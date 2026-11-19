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Cleaning is the worst, which is what makes it a great job for a robot to take over. But, even if you’re not ready to automate your weekly chores, you’ll appreciate Amazon’s deep discounts on just about every type of vacuum happening during Black Friday. The retailer says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the brands here include Roborock, Narwal, Ecovacs, iRobot, Tineco, Shark and Bissell. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.

Top robot vacuum and floor care deals on Amazon

Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop: $199.99 (was $359.99)

Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop $199.99 (was $359.99) A self-emptying Roborock for under $200 roborock See It

The Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop is $199.99, down from a $359.99 list price, and the plus sign makes a difference. It means the robot comes with a dock that empties the onboard dustbin for you and stores the mess in a 2.7-liter bag, which Roborock says can go up to seven weeks between changes. The robot maps your floors with LiDAR and pulls a rated 10,000Pa of suction. It’s a futuristic way to pawn off your chores.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum: $139.99 (was $199.99)

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum $139.99 (was $199.99) Shark’s Lift-Away upright for under $140 Shark See It

Not every floor needs an app. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum is $139.99 (it lists for $199.99), and its trick is in the name: the canister lifts off the base so you can carry it up the stairs or reach under furniture with the hose. Shark seals the system around a HEPA filter, and a switch stops the brushroll when you move from carpet to bare floor.

Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner: $299.99 (was $399.99)

Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner $299.99 (was $399.99) A steam-assisted carpet cleaner for pet messes Bissell See It

Pets and carpet eventually have a disagreement. The Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner is built for the aftermath, and it’s $299.99 against a $399.99 list price. It has three modes: a steam pretreat for stuck-on messes, a deep-cleaning wash, and a quick-dry pass that Bissell says leaves carpet dry in about 30 minutes. An 8-foot hose and two included tools, one for upholstery and one for tough stains, handle the couch and the stairs. It runs on a 25-foot cord, which reaches across most rooms (unless you’re a fancy rich guy, in which case you’re probably not looking at deal posts).

Robot vacuum deals from $159.98

Wet-dry vacuum deals from $179.99

Upright and stick vacuum deals from $99.99

Carpet cleaner deals from $99.99