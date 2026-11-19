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It’s time to totally revamp your tool shed. Amazon has everything you need on sale for Black Friday, including everything from chainsaws to snow blowers. The brands here include Greenworks, Worx, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Solo Stove and Segway. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.
Top yard, snow and outdoor power deals on Amazon
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower $569.99 (was $749.99).
- Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower $349.99 (was $419.99).
- EcoFlow Delta 3 Max power station $759.05 (was $1,199.00).
- Traeger Pro 22 pellet grill $389.00 (was $549.95).
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-tool brushless kit $269.00 (was $399.00).
- Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw $99.99 (was $139.99).
Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw: $99.99 (was $139.99)
Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw $99.99 (was $139.99)
A brushless pruning saw for under $100
A full-size chainsaw is the wrong tool for a branch the width of your wrist. The Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw weighs 3.1 pounds, runs its chain at 33 feet per second and uses Worx’s 20V PowerShare battery, which comes in the box with a charger. It’s $99.99, down from $139.99.
Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower: $569.99 (was $749.99)
Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower $569.99 (was $749.99)
Greenworks’ 80V mower with battery and charger
The Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower is $569.99 against a list price of $749.99, and the kit is complete: the mower, an 8.0Ah battery and a charger. It has a brushless motor and a 21-inch deck, and Greenworks aims it at large lawns.
Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower: $349.99 (was $419.99)
Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower $349.99 (was $419.99)
A 20-inch battery snow blower for under $350
The Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower throws snow up to 35 feet, according to Worx. It clears a 20-inch path and takes in snow up to 10 inches deep, and it runs on two 20V 6.0Ah batteries that come with a charger. The price is $349.99, down from a list price of $419.99.
Yard tool and snow deals from $28.49
- Dreame A3 AWD 2000 robot lawn mower $1,453.49 (was $2,699.99).
- Roborock RockMow X115H robot lawn mower $1,399.99 (was $2,299.00).
- Ecovacs Goat A2000 LiDAR Pro robot lawn mower $1,329.04 (was $1,999.99).
- Eufy E15 Gen2 robot lawn mower $1,099.99 (was $1,799.99), for Prime members.
- EGO Power+ 21-inch self-propelled mower $669.99 (was $879.99).
- Husqvarna 460 Rancher 24-inch gas chainsaw $499.99 (was $649.99).
- Husqvarna 455 Rancher 20-inch gas chainsaw $449.99 (was $589.99).
- Husqvarna 450X Rancher 20-inch gas chainsaw $439.99 (was $549.99).
- EGO Power+ leaf blower and string trimmer combo $299.99 (was $399.99).
- Craftsman 42-inch snow blade for lawn tractors $284.05 (was $429.99).
- Worx 40V 12-inch cordless snow shovel $259.99 (was $329.99).
- Husqvarna Hedge Master 320iHD60 battery hedge trimmer $255.99 (was $319.99).
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch push mower kit $218.49 (was $349.99), for Prime members.
- Greenworks 80V 16-inch chainsaw kit $208.99 (was $349.99), for Prime members.
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch brushless chainsaw kit $170.99 (was $299.99), for Prime members.
- Craftsman 2,100-PSI electric pressure washer $167.30 (was $239.00).
- Worx 40V cordless leaf blower $159.99 (was $219.99).
- Worx 20V 12-inch string trimmer and leaf blower combo $149.99 (was $249.99).
- Worx 20V grass shear and shrub trimmer with extension pole $94.99 (was $119.99).
- Worx 20V 5-inch mini chainsaw $49.99 (was $69.99).
- Greenworks 24V 2,000-lumen LED work light $40.84 (was $69.99).
- Worx leaf collection system $39.99 (was $59.99).
- Fiskars XtendControl extension pole $29.69 (was $39.59).
- Fiskars 38-inch steel lawn edger $28.49 (was $43.99).
Power station and generator deals from $21.99
- Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus with Smart Transfer Switch $3,789.55 (was $4,719.00).
- Renogy 320-watt solar panels, 10-pack $2,124.99 (was $2,499.99).
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 power station, 2-pack $1,698.00 (was $1,999.00).
- Bluetti B300K expansion battery, 2-pack $1,680.69 (was $2,400.99).
- Bluetti Elite 400 solar generator with two 200W panels $1,661.52 (was $2,699.00).
- Bluetti B500K expansion battery $1,599.00 (was $2,299.00).
- EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 $1,329.00 (was $1,899.00).
- Bluetti Elite 300 power station with Elite 10 $1,139.99 (was $1,799.00).
- EcoFlow 3,200W dual fuel smart generator $1,119.00 (was $1,599.00).
- Generac 6,875-starting-watt portable gas generator $924.00 (was $1,099.00).
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 power station $849.99 (was $1,499.00), for Prime members.
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station $799.99 (was $1,398.00), for Prime members.
- EcoFlow Delta 3 Max power station $759.05 (was $1,199.00).
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with two 100W panels $711.00 (was $999.00).
- DJI Power 2000 power station $679.99 (was $1,299.00).
- Bluetti Elite 200 V2 power station $629.30 (was $1,399.00).
- EcoFlow River 2 Pro with 160W solar panel $509.00 (was $679.00).
- EcoFlow River 2 Max 500 with 160W solar panel $417.05 (was $549.00).
- EcoFlow River 2 power station $209.00 (was $319.00).
- EcoFlow Rapid 45W 10,000mAh power bank $21.99 (was $41.99).
Fire pit and outdoor cooking deals from $34.20
- Solo Stove Yukon Big Yard Bundle 2.0 $759.96 (was $949.96).
- Ooni Karu 2 Pro multi-fuel pizza oven $679.20 (was $849.00).
- Traeger Woodridge pellet grill $674.99 (was $899.99).
- Ooni Koda 2 Pro gas pizza oven $639.20 (was $799.00).
- Camp Chef Gridiron Pro 36 flat-top grill $449.99 (was $599.99).
- Ooni Koda 2 propane pizza oven $399.20 (was $499.00).
- Traeger Pro 22 pellet grill $389.00 (was $549.95).
- Ooni Karu 2 multi-fuel pizza oven $359.20 (was $449.00).
- Camp Chef Mountaineer aluminum cooking system $352.49 (was $469.99).
- Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven bundle $349.99 (was $479.99).
- Solo Stove Basecamp 24 fire pit with stand $339.99 (was $399.99).
- Pit Boss 700 Carbon Series pellet grill $337.49 (was $449.99).
- Solo Stove Bonfire Essential bundle with pellet adapter $322.49 (was $429.99).
- Solo Stove Ranger Essential bundle $246.48 (was $289.98).
- Camp Chef Deluxe Barbecue Box $224.99 (was $299.99).
- Masterbuilt MPS 230S propane smoker $169.99 (was $249.99).
- Camp Chef single-burner griddle $63.99 (was $79.99).
- Breeo griddle press $34.20 (was $45.00).
Electric scooter deals from $379.03
- Segway SuperScooter GT3 Pro electric scooter $2,374.99 (was $2,699.99).
- Segway SuperScooter GT3 electric scooter $1,329.99 (was $1,699.99).
- Segway Ninebot Max G3 Plus electric scooter $999.99 (was $1,199.99).
- Segway ZT3 Pro electric scooter $789.98 (was $999.99).
- Segway Ninebot F3 electric scooter $649.00 (was $849.99).
- Segway Ninebot Max G2 electric scooter $598.48 (was $999.99).
- Segway Ninebot E2 Pro electric scooter $379.03 (was $499.99).
Power tool deals from $89.00
- DeWalt 20V MAX 9-tool brushless combo kit $749.00 (was $899.00).
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR hammer drill and impact driver kit $349.00 (was $449.00).
- Craftsman V20 7-tool combo kit $329.00 (was $429.00).
- Skil 10-inch jobsite table saw with folding stand $279.00 (was $329.99).
- Metabo HPT 18V drill and impact driver kit $279.00 (was $389.00).
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-tool brushless kit $269.00 (was $399.00).
- Skil 10-inch dual bevel sliding miter saw $229.00 (was $279.99).
- DeWalt 20V MAX impact driver kit $98.99 (was $179.00).
- Black+Decker 20V MAX drill and impact driver kit $89.99 (was $139.99).
- Craftsman V20 drill and impact driver kit $89.00 (was $169.00).
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