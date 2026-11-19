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It’s time to totally revamp your tool shed. Amazon has everything you need on sale for Black Friday, including everything from chainsaws to snow blowers. The brands here include Greenworks, Worx, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Solo Stove and Segway. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.

Top yard, snow and outdoor power deals on Amazon

Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw: $99.99 (was $139.99)

Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw $99.99 (was $139.99) A brushless pruning saw for under $100 WORX See It

A full-size chainsaw is the wrong tool for a branch the width of your wrist. The Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw weighs 3.1 pounds, runs its chain at 33 feet per second and uses Worx’s 20V PowerShare battery, which comes in the box with a charger. It’s $99.99, down from $139.99.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower: $569.99 (was $749.99)

Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower $569.99 (was $749.99) Greenworks’ 80V mower with battery and charger Greenworks See It

The Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower is $569.99 against a list price of $749.99, and the kit is complete: the mower, an 8.0Ah battery and a charger. It has a brushless motor and a 21-inch deck, and Greenworks aims it at large lawns.

Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower: $349.99 (was $419.99)

Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower $349.99 (was $419.99) A 20-inch battery snow blower for under $350 WORX See It

The Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower throws snow up to 35 feet, according to Worx. It clears a 20-inch path and takes in snow up to 10 inches deep, and it runs on two 20V 6.0Ah batteries that come with a charger. The price is $349.99, down from a list price of $419.99.

Yard tool and snow deals from $28.49

Power station and generator deals from $21.99

Fire pit and outdoor cooking deals from $34.20

Electric scooter deals from $379.03

Power tool deals from $89.00