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Cleaning is the worst, which is what makes it a great job for a robot to take over. But, even if you’re not ready to automate your weekly chores, you’ll appreciate Amazon’s deep discounts on just about every type of vacuum happening during Black Friday. The retailer says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the brands here include Roborock, Narwal, Ecovacs, iRobot, Tineco, Shark and Bissell. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.
Top robot vacuum and floor care deals on Amazon
- Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop $199.99 (was $359.99).
- Roborock Saros 20 Flow robot vacuum and mop $1,299.99 (was $1,699.99).
- Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam $599.00 (was $949.00).
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum $139.99 (was $199.99).
- Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner $299.99 (was $399.99).
- Shark PowerDetect Pet Plus Clean & Empty cordless stick vacuum $359.99 (was $599.99).
Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop: $199.99 (was $359.99)
Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop $199.99 (was $359.99)
A self-emptying Roborock for under $200
The Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop is $199.99, down from a $359.99 list price, and the plus sign makes a difference. It means the robot comes with a dock that empties the onboard dustbin for you and stores the mess in a 2.7-liter bag, which Roborock says can go up to seven weeks between changes. The robot maps your floors with LiDAR and pulls a rated 10,000Pa of suction. It’s a futuristic way to pawn off your chores.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum: $139.99 (was $199.99)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum $139.99 (was $199.99)
Shark’s Lift-Away upright for under $140
Not every floor needs an app. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum is $139.99 (it lists for $199.99), and its trick is in the name: the canister lifts off the base so you can carry it up the stairs or reach under furniture with the hose. Shark seals the system around a HEPA filter, and a switch stops the brushroll when you move from carpet to bare floor.
Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner: $299.99 (was $399.99)
Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner $299.99 (was $399.99)
A steam-assisted carpet cleaner for pet messes
Pets and carpet eventually have a disagreement. The Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner is built for the aftermath, and it’s $299.99 against a $399.99 list price. It has three modes: a steam pretreat for stuck-on messes, a deep-cleaning wash, and a quick-dry pass that Bissell says leaves carpet dry in about 30 minutes. An 8-foot hose and two included tools, one for upholstery and one for tough stains, handle the couch and the stairs. It runs on a 25-foot cord, which reaches across most rooms (unless you’re a fancy rich guy, in which case you’re probably not looking at deal posts).
Robot vacuum deals from $159.98
- Roborock Saros 20 Flow robot vacuum and mop $1,299.99 (was $1,699.99).
- Dreame L60 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop $1,099.99 (was $1,399.99).
- Dreame X60 Ultra robot vacuum and mop $999.99 (was $1,499.99).
- Dreame L60 Ultra robot vacuum and mop $999.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Narwal Flow 2 robot vacuum and mop $949.99 (was $1,499.99).
- Eufy S2 robot vacuum and mop $949.99 (was $1,599.99).
- Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro robot vacuum and mop $899.99 (was $1,499.99).
- Narwal Flow robot vacuum and mop $849.99 (was $999.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot X12 OmniCyclone robot vacuum and mop $849.00 (was $1,499.99).
- Narwal Freo 20 robot vacuum and mop $799.99 (was $1,099.99).
- iRobot Roomba Max 875 robot vacuum and mop $799.99 (was $1,199.99).
- Eufy E35 robot vacuum and mop $799.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 robot vacuum and mop $749.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal robot vacuum and mop $749.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot T90S Pro robot vacuum and mop $699.00 (was $899.99).
- Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow robot vacuum and mop $599.99 (was $999.99).
- Narwal Freo 20 Edge robot vacuum and mop $599.99 (was $799.99).
- iRobot Roomba Plus 678 robot vacuum and mop $599.99 (was $899.99).
- Eufy E25 robot vacuum and mop $569.96 (was $999.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot T90 Max Plus robot vacuum $509.00 (was $699.99).
- Narwal Freo Z10 Turbo robot vacuum and mop $499.99 (was $899.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop $499.00 (was $799.99).
- Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop $449.99 (was $799.99).
- Bissell FlexClean FurForce robot vacuum and mop $399.99 (was $599.99).
- Roborock Qrevo S Pro robot vacuum and mop $379.99 (was $699.99).
- Shark Navigator 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop $289.99 (was $549.99).
- Shark AV2501S AI Ultra robot vacuum $259.99 (was $549.99).
- Roborock Q10 S5+ robot vacuum and mop $229.99 (was $549.99).
- SwitchBot K11+ Pro robot vacuum and mop $219.99 (was $399.99).
- Narwal Freo X Plus robot vacuum and mop $159.98 (was $339.99).
Wet-dry vacuum deals from $179.99
- Tineco Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro $839.00 (was $1,199.00).
- Roborock F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2 $599.99 (was $799.99).
- Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam $599.00 (was $949.00).
- Dreame Aero Ultra Steam $559.99 (was $799.99).
- Tineco Floor One S7 Suite $489.00 (was $699.00).
- Roborock F25 Ultra Steam $445.99 (was $799.99).
- Tineco Floor One S6 Switch Stretch $379.00 (was $699.00).
- Narwal S30 Pro $339.99 (was $549.99).
- Tineco Floor One Switch S6 Stretch Breeze $279.90 (was $449.00).
- Eureka Floor Shine 830 $265.99 (was $399.00).
- Dyson W1 PencilWash $249.99 (was $349.99).
- Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam $249.99 (was $349.99).
- Bissell CrossWave Reach $179.99 (was $279.99).
- Bissell CrossWave Edge Cordless Plus $179.99 (was $269.99).
Upright and stick vacuum deals from $99.99
- Tineco Pure One A90S cordless vacuum $449.00 (was $749.00).
- Shark PowerDetect Pet Plus Clean & Empty cordless stick vacuum $359.99 (was $599.99).
- Tineco Pure One S70 cordless vacuum $299.00 (was $569.00).
- Dreame Air cordless stick vacuum $279.99 (was $399.99).
- Shark Rotator Lift-Away ADV upright vacuum $229.99 (was $299.99).
- Shark PowerPro Plus cordless vacuum $199.99 (was $349.99).
- Bissell PowerClean DualBrush stick vacuum $199.99 (was $359.99).
- Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet upright vacuum $199.99 (was $399.99).
- Shark Stratos corded stick vacuum $189.99 (was $299.99).
- Bissell PowerClean FurGuard stick vacuum $189.99 (was $299.99).
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away ZU503AMZ upright vacuum $169.99 (was $299.99).
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser DualBrush upright vacuum $169.99 (was $299.99).
- Bissell PowerClean FurFinder cordless vacuum $159.99 (was $259.99).
- Levoit cordless stick vacuum $129.99 (was $199.99).
- Hoover WindTunnel Cord Rewind Pro upright vacuum $99.99 (was $139.99).
Carpet cleaner deals from $99.99
- Tineco Carpet One Cruiser smart carpet cleaner $389.00 (was $699.00).
- Hoover SmartWash Pet automatic carpet cleaner $229.99 (was $319.99).
- Hoover AllOut Lux carpet cleaner $229.99 (was $299.99).
- Hoover AllOut Plus carpet cleaner $199.99 (was $249.99).
- Hoover SmartWash+ automatic carpet cleaner $189.99 (was $289.99).
- Shark CarpetForce carpet and rug cleaner $169.99 (was $219.99).
- Hoover CleanSlate XL portable carpet cleaner bundle $99.99 (was $159.99).
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