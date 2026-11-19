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Amazon just dropped hundreds and hundreds of deals, and we’ve pulled out some of the best personal audio picks for New Release Fridays and Monday movie nights. Whether you’re looking to spin vinyl, run your personal best, work on some tracks, or just chill, we’ve got something for everyone on this list. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and our selections highlight the best in wireless headphones, earbuds, IEMs, turntables, portable Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and whole-home connected setups, among other products. From our top recommendation below through everything that follows, you’ll find premium brands including Sony, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, WiiM, Denon, Nothing, Sonos, Marshall, and many more.

Looking for a different kind of deal? Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories. And remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $348.00 (was $459.99) Sony’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones are a frequent traveler’s best friend. Stan Horaczek See It

If you’re shopping for a flagship, the WH-1000XM6 is the pair to grab whether you fly, commute, or work somewhere loud. Sony’s QN3 processor drives the noise cancellation, and the earcups fold again, so the headphones pack smaller than the XM5 ever did. In our first impressions, they fixed the last generation’s biggest flaw and sounded better doing it.

Best wireless headphone deals from $38

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $169.00 (was $359.00) Bose’s everyday noise-canceling headphones offer great features for less than a flagship. Stan Horaczek See It

The QuietComfort Headphones are the pair to recommend to anyone who wants excellent noise cancellation without paying flagship prices. You can switch between Quiet and Aware modes or build a custom mode in the Bose app, and multipoint Bluetooth keeps them connected to a phone and a laptop at the same time. Bose rates the battery at 24 hours, and the included audio cable means you can still plug into a seatback screen on a flight.

If you live in Apple’s ecosystem, the Beats Studio Pro drop to $139.95 (was $299.99) and add lossless USB-C audio for wired listening. For a simpler pair, the Marshall Major V on-ears are down to $79.99 (was $129.99), and Marshall rates their battery at more than 100 hours. You’ll also find options from some of our favorite brands, including Sony, Sennheiser, and Bowers & Wilkins.

Best wireless earbud deals from $15.20

The Nothing Ear (3) earbuds hit $99 (was $149) and bring hybrid noise cancellation and app-based EQ to the mid-price tier. Runners and cyclists who need to hear traffic should look at the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, which leave your ear canals open for situational awareness while you sweat and currently only cost $119.95 (was $199.95). See our guide to the best earbuds for more help picking a pair.

Best studio headphones, plus IEM deals from $19.20

The beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro has been a fixture in recording studios since the mid-1980s, and it works just as well for everyday listening at home. The closed-back design keeps outside noise out and your music in, while the plush velour pads stay comfortable through long sessions. The 80-ohm version runs fine from a laptop or phone, though one of the DACs below will give it more headroom, making them a great buy at $139.99.

The beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is the open-back sibling of the DT 770 Pro above, and it drops to $139.99 (was $199.99). Its wide, airy soundstage suits mixing and critical listening, though the 250-ohm version really wants a dedicated headphone amp. On the in-ear side, the 7Hz x Crinacle Zero:2 remain one of the best ways to hear what wired IEMs can do for about $21. Our list of the best mixing headphones can give you more studio insight.

Best DAC, amp, and streamer deals from $47.99

The WiiM Ultra adds Wi-Fi streaming, a touchscreen, and an ESS DAC to any stereo, and it drops to $296.65 (was $349). For headphones, the Fosi Audio K7 desktop DAC and amp is just $169.98 (was $199.99), and it’s a sensible first upgrade for anyone moving past a laptop’s headphone jack. Those are just a couple of components available to build a better listening station.

Best Bluetooth speaker deals from $31.95

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker $99.00 (was $159.00) A rugged, floating Bluetooth speaker for under $100. Stan Horaczek See It

The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen.) is small enough to clip to a backpack and tough enough to survive a drop in the lake, since it carries an IP67 rating and floats. Bose kept the 12-hour battery from the original and added AAC and aptX Adaptive support, so both iPhone and Android owners get a better Bluetooth connection than the first model’s SBC-only setup. A customizable shortcut button handles tasks like pairing a second speaker. At $99, it grabs your attention for more than sonic reasons. And for more picks, see our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speakers.

Alternately, the Marshall Emberton III is a palm-sized powerhouse at $89.99 (was $179.99), and its amp-inspired design is rated IP67 against dust and water. For a bigger sound at a backyard party, the Sony ULT Field 5 falls to $188 (was $349.99) … and the bigger, punchier ULT Tower 5 is $299. Those are just two of the two dozen amazing options listed below.

Best turntable, bookshelf speaker, and smart speaker deals from $112.00

Sony PS-LX3BT Bluetooth Turntable $238.00 (was $398.00) A one-button turntable that plays nice with Bluetooth speakers and real stereos. See It

The PS-LX3BT is an easy first step up from a suitcase record player. Press play, and it lowers the tonearm, finds the groove, and returns the arm when the side ends, so you never have to cue the record by hand. A switchable built-in phono preamp lets it connect to powered speakers or an amp without extra gear, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth sends your records to wireless headphones or speakers. At $238, it’s well under the cap on our list of the best turntables under $500.

If the PS-LX3BT above leaves you wanting more, the Sony PS-LX5BT is Sony’s step-up model with more premium components but still a nice price at $398 (was $499.99). Pair either turntable with the Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speakers at $134.47 (was $199) and an amp from the section above for a complete starter system (Klipsch is just one solid option for turntable speakers).

Want to go digital? There are a ton of smart, whole-home, streaming-friendly connected speakers on sale below. We love a compact listening station.

Best soundbar, subwoofer, and AV receiver deals from $169.00

The Sonos Arc Ultra drops to $849 (was $1,099) and delivers Dolby Atmos from a single bar that also anchors a whole-home Sonos system. For a smaller TV or a tighter budget, the Bose TV Speaker is $199 (was $279) and is built to make dialogue easier to follow than a TV’s built-in speakers.