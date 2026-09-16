Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are live and these 146 are the best

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It feels like Amazon’s summer Prime Day sale was just a few days ago, but it’s already time for another round. The fall Big Deal Days sale runs October 6th and 7th, but you can save right now. Prime members get first crack at part of this wave, so a free 30-day Prime trial will carry you through the sale itself if you are not signed up. We rechecked every price on this page against the live listing this morning, and a handful of the openers have already rolled back to full price, so we cut those and added what is still worth buying.

Roborock Q7 M5 Robot Vacuum and Mop $149.98 (was $229.99) A LiDAR-mapping robot vacuum for the price of a decent stick vac roborock See It

The Q7 M5 robot vacuum maps with LiDAR rather than bumping its way around, it vacuums and mops in one pass, and the anti-tangle brush design is the feature that decides whether a robot vacuum survives a house with long hair or a shedding dog. At $150, it undercuts nearly every robot vacuum that maps a floor plan instead of bumping its way around one.

Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch $225.00 (was $450.00) Half off a real dive watch that never needs a battery Citizen See It

The Promaster is ISO-certified for diving and rated to 200 meters, and the rotating bezel and luminous markers are there for timing an actual dive rather than for looks. The part worth paying attention to is Eco-Drive, which charges the movement from light. You never open the case, and you never replace a battery.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven $199.99 (was $499.99) The steepest discount on this page, at 60 percent off Chefman See It

This is the deepest cut anywhere on this page. The oven runs up to 800 degrees, which is the temperature that produces a blistered, leopard-spotted crust in a couple of minutes rather than a pale twelve-minute bake in a home oven. It takes 12-inch pizzas and sits on a countertop, so there is no patio, propane, or wood pellet involved.

Fluke 117/323 Multimeter and Clamp Meter Combo Kit $319.00 (was $471.99) The meters electricians actually carry, down by a third Fluke See It

Fluke makes the test gear that working electricians carry. The 117 is a true-RMS multimeter with non-contact voltage detection built in, so you can tell whether a wire is live before you touch it. The 323 clamp meter reads AC current up to 400 amps without breaking the circuit, which is the one measurement a plain multimeter cannot take. Test leads, the TPAK magnetic hanger, and a carrying case come in the box.

Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $399.99 (was $699.99) Buy the pool robot now, use it next June AIPER Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner See It

Pool gear gets cleared out as the season closes, which is how a $700 cleaner ends up at $400 in a week when nobody is thinking about swimming. The Seagull Pro is cordless, climbs walls instead of only scrubbing the floor, and Aiper rates it at 150 minutes per charge across pools up to 1,600 square feet. Put it in the garage now and it is ready when you open the cover.

Smart home and security deals

Cameras, doorbells, plugs, and switches are the deepest part of this early wave, and the bundles are where the math gets interesting. Ring and Blink pair a doorbell with a second camera for roughly what the doorbell costs alone, and TP-Link’s Kasa and Tapo lines cover the cheap end if you want to automate lights without committing to an ecosystem.

Kitchen deals

Chefman and Ninja are carrying this category, and between them they cover almost every countertop job worth automating. The pizza oven up top is the steepest cut in the sale, the Zojirushi breadmaker is at its lowest price in a month, and Hydro Flask bottles are down to prices they rarely hit.

Vacuum and air purifier deals

Floor care is the most crowded category in the sale, and this is the rare moment when Miele takes part. Both of its canister vacuums are 30 percent off, which is not a discount that brand runs often. Below that, Roborock and Shark have the biggest dollar drops, and Ecovacs will sell you a robot that does your windows.

TV, projector, and streaming deals

Televisions are the thinnest category in this early wave, which tells you something about what Amazon is holding back for October. What is here skews to the two ends of the price range: Fire TV sticks under $50, and big TCL and Hisense panels where the dollar savings are largest.

Headphone and speaker deals

Beats and Shokz account for most of the audio worth buying right now. We went through the full early deals list and did not turn up a single Apple, Bose, or Sonos discount, so if one of those is what you want, it is worth waiting for October rather than settling for something adjacent.

Laptop, tablet, and monitor deals

No MacBook or iPad discounts turned up in this wave, so the computing deals worth your time are Android tablets, monitors, and Amazon’s own Fire slates. The LG and Samsung monitor cuts are the standouts, and the Fire HD 10 at half off is the cheapest way to put a screen in a kitchen or a kid’s hands.

Wi-Fi router and networking deals

Wi-Fi 7 hardware has finally dropped to prices that make sense for a house rather than a lab, and TP-Link is discounting most of its lineup. If your current router predates Wi-Fi 6, the Archer AX21 at $60 is the upgrade that will feel biggest for the least money.

Watch and fitness deals

Garmin is discounting more of its catalog than anyone else in this wave, from the beginner-friendly vívoactive line up through the rugged Instinct 3. The Citizen dive watch up top is the outlier here, and it is the only piece in this section that will still be running in thirty years without a charger.

Outdoor and camping deals

The outdoor category is smaller than it will be in October, but the pieces that are discounted are the ones that last. Anker’s SOLIX power stations cover camp power, Nikon’s binoculars are real optics rather than gas-station glass, and the Monarch M7 is at its lowest price in a month.

Tool, yard, and pool deals

Late September is when outdoor equipment gets marked down to clear room for winter stock, and the pool robots are the clearest example. Aiper has cut both of its cordless cleaners by more than 40 percent, months before anyone will use one. The Fluke meters are the other thing to look at here, because test gear at this level rarely shows up in a consumer sale at all.

Charger and power bank deals

Anker and UGREEN discount their charging gear often enough that it is worth knowing what a good price looks like, and these are good prices. The 3-in-1 MagSafe stands are the ones to watch if you carry a phone, watch, and earbuds and are tired of three cables on a nightstand.

Camera and drone deals

Camera gear is a narrow category this time, but two of these are genuinely hard to find on sale. The OM System 40-150mm is a professional-grade telephoto zoom, and the Insta360 X4 bundle includes the dive case that normally costs extra.

Toy and video game deals

Nintendo has discounted a long list of first-party Switch games as download codes, which is unusual and which makes this the cheapest these titles get. Melissa and Doug covers the younger end if you are starting on holiday shopping early.

Bedding and sleep deals

Bedsure discounts constantly, so the number to watch is the floor rather than the percentage. These are at or near the lowest prices the brand runs, and the heated blanket and mattress topper are the two worth buying before the weather turns.