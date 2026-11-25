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Black Friday sales start days before Thanksgiving now, which means you can finish your shopping right now and chill out for the rest of the weekend. We’re going to be spending our holiday sifting through all the best deals and we’ve started with Amazon’s full Black Friday sale to pull discounts off verified list prices from brands worth owning. The offerings include cordless vacuums, vlogging gear, Mini-LED TVs, and tons more. We’ll keep updating this page as Best Buy, The Home Depot, REI, Walmart, and other retailers roll out their holiday sales over the next few days.

Jump to a category: Top picks | TVs & home entertainment | Audio, headphones & speakers | Tech, cameras & wearables | Home, vacuums & air purifiers | Tools, portable power & outdoor | Kitchen, coffee & appliances

Our top Black Friday picks right now

Start with these three if you don’t feel like scrolling through 40+ links.

Dyson V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum: $269.95 (was $599.99)

$330 off Dyson’s detangling cordless stick vac Dyson See It

Paying $600 for a stick vacuum stings. Knocking $330 off Dyson’s V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum helps ease the pain. Its polycarbonate hair-removal vanes clear pet hair off the brush bar as you push, saving you from sitting on the floor with scissors every Sunday. Get it and use it to suck up spilled gravy after Thanksgiving because who cares.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo: $466 (was $629)

1-inch gimbal camera with wireless DJI Mic included DJI See It

A gimbal can really improve your video, but they’re usually complex and expensive. DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo puts a 1-inch CMOS sensor on a 3-axis mechanical stabilizer that slips into a jacket pocket and shoots 4K up to 120 frames per second. Grab the Creator Combo over the bare camera. It includes the wireless DJI Mic transmitter in the box, so your audio is handled right away.

Hisense 75-Inch U7 Mini-LED 4K Smart Google TV (75U7SG, 2026): $997.99 (was $1,999.99)

A bright 75-inch 165Hz Mini-LED screen under $1,000 Hisense See It

Hisense’s 2026 U7 Mini-LED 4K Google TV is $1,002 off list price, and it still brings real hardware specs to the table. You get a native 165Hz panel with variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and a built-in 2.1.2-channel speaker array. Bright living rooms and console shooters both look sharp on this screen.

TVs and home entertainment

Giant 65-inch to 98-inch Mini-LED sets are taking the steepest cuts in this batch. If you move up in screen size, leave room in the budget for a real sub or soundbar.

Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame LS03F 4K QLED Smart TV (2025): $897.96 (was $1,497.99)

$600 off Samsung’s wall-hugging matte Art Mode TV Samsung See It

At $600 off, Samsung’s 65-inch Frame LS03F costs roughly what a regular midrange 4K QLED does. The Slim Fit wall mount comes in the box, and the matte-style screen cuts down window reflections when Art Mode is running.

Audio, headphones, and speakers

Bluetooth speakers and travel headphones age slowly. Grab a good pair on sale and you’re set for years.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Light Blue): $139.95 (was $299.99)

53% off Beats’ USB-C lossless ANC headphones Beats See It

Plug the Beats Studio Pro into a laptop over USB-C and you get a built-in lossless DAC with three EQ profiles. Over Bluetooth, Beats lists up to 40 hours of battery life alongside active noise canceling and one-touch pairing on iOS and Android. This $139.95 price applies to the Light Blue colorway.

Tech, cameras, and wearables

GPS watches, action cams, and high-refresh monitors sit at full MSRP most of the fall. These are the markdowns worth grabbing while they’re active.

Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED 45mm Rugged GPS Smartwatch: $249.99 (was $449.99)

$200 off Garmin’s rugged AMOLED watch with built-in flashlight Garmin See It

The physical LED flashlight built into the Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED sounds like a gimmick until you actually wear one and stop digging for your phone in a dark backpack. Garmin also swapped out the old monochrome display for a bright AMOLED screen inside a metal-reinforced 45mm bezel. At $249.99, it costs about the same as far more fragile smartwatches.

Home, vacuums, and air purifiers

Closed windows, muddy boots, and dry winter air make this the practical corner of your Black Friday cart. Match the purifier’s room-size spec to your actual space before checking out.

Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max Large-Room Air Purifier: $199.99 (was $349.99)

Large-room HEPA filtration for under $200 BLUEAIR See It

Blueair’s spec sheet puts the Blue Pure 211i Max at 3,235 square feet per hour, with noise dropping to 23 decibels on its lowest fan setting. That headroom keeps it quiet in an open living room, and the washable fabric pre-filter grabs pet hair before it hits the main filter.

Buying cordless tools one bare unit at a time gets expensive fast. Holiday kits with batteries and chargers included are the real story here, alongside two LiFePO4 backup stations ahead of winter storms.

Anker SOLIX S2000 2,010Wh Portable Power Station: $649.97 (was $1,199)

2kWh LiFePO4 backup battery at $549 off Anker See It

This works out to roughly 32 cents per watt-hour for a 2,010Wh LiFePO4 battery. Small 300Wh camp packs tap out after a few laptop charges, while Anker’s SOLIX S2000 puts out 1,500W of AC power to keep a full-size refrigerator running through an outage.

Kitchen, coffee, and countertop appliances

Holiday kitchen sales are full of flimsy plastic specials. We stuck to stainless steel, enameled cast iron, and motors that hold up.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL): $494.95 (was $699.95)

Breville’s grind-and-brew espresso machine for $205 off Breville See It

You’ll spend a weekend dialing in grind size and learning the manual steam wand. Breville’s Barista Express is a real semi-automatic espresso machine, and building the conical burr grinder right into the brushed-stainless housing keeps your counter clear of a second appliance.