $1,497.99)
$600 off Samsung’s wall-hugging matte Art Mode TV
At $600 off, Samsung’s 65-inch Frame LS03F costs roughly what a regular midrange 4K QLED does. The Slim Fit wall mount comes in the box, and the matte-style screen cuts down window reflections when Art Mode is running.
- TCL 98-Inch QM7L Series Mini-LED 4K Google TV (2026), $1,997.99 (was $3,999.99): A 98-inch 144Hz Mini-LED panel at $2,002 off (measure your hallway first).
- Samsung 85-Inch Class Neo QLED QN70F 4K Mini-LED Smart TV (2025), $1,099.99 (was $1,697.99): An 85-inch Mini-LED with Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor.
- Hisense M2 Pro Triple Laser 4K Portable Projector, $899.99 (was $1,299.99): Compact triple-laser projector that throws a 65-inch to 200-inch 4K image at up to 1,300 lumens per Hisense.
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar and Sub Mini Bundle, $738 (was $998): Sonos’s compact Dolby Atmos bar bundled with the force-canceling Sub Mini for tight apartment bass.
- Klipsch R-120SW 12-Inch Powered Subwoofer, $265 (was $599): A 12-inch spun-copper IMG woofer for receiver-based home theaters.
Audio, headphones, and speakers
Bluetooth speakers and travel headphones age slowly. Grab a good pair on sale and you’re set for years.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Light Blue): $139.95 (was $299.99)
53% off Beats’ USB-C lossless ANC headphones
Plug the Beats Studio Pro into a laptop over USB-C and you get a built-in lossless DAC with three EQ profiles. Over Bluetooth, Beats lists up to 40 hours of battery life alongside active noise canceling and one-touch pairing on iOS and Android. This $139.95 price applies to the Light Blue colorway.
- Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), $99 (was $149): Waterproof, floatable, and roughly paperback-sized for a beach bag or kitchen counter.
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), $79 (was $129): Its built-in strap clips onto a backpack or handlebar, with up to 12 hours of battery life per Bose.
- Sony ULT Field 1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $68 (was $139.99): IP67 waterproof body with a physical bass-boost button and a 12-hour battery spec.
- Marshall Emberton III Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $89.99 (was $179.99): Classic guitar-amp styling in a rugged IP67 housing.
- Shokz OpenFit 2+ Open-Ear Earbuds (Purple), $99.95 (was $199.95): Open-ear hooks let traffic noise in on runs and add Dolby Audio support plus wireless charging.
Tech, cameras, and wearables
GPS watches, action cams, and high-refresh monitors sit at full MSRP most of the fall. These are the markdowns worth grabbing while they’re active.
Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED 45mm Rugged GPS Smartwatch: $249.99 (was $449.99)
$200 off Garmin’s rugged AMOLED watch with built-in flashlight
The physical LED flashlight built into the Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED sounds like a gimmick until you actually wear one and stop digging for your phone in a dark backpack. Garmin also swapped out the old monochrome display for a bright AMOLED screen inside a metal-reinforced 45mm bezel. At $249.99, it costs about the same as far more fragile smartwatches.
- Apple Watch SE 3 GPS (40mm), $179 (was $249): Core workout logging, crash detection, and notifications in a Starlight aluminum case.
- DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo, $179 (was $299): Its larger 1/1.3-inch sensor handles dim 4K/120fps footage much better than cheaper action cams.
- Insta360 X5 No Drone Bundle, $499.99 (was $656): Waterproof 8K 360-degree camera with the invisible selfie stick included so you can pick angles after shooting.
- Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator, $249 (was $399.99): Two-way satellite messaging and SOS off the grid (an active satellite plan is required).
- LG 27-Inch UltraGear QHD IPS Gaming Monitor (27G640A-B), $229.49 (was $449.99): 2560 x 1440 IPS display running at 300Hz with a 1ms response time, plus G-Sync and FreeSync support.
- Anker 20,000mAh 87W Travel Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable, $56.99 (was $79.99): Charges a laptop or phone at up to 87W total output, and the attached cord is always there when you need it.
Home, vacuums, and air purifiers
Closed windows, muddy boots, and dry winter air make this the practical corner of your Black Friday cart. Match the purifier’s room-size spec to your actual space before checking out.
Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max Large-Room Air Purifier: $199.99 (was $349.99)
Large-room HEPA filtration for under $200
Blueair’s spec sheet puts the Blue Pure 211i Max at 3,235 square feet per hour, with noise dropping to 23 decibels on its lowest fan setting. That headroom keeps it quiet in an open living room, and the washable fabric pre-filter grabs pet hair before it hits the main filter.
- Roborock F25 BX Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Mop, $189.99 (was $399.99): Claims 20,000Pa of suction with a dirt sensor for wet kitchen spills.
- Miele Guard M1 Parquet XL Bagged Canister Vacuum, $389.35 (was $599): Hardwood canister vac with a wide parquet head and sealed dust bags.
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, $143.99 (was $229.99): Compact HEPA unit for rooms up to 1,748 square feet (per Coway) with an eco mode that idles the fan once air clears.
- Ring Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam Bundle, $49.99 (was $149.98): Two cameras for $50 total, pairing the newest battery-powered Ring doorbell with a plug-in indoor cam.
- Dreame L60 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, $899.99 (was $1,399.99): Dreame lists 35,000Pa suction, 212-degree Fahrenheit hot-water mop washing, and 3.47-inch threshold climbing.
Tools, portable power, and outdoor gear
Buying cordless tools one bare unit at a time gets expensive fast. Holiday kits with batteries and chargers included are the real story here, alongside two LiFePO4 backup stations ahead of winter storms.
Anker SOLIX S2000 2,010Wh Portable Power Station: $649.97 (was $1,199)
2kWh LiFePO4 backup battery at $549 off
This works out to roughly 32 cents per watt-hour for a 2,010Wh LiFePO4 battery. Small 300Wh camp packs tap out after a few laptop charges, while Anker’s SOLIX S2000 puts out 1,500W of AC power to keep a full-size refrigerator running through an outage.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit (DCF787D1), $98.99 (was $179): Brushless 20V driver, battery, and charger under $100 for deck screws and lag bolts.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (DCK360D3), $269 (was $399): 1/2-inch drill, 1/4-inch impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, three batteries, and a charger.
- Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (CMCK201D2), $89 (was $169): Two core shop tools plus two 2Ah batteries and a charger under $90.
- Bluetti Elite 100 Mini 1,004.8Wh Portable Power Station, $379.99 (was $799): Compact 1kWh LiFePO4 pack with 700W continuous output (1,400W lifting) and a 1.5-hour 0 to 80% recharge time per Bluetti.
- Traeger Woodridge WiFi Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker, $674.99 (was $899.99): 860 square inches of grate space, a 500-degree Fahrenheit ceiling, and WiFIRE app control.
- EGO Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower (LM2134SP-2), $669.99 (was $879.99): Nobody wants to think about grass in November, so EGO’s quiet battery mower is $210 off.
Kitchen, coffee, and countertop appliances
Holiday kitchen sales are full of flimsy plastic specials. We stuck to stainless steel, enameled cast iron, and motors that hold up.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL): $494.95 (was $699.95)
Breville’s grind-and-brew espresso machine for $205 off
You’ll spend a weekend dialing in grind size and learning the manual steam wand. Breville’s Barista Express is a real semi-automatic espresso machine, and building the conical burr grinder right into the brushed-stainless housing keeps your counter clear of a second appliance.
- Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender (64-Ounce), $299.95 (was $499.95): Classic variable-speed Vitamix with the tall 64-ounce container for frozen fruit and hot soup.
- Ninja Air Fryer XL (5.5-Quart, AF150AMZ), $89.99 (was $179.99): 1,750W five-in-one air fryer with a dishwasher-safe basket sized for three pounds of wings.
- Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $99.99 (was $169.99): Pressure cooking, slow cooking, sous vide, and searing, with an inner pot that works on a stovetop too.
- Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven (MO201), $199.99 (was $299.99): Ninja lists a 700-degree Fahrenheit ceiling for three-minute 12-inch pizzas, powered by a standard outlet.
- Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $59.95 (was $129.95): Induction, oven, and broiler safe for sourdough loaves or braising.
- Cuisinart 5.5-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer (SM-50BCNAS), $182.39 (was $319.95): 12-speed tilt-head mixer with a stainless bowl, chef’s whisk, dough hook, and flat paddle.
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