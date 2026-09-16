Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are live and these 146 are the best

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It feels like Amazon’s summer Prime Day sale was just a few days ago, but it’s already time for another round. The fall Big Deal Days sale runs October 6th and 7th, but you can save right now. Prime members get first crack at part of this wave, so a free 30-day Prime trial will carry you through the sale itself if you are not signed up. We rechecked every price on this page against the live listing this morning, and a handful of the openers have already rolled back to full price, so we cut those and added what is still worth buying.
Roborock Q7 M5 Robot Vacuum and Mop $149.98 (was $229.99)
A LiDAR-mapping robot vacuum for the price of a decent stick vac
The Q7 M5 robot vacuum maps with LiDAR rather than bumping its way around, it vacuums and mops in one pass, and the anti-tangle brush design is the feature that decides whether a robot vacuum survives a house with long hair or a shedding dog. At $150, it undercuts nearly every robot vacuum that maps a floor plan instead of bumping its way around one.
Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch $225.00 (was $450.00)
Half off a real dive watch that never needs a battery
The Promaster is ISO-certified for diving and rated to 200 meters, and the rotating bezel and luminous markers are there for timing an actual dive rather than for looks. The part worth paying attention to is Eco-Drive, which charges the movement from light. You never open the case, and you never replace a battery.
Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven $199.99 (was $499.99)
The steepest discount on this page, at 60 percent off
This is the deepest cut anywhere on this page. The oven runs up to 800 degrees, which is the temperature that produces a blistered, leopard-spotted crust in a couple of minutes rather than a pale twelve-minute bake in a home oven. It takes 12-inch pizzas and sits on a countertop, so there is no patio, propane, or wood pellet involved.
Fluke 117/323 Multimeter and Clamp Meter Combo Kit $319.00 (was $471.99)
The meters electricians actually carry, down by a third
Fluke makes the test gear that working electricians carry. The 117 is a true-RMS multimeter with non-contact voltage detection built in, so you can tell whether a wire is live before you touch it. The 323 clamp meter reads AC current up to 400 amps without breaking the circuit, which is the one measurement a plain multimeter cannot take. Test leads, the TPAK magnetic hanger, and a carrying case come in the box.
Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $399.99 (was $699.99)
Buy the pool robot now, use it next June
Pool gear gets cleared out as the season closes, which is how a $700 cleaner ends up at $400 in a week when nobody is thinking about swimming. The Seagull Pro is cordless, climbs walls instead of only scrubbing the floor, and Aiper rates it at 150 minutes per charge across pools up to 1,600 square feet. Put it in the garage now and it is ready when you open the cover.
Smart home and security deals
Cameras, doorbells, plugs, and switches are the deepest part of this early wave, and the bundles are where the math gets interesting. Ring and Blink pair a doorbell with a second camera for roughly what the doorbell costs alone, and TP-Link’s Kasa and Tapo lines cover the cheap end if you want to automate lights without committing to an ecosystem.
- Eufy Security SoloCam S340 Solar Camera $159.99 (was $199.99)
- Tapo C660 4K Outdoor Pan/Tilt Solar Camera Kit $115.99 (was $169.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $109.99 (was $139.99)
- Philips Wi-Fi Keypad Deadbolt with Handle $109.98 (was $169.99)
- Tapo D225 2K+ Smart Video Doorbell with Chime $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell and Blink Outdoor 4 Camera $79.99 (was $129.98)
- Eufy Security eufyCam C37 Solar Camera $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell with Indoor Cam Plus $59.99 (was $159.98)
- Ring Wired Doorbell with Chime $49.99 (was $114.98)
- Tapo C211 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera, 2-Pack $39.49 (was $54.99)
- Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack $32.99 (was $39.99)
- Kasa Matter Smart Outdoor Plug, Dual Outlet $23.99 (was $29.99)
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Security Camera $20.98 (was $29.99)
Kitchen deals
Chefman and Ninja are carrying this category, and between them they cover almost every countertop job worth automating. The pizza oven up top is the steepest cut in the sale, the Zojirushi breadmaker is at its lowest price in a month, and Hydro Flask bottles are down to prices they rarely hit.
- Zojirushi Home Bakery Maestro Breadmaker $336.99 (was $397.99)
- Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife Block Set $299.99 (was $399.99)
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer $219.99 (was $279.99)
- Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven $199.99 (was $499.99)
- Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee Maker $199.97 (was $249.99)
- Ninja Detect Blender with Cups $139.99 (was $179.99)
- Cuckoo Micom Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker, 16-Cup $84.99 (was $119.99)
- Chefman TurboFry 8-Quart Air Fryer $79.93 (was $119.99)
- Chefman CraftBrew 15-Bar Espresso Machine $79.98 (was $129.99)
- Ninja Fresh Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker $69.99 (was $89.99)
- Chefman 4-Quart Compact Air Fryer $57.92 (was $99.99)
- Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack and Snap Food Processor $54.95 (was $69.95)
- Cosori Lite 2.1-Quart Small Air Fryer $49.97 (was $59.99)
- Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Travel Tumbler with Handle $23.97 (was $39.95)
- Hydro Flask 21-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle $20.97 (was $34.95)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Straw Water Bottle $20.00 (was $44.95)
Vacuum and air purifier deals
Floor care is the most crowded category in the sale, and this is the rare moment when Miele takes part. Both of its canister vacuums are 30 percent off, which is not a discount that brand runs often. Below that, Roborock and Shark have the biggest dollar drops, and Ecovacs will sell you a robot that does your windows.
- Miele Blizzard CX1 Cat and Dog Canister Vacuum $699.30 (was $999.00)
- Miele Boost CX1 Canister Vacuum $412.30 (was $589.00)
- Roborock F25 Steam Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Mop $399.99 (was $649.99)
- Tineco Floor One Switch S6 Wet Dry Vacuum $329.00 (was $449.00)
- Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $299.99 (was $599.00)
- Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (was $412.50)
- Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $279.98 (was $549.99)
- Shark PowerDetect Corded Stick Vacuum $229.94 (was $329.99)
- Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $199.00 (was $329.99)
- Ecovacs Winbot Mini2 Window Cleaning Robot $189.00 (was $239.99)
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier $179.00 (was $249.99)
- Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $169.99 (was $239.99)
- Roborock Q7 M5 Robot Vacuum and Mop $149.98 (was $229.99)
- Levoit Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair $139.95 (was $199.99)
- Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum $129.99 (was $199.99)
- Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner $109.99 (was $149.99)
- Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus Handheld Vacuum $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier $43.98 (was $49.99)
TV, projector, and streaming deals
Televisions are the thinnest category in this early wave, which tells you something about what Amazon is holding back for October. What is here skews to the two ends of the price range: Fire TV sticks under $50, and big TCL and Hisense panels where the dollar savings are largest.
- Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA 8 II QD-OLED 4K Google TV $2,498.00 (was $3,299.99)
- TCL 85-Inch QM8L Mini-LED QLED Smart TV $2,497.99 (was $3,999.99)
- TCL 65-Inch QM7L Mini-LED QLED Smart TV $897.99 (was $1,197.99)
- Hisense 75-Inch E7 Mini-LED 4K Fire TV $697.97 (was $799.99)
- Roku Pro Series 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV $499.99 (was $599.99)
- TCL Q65H 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $297.99 (was $349.99)
- Amazon Ember 40-Inch 2-Series Fire TV $209.99 (was $249.99)
- Hisense 40-Inch QD4 Hi-QLED Fire TV $167.97 (was $249.99)
- Aurzen Roku TV D1R Portable Outdoor Projector $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $49.99 (was $59.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $39.99 (was $49.99)
Headphone and speaker deals
Beats and Shokz account for most of the audio worth buying right now. We went through the full early deals list and did not turn up a single Apple, Bose, or Sonos discount, so if one of those is what you want, it is worth waiting for October rather than settling for something adjacent.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $199.95 (was $249.99)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $189.00 (was $229.00)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $169.95 (was $349.99)
- Shokz OpenFit 2 Open-Ear Earbuds $139.95 (was $179.95)
- Beats Solo 4 On-Ear Wireless Headphones $129.95 (was $199.95)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones $109.95 (was $179.95)
- Beats Pill Portable Bluetooth Speaker $99.95 (was $149.95)
- Philips SHP9500 Over-Ear Headphones $84.98 (was $99.99)
- JBL Tune 730BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $59.95 (was $89.95)
Laptop, tablet, and monitor deals
No MacBook or iPad discounts turned up in this wave, so the computing deals worth your time are Android tablets, monitors, and Amazon’s own Fire slates. The LG and Samsung monitor cuts are the standouts, and the Fire HD 10 at half off is the cheapest way to put a screen in a kitchen or a kid’s hands.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 128GB Android Tablet $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB Android Tablet $419.99 (was $549.99)
- Samsung ViewFinity S65UA 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Monitor $379.99 (was $539.99)
- LG 27UP850K-W 27-Inch 4K UHD Monitor $299.99 (was $349.99)
- Huion Kamvas 22 Drawing Tablet with Screen $299.99 (was $449.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6-Inch Laptop $289.43 (was $429.99)
- LG 34U530A-W 34-Inch UltraWide Monitor $229.99 (was $269.99)
- ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor $149.00 (was $209.00)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $84.99 (was $129.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $76.99 (was $154.99)
- Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam $59.99 (was $69.99)
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $59.99 (was $69.99)
- UGREEN 10-in-1 USB-C Docking Station $37.98 (was $59.99)
- Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI $35.99 (was $49.99)
- Logitech Brio 101 1080p Webcam $24.99 (was $39.99)
Wi-Fi router and networking deals
Wi-Fi 7 hardware has finally dropped to prices that make sense for a house rather than a lab, and TP-Link is discounting most of its lineup. If your current router predates Wi-Fi 6, the Archer AX21 at $60 is the upgrade that will feel biggest for the least money.
- TP-Link Archer BE800 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router $329.98 (was $499.99)
- TP-Link Archer BE550 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router $169.99 (was $249.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk RS90 Wi-Fi 7 Router $99.87 (was $129.00)
- TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router $59.98 (was $89.99)
Watch and fitness deals
Garmin is discounting more of its catalog than anyone else in this wave, from the beginner-friendly vívoactive line up through the rugged Instinct 3. The Citizen dive watch up top is the outlier here, and it is the only piece in this section that will still be running in thirty years without a charger.
- Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer $1,249.99 (was $1,499.00)
- Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Solar GPS Smartwatch $399.99 (was $499.99)
- Garmin Instinct 3 50mm Solar GPS Smartwatch $349.99 (was $449.99)
- Garmin Venu 3S Fitness Smartwatch $299.99 (was $449.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, 40mm $259.99 (was $299.99)
- Garmin Edge 540 GPS Cycling Computer $249.99 (was $349.99)
- Garmin vívoactive 6 GPS Smartwatch $229.99 (was $299.99)
- Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch $225.00 (was $450.00)
- Sunny Health and Fitness Full-Size Power Rack $224.98 (was $349.99)
- Garmin vívoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch $189.99 (was $299.99)
- Gaiam Premium 5mm Yoga Mat $25.38 (was $29.99)
Outdoor and camping deals
The outdoor category is smaller than it will be in October, but the pieces that are discounted are the ones that last. Anker’s SOLIX power stations cover camp power, Nikon’s binoculars are real optics rather than gas-station glass, and the Monarch M7 is at its lowest price in a month.
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $899.98 (was $1,499.00)
- Nikon Monarch M7 10×42 Binoculars $445.00 (was $549.95)
- Nikon PROSTAFF P7 8×42 Binoculars $186.95 (was $219.95)
- Anker SOLIX C200 Portable Power Station $129.98 (was $149.99)
- Olight Warrior Ultra Rechargeable Flashlight $97.99 (was $139.99)
- Olight Prowess Rechargeable Flashlight $83.98 (was $139.99)
- Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Trail Series Water Bottle $28.97 (was $54.95)
Tool, yard, and pool deals
Late September is when outdoor equipment gets marked down to clear room for winter stock, and the pool robots are the clearest example. Aiper has cut both of its cordless cleaners by more than 40 percent, months before anyone will use one. The Fluke meters are the other thing to look at here, because test gear at this level rarely shows up in a consumer sale at all.
- Aiper Scuba S3 Robotic Pool Cleaner $649.98 (was $1,199.99)
- Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $399.99 (was $699.99)
- Greenworks 3000 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer $349.99 (was $499.99)
- EGO Power+ Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw $339.00 (was $389.99)
- Fluke 116/323 Multimeter and Clamp Meter HVAC Combo Kit $325.00 (was $451.99)
- Fluke 117/323 Multimeter and Clamp Meter Combo Kit $319.00 (was $471.99)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Impact Driver and Hammer Drill Combo Kit $299.00 (was $349.00)
- APEC RO-PH90 6-Stage Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis System $299.99 (was $445.99)
- Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Push Lawn Mower $222.85 (was $349.99)
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanics Tool Set $199.00 (was $319.00)
- Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Greenworks 40V 550 CFM Leaf Blower $139.99 (was $249.99)
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set $129.00 (was $199.00)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Oscillating Tool Kit $99.00 (was $131.51)
- DeWalt 5-Inch Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander $79.00 (was $99.00)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver $49.99 (was $59.99)
- Fluke 2AC VoltAlert Non-Contact Voltage Tester $33.74 (was $44.99)
- Klein Tools IR1 Infrared Thermometer $29.98 (was $39.98)
Charger and power bank deals
Anker and UGREEN discount their charging gear often enough that it is worth knowing what a good price looks like, and these are good prices. The 3-in-1 MagSafe stands are the ones to watch if you carry a phone, watch, and earbuds and are tired of three cables on a nightstand.
- Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe Charging Station $134.98 (was $229.99)
- Anker Prime Foldable 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger $99.73 (was $149.99)
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 25,000mAh 200W Power Bank $99.98 (was $139.99)
- Belkin Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $74.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker Prime 140W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip $59.99 (was $79.99)
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W 5-Port GaN Wall Charger $59.99 (was $89.99)
- UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 130W Power Bank $57.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker 167.5W 3-Port USB-C Car Charger $33.99 (was $53.99)
- UGREEN Nexode 65W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger $23.99 (was $39.99)
Camera and drone deals
Camera gear is a narrow category this time, but two of these are genuinely hard to find on sale. The OM System 40-150mm is a professional-grade telephoto zoom, and the Insta360 X4 bundle includes the dive case that normally costs extra.
- OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm F4.0 PRO Lens $799.99 (was $1,099.99)
- Insta360 X4 8K 360 Action Camera Dive Bundle $459.99 (was $604.00)
- Rove R2-4K Dual Pro Front and Rear Dash Cam $206.49 (was $349.99)
- DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal $89.00 (was $109.00)
Toy and video game deals
Nintendo has discounted a long list of first-party Switch games as download codes, which is unusual and which makes this the cheapest these titles get. Melissa and Doug covers the younger end if you are starting on holiday shopping early.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Switch Digital Code $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Splatoon 3, Switch Digital Code $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Switch Digital Code $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Switch Digital Code $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Nintendo Joy-Con (R), Neon Red $31.49 (was $44.99)
- Nintendo Switch Sports, Switch Digital Code $27.97 (was $39.99)
- Kinetic Sand 6-Pound Mega Mixin’ Bag $24.49 (was $47.39)
- Nintendo Switch AC Adapter $24.47 (was $34.99)
- Melissa and Doug Animal Bowling Friends Play Set $23.49 (was $35.99)
Bedding and sleep deals
Bedsure discounts constantly, so the number to watch is the floor rather than the percentage. These are at or near the lowest prices the brand runs, and the heated blanket and mattress topper are the two worth buying before the weather turns.
- Bedsure 5-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, King $143.99 (was $169.99)
- Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket, King $43.99 (was $61.99)
- Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket with Preheat $36.98 (was $68.99)
- Bedsure Cooling Waffle Blanket, Queen $36.98 (was $54.99)
- Bedsure 3-Piece Comforter Set, King $27.99 (was $69.99)
- Bedsure 4-Piece Cooling Sheet Set, King $26.28 (was $33.99)
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards