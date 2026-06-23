Traeger, YETI, Solo Stove, and 90 more outdoor and patio deals worth grabbing this Prime Day

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Summer hits its stride right as Amazon starts cutting prices on the gear that makes it better. Grills, coolers, mowers, and fire pits tend to cost the most in June, and this is the rare week they don’t. We went through the full Prime Day sale and pulled the outdoor deals actually worth buying, starting with five favorites and then more than 90 more sorted by category from priciest to cheapest.
Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore Griddle Bundle $276.73 (was $699.99)
Two-burner flat-top with cover and tools, an all-time low
The Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore griddle bundle at $276.73 is the outdoor-cooking pick of the sale, an all-time low at 60% off. The flat-top does smash burgers, breakfast, fried rice, and fajitas in volumes a grill can’t, and the bundle throws in a cover and tools. Two independent burners let you run different heat zones at once. For feeding a crowd in the backyard, nothing in this list is more versatile.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Bundle $356.15 (was $419.00)
Smokeless fire pit bundle, 15% off for Prime Day
The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle is 15% off for Prime Day, down from its $419 list. The smokeless airflow design is the draw, pulling smoke up and through so you smell less like a campfire afterward. The bundle adds a stand and shelter, so you can set it on a patio and store it outside. For low-effort fireside hangs, it’s the fire pit to get.
Greenworks 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $449.99 (was $699.99)
Brushless 21-inch cordless mower, an all-time low
The Greenworks 80V self-propelled mower at $449.99 is the cordless-mower pick, an all-time low on a brushless 21-inch model. Going cordless means no gas, no oil changes, and no yanking a pull-cord, and the 80V system has the power to cut thick grass without bogging. Self-propelled drive saves your legs on a hilly yard. For a small-to-midsize lawn, it’s the deal that gets you off gas.
Coleman Pro 45qt Hard Cooler $125.99 (was $249.99)
Ultralight hard cooler, multi-day ice, an all-time low
The Coleman Pro 45-quart hard cooler at $125.99 is the cooler pick, an all-time low and half off. It holds ice for days, fits enough for a weekend campsite or a tailgate, and the ultralight build is easier to carry than a premium rotomolded box. The 45-quart size is the sweet spot for most coolers. For camping and cookouts, it’s the value buy.
Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven $359.10 (was $399.00)
Propane pizza oven, pies in 90 seconds, 10% off for Prime Day
The Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven is 10% off for Prime Day, down from its $399 list. It runs on propane and uses Solo’s demi-dome heating to hit pizza temps in minutes, cooking a pie in about 90 seconds once it’s hot. It’s simple enough for a first outdoor pizza oven but capable enough to keep. For backyard pizza nights, it’s the one to add alongside the griddle.
Best Prime Day grill, griddle, and smoker deals
Pellet smokers take the deepest cuts here, with all-time lows from Traeger, Pit Boss, and Oklahoma Joe’s alongside gas grills, flat-top griddles, and portable camp stoves. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Weber Genesis S-315 Liquid Propane Gas Grill $899.00 (was $1,149.00), 22% off
- Traeger Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $899.00 (was $1,299.99), an all-time low
- Pit Boss 850 Navigator WiFi & Bluetooth Wood Pellet Grill $599.20 (was $799.99), an all-time low
- Oklahoma Joe’s Canyon Combo DLX Charcoal and Propane Smoker $547.49 (was $729.99), an all-time low
- Char-Broil Pro Series Infrared 4-Burner Gas Grill $513.31 (was $779.99), an all-time low
- Traeger Pro 34 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $499.00 (was $729.99), an all-time low
- Pit Boss 150 Battery-Powered Portable Wood Pellet Grill $411.94 (was $549.99), an all-time low
- Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker $399.98 (was $499.99), an all-time low
- Traeger Pro 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $389.00 (was $549.95), an all-time low
- Pit Boss 700FB2 Wood Pellet Grill $348.62 (was $549.99), an all-time low
- Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill Cabinet $299.99 (was $399.99), an all-time low
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker, 6-in-1 $289.99 (was $379.99), an all-time low
- Pit Boss 500 Carbon Series Wood Pellet Grill $287.99 (was $399.99), an all-time low
- Nexgrill Deluxe 2-Burner Gas Grill $269.00 (was $649.00), an all-time low
- Cuisinart FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric BBQ Grill $265.05 (was $379.99), an all-time low
- Cuisinart 8-in-1 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $262.49 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill $249.99 (was $424.99), an all-time low
- Coleman PEAK1 2-Burner Portable Camping Stove $225.99 (was $334.99), an all-time low
- Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Propane Grill, 2-Burner $209.99 (was $364.99), an all-time low
- Coleman 1900 Collection 3-in-1 Propane Camping Stove $209.99 (was $309.99), an all-time low
- Char-Griller Flat Iron 3-Burner Propane Flat-Top Griddle $204.19 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Portable Propane Grill $146.24 (was $224.99), an all-time low
- Blackstone 1814 Stainless Steel Portable Flat-Top Griddle $127.99 (was $159.99), an all-time low
- Cuisinart Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, 2-in-1 Portable BBQ $112.49 (was $209.99), 46% off
Best Prime Day cooler deals
Premium coolers anchor this group, with YETI, Stanley, Dometic, and Igloo joining the Ninja and Coleman picks, from big wheeled boxes down to grab-and-go soft coolers. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Ninja FrostVault 65qt Wheeled Cooler $279.99 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- Dometic Recon Hardside 69L Cooler $262.49 (was $425.00), an all-time low
- YETI Hopper M30 Portable Soft Cooler $227.50 (was $350.00), an all-time low
- YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler $225.00 (was $300.00), an all-time low
- Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 55qt Wheeled Ultra-Light Cooler $209.99 (was $299.99), an all-time low
- YETI Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler $206.25 (was $275.00), an all-time low
- Ninja FrostVault 50qt Hard Cooler $199.99 (was $249.99), an all-time low
- Ninja FrostVault 30qt Hard Cooler $199.99 (was $249.99), an all-time low
- Coleman Reunion Premium Insulated 54qt Steel Belted Cooler $179.99 (was $239.99), an all-time low
- Stanley Adventure Outdoor Cooler with Wheels, 50qt $175.00 (was $350.00), an all-time low
- Coleman Snap ‘N Go 55-Quart Collapsible Hard Cooler $167.99 (was $239.99), an all-time low
- Coleman Snap ‘N Go 45-Quart Collapsible Hard Cooler $153.99 (was $219.99), an all-time low
- YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler $150.00 (was $200.00), an all-time low
- Coleman Vintage 54qt Steel Belted Cooler $149.99 (was $199.99), 25% off
- Igloo MaxCold Glide 110qt Insulated Rolling Cooler $129.19 (was $179.99), an all-time low
- Igloo Trailmate 75qt Wheeled Hard Cooler $123.89 (was $219.99), an all-time low
- Dometic Recon Softside 21L Cooler $111.42 (was $325.00), an all-time low
Best Prime Day lawn and yard tool deals
Cordless yard tools dominate, led by Greenworks and EGO across mowers, blowers, and trimmers, with a robot mower, gas pressure washers, and Makita and Husqvarna picks rounding it out. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK Robotic Lawn Mower $664.00 (was $999.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 60V 25-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $599.99 (was $849.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 60V 21-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower $469.99 (was $699.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 40V Dual-Port Cordless Leaf Blower (710 CFM) $419.99 (was $549.99), 24% off
- EGO Power+ Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $399.99 (was $719.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 60V 17-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower $379.00 (was $549.99), an all-time low
- EGO Power+ Backpack Leaf Blower, 600 CFM $359.99 (was $479.00), an all-time low
- Simpson 3400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer with Surface Cleaner $348.49 (was $499.99), an all-time low
- EGO Power+ MST1501 Multi-Head Combo Kit with 15-Inch String Trimmer $299.99 (was $389.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 80V 16-Inch Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Combo $284.99 (was $399.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer $279.99 (was $399.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 48V 17-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower $239.99 (was $379.99), 37% off
- SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 20-Inch Push Mower Kit $229.00 (was $329.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 80V Brushless Cordless Yard Tool Combo Kit $224.98 (was $419.99), an all-time low
- Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower $219.99 (was $349.99), 37% off
- Husqvarna 320iL Cordless String Trimmer with 4Ah Battery $199.99 (was $319.99), an all-time low
- EGO Power+ 16-Inch String Trimmer $189.99 (was $249.99), an all-time low
- Makita XBU03SM1 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Blower $188.00 (was $388.00), an all-time low
- Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw $181.99 (was $299.99), 39% off
- Makita XRU23SM1 18V LXT Brushless Cordless String Trimmer $179.00 (was $386.00), an all-time low
- EGO Power+ 25-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer $159.99 (was $379.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day fire pit and patio deals
Backyard nights are the easy win of this sale. Smokeless fire pits, propane fire tables, patio heaters, and a couple of full furniture sets hit all-time lows. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- East Oak 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set $759.91 (was $1,299.99), an all-time low
- Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater & Fire Pit $399.99 (was $499.99), an all-time low
- East Oak 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set $311.14 (was $549.99), 43% off
- BALI OUTDOORS 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit $212.49 (was $299.99), an all-time low
- Sophia & William Swivel Patio Chairs, Set of 2 $194.39 (was $269.99), an all-time low
- EAST OAK Camber 21-Inch Smokeless Fire Pit $189.98 (was $269.99), 30% off
- Outland Living Firebowl Smokeless Round Fire Pit $144.99 (was $214.99), an all-time low
- TIKI 20-Inch Wood-Burning Smokeless Fire Pit $139.30 (was $250.00), an all-time low
- Outland Living Firecube 14-Inch Square Propane Fire Pit $124.99 (was $179.99), an all-time low
- Sophia & William Metal Outdoor Dining Table $118.99 (was $159.99), an all-time low
- Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit, 19-Inch $99.99 (was $159.99), an all-time low
- Cuisinart Tabletop Patio Heater, 11,000 BTU $94.99 (was $149.99), an all-time low
- Cuisinart Cleanburn Smokeless Tabletop Fire Pit $45.49 (was $69.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day camping and tent deals
Tents, screened shelters, sleeping bags, and camp furniture round out the deals, most at all-time lows just in time for summer trips. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Coleman Skylodge 12-Person Tent with Screened Porch $356.99 (was $494.99), an all-time low
- Haven Tent Original Lay-Flat Hammock Tent $288.99 (was $400.00), an all-time low
- Coleman Back Home Screened Canopy with Instant Setup $263.69 (was $399.99), 34% off
- Camp Chef Alpine CS14 Heavy-Duty Tent Cabin Stove $258.99 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- Coleman 6-Person WeatherMaster Tent with Screened Porch $254.99 (was $417.99), an all-time low
- Coleman Evanston 8-Person Tent with Screen Porch $206.99 (was $342.49), an all-time low
- Coleman Queen-Size Airbed Cot Combination $199.99 (was $268.49), 26% off
- Coleman Skydome Camping Tent with Screened Porch $160.99 (was $239.99), an all-time low
- Marmot Crane Creek 2-Person Tent $160.30 (was $229.00), an all-time low
- Coleman Oasis Instant Pop-Up Canopy with Side Wall $145.79 (was $224.99), an all-time low
- Timber Ridge 4-Person Instant Pop-Up Tent $144.82 (was $199.99), an all-time low
- Coleman Cozy 30°F Sleeping Bag with Fleece Liner $104.99 (was $149.99), an all-time low
- Marmot Trestles 15° Sleeping Bag $90.30 (was $138.00), an all-time low
Prices move fast during Prime Day, so confirm the current number before you commit. If you only buy one thing, make it the Blackstone 28-inch griddle, an all-time low on the most versatile way to cook for a crowd outside.
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