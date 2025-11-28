Best Black Friday TV deals 2025: OLED, QLED, and budget 4K sets on sale now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s tradition to grab a giant TV for a low price on Black Friday. We pulled best discounts from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy with an eye toward models that will actually make your living room look and feel better—not just whatever is cheapest. Below you’ll find our Editor’s Picks, followed by a big categorized list so you can quickly jump to the size and price range that makes sense for your home theater setup.

As always, prices can move fast on Black Friday, so if you see a set that fits your space and budget, it’s smart to grab it before stock or the discount disappears.

Top picks



OLEDs offer ridiculous contrast ratios thanks to their ability to go fully black. LG is the 400 pound gorilla in the OLED market and this is one of the company’s most popular models. There’s really nowhere this TV doesn’t shine (literally and figuratively) so your friends will be genuinely jealous when you invite them over for a movie, a sporting event, or some gaming.



The Hisense U8 is a brightness monster with Mini-LED backlighting, high peak nits, and a fast refresh rate, so sports, HDR movies, and gaming all pop even in bright rooms. You’re getting near-OLED contrast, Dolby Vision IQ, and premium gaming features for under $1,000, which is wild for a 65-inch flagship-level TV.



Perfect “grab a big 4K TV for cheap” energy. You get a 50-inch 4K panel, built-in Fire TV for streaming, and Alexa voice control for less than many 32-inch sets used to cost. It’s ideal as a main TV in a smaller living room or a big upgrade for a bedroom, guest room, or dorm.

Best OLED TV deals (cinema-grade contrast and color)

OLED is still the gold standard for deep blacks and cinematic contrast. The LG C5 is the safest “buy once, cry once” upgrade, the G5 is the wall-mountable gallery showpiece, and the B5 and Sony XR8B give you true OLED contrast at prices that would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago.

Best QLED & mini-LED TV deals (bright rooms and big HDR pop)

These sets are built for bright living rooms where glare is a problem and for people who love vivid HDR. Hisense’s U-series and TCL’s QM-series give you Mini-LED backlights, high peak brightness, and gaming-friendly refresh rates at prices that undercut Samsung and LG’s flagships.

Best big-screen TV deals (75 inches and up)

If you’ve ever wanted a true home-theater wall of screen, this is the year. Getting 75 inches of Samsung or Philips 4K for under $500 makes upgrading from a 55-inch feel almost like cheating, and the 98-inch Hisense QD5 is basically a projector replacement at a fraction of what it would have cost a few years ago.

Best budget 4K TV deals (around $500 or less)

These are the “I just want a solid TV that doesn’t suck” picks. You’re getting 4K resolution, HDR support, and built-in smart platforms from big brands for roughly $200–$250. That’s ideal for first apartments, kids’ rooms, or anyone who’d rather spend the savings on a soundbar and snacks.

Best small-room & secondary TV deals (43 inches and under)

These smaller sets are great for bedrooms, offices, kitchens, or kids’ spaces. You’re trading 4K for 1080p on some of them, but at under $150 it’s hard to complain—especially when you still get Roku, Fire TV, or other easy-to-use smart platforms built in.

How to pick the right Black Friday TV deal

Match size to distance. As a quick rule of thumb, a 65-inch 4K TV feels right at ~8–10 feet back, 75 inches works well at ~10–12 feet, and 43–50 inches are better for smaller living rooms and bedrooms.

As a quick rule of thumb, a 65-inch 4K TV feels right at ~8–10 feet back, 75 inches works well at ~10–12 feet, and 43–50 inches are better for smaller living rooms and bedrooms. Think about your room’s lighting. Dark, cinema-style rooms are perfect for OLED. Bright, sun-soaked living rooms tend to benefit from mini-LED/QLED sets like the Hisense U8, Samsung QLEDs, or TCL QM-series.

Dark, cinema-style rooms are perfect for OLED. Bright, sun-soaked living rooms tend to benefit from mini-LED/QLED sets like the Hisense U8, Samsung QLEDs, or TCL QM-series. If you game, look for HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz+ refresh rates. Sets like the Hisense U7/U8 and many LG OLEDs support high-frame-rate gaming and variable refresh rate (VRR) so PS5, Xbox Series X, and high-end PCs can shine.

Sets like the Hisense U7/U8 and many LG OLEDs support high-frame-rate gaming and variable refresh rate (VRR) so PS5, Xbox Series X, and high-end PCs can shine. Plan for audio. Even the nicest TVs still benefit from a soundbar or AVR + speakers. If you’re grabbing a super-cheap set, it’s often worth budgeting another $100–$200 for better sound.