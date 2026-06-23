Traeger, YETI, Solo Stove, and 90 more outdoor and patio deals worth grabbing this Prime Day

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Summer hits its stride right as Amazon starts cutting prices on the gear that makes it better. Grills, coolers, mowers, and fire pits tend to cost the most in June, and this is the rare week they don’t. We went through the full Prime Day sale and pulled the outdoor deals actually worth buying, starting with five favorites and then more than 90 more sorted by category from priciest to cheapest.

Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore Griddle Bundle $276.73 (was $699.99) Two-burner flat-top with cover and tools, an all-time low Upgrade your pancake and burger game. Blackstone See It

The Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore griddle bundle at $276.73 is the outdoor-cooking pick of the sale, an all-time low at 60% off. The flat-top does smash burgers, breakfast, fried rice, and fajitas in volumes a grill can’t, and the bundle throws in a cover and tools. Two independent burners let you run different heat zones at once. For feeding a crowd in the backyard, nothing in this list is more versatile.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle is 15% off for Prime Day, down from its $419 list. The smokeless airflow design is the draw, pulling smoke up and through so you smell less like a campfire afterward. The bundle adds a stand and shelter, so you can set it on a patio and store it outside. For low-effort fireside hangs, it’s the fire pit to get.

The Greenworks 80V self-propelled mower at $449.99 is the cordless-mower pick, an all-time low on a brushless 21-inch model. Going cordless means no gas, no oil changes, and no yanking a pull-cord, and the 80V system has the power to cut thick grass without bogging. Self-propelled drive saves your legs on a hilly yard. For a small-to-midsize lawn, it’s the deal that gets you off gas.

The Coleman Pro 45-quart hard cooler at $125.99 is the cooler pick, an all-time low and half off. It holds ice for days, fits enough for a weekend campsite or a tailgate, and the ultralight build is easier to carry than a premium rotomolded box. The 45-quart size is the sweet spot for most coolers. For camping and cookouts, it’s the value buy.

Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven $359.10 (was $399.00) Propane pizza oven, pies in 90 seconds, 10% off for Prime Day It will cook a pizza in less than two minutes. Solo Stove See It

The Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven is 10% off for Prime Day, down from its $399 list. It runs on propane and uses Solo’s demi-dome heating to hit pizza temps in minutes, cooking a pie in about 90 seconds once it’s hot. It’s simple enough for a first outdoor pizza oven but capable enough to keep. For backyard pizza nights, it’s the one to add alongside the griddle.

Best Prime Day grill, griddle, and smoker deals

Pellet smokers take the deepest cuts here, with all-time lows from Traeger, Pit Boss, and Oklahoma Joe’s alongside gas grills, flat-top griddles, and portable camp stoves. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day cooler deals

Premium coolers anchor this group, with YETI, Stanley, Dometic, and Igloo joining the Ninja and Coleman picks, from big wheeled boxes down to grab-and-go soft coolers. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day lawn and yard tool deals

Cordless yard tools dominate, led by Greenworks and EGO across mowers, blowers, and trimmers, with a robot mower, gas pressure washers, and Makita and Husqvarna picks rounding it out. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day fire pit and patio deals

Backyard nights are the easy win of this sale. Smokeless fire pits, propane fire tables, patio heaters, and a couple of full furniture sets hit all-time lows. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day camping and tent deals

Tents, screened shelters, sleeping bags, and camp furniture round out the deals, most at all-time lows just in time for summer trips. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Prices move fast during Prime Day, so confirm the current number before you commit. If you only buy one thing, make it the Blackstone 28-inch griddle, an all-time low on the most versatile way to cook for a crowd outside.