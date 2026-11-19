We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You pried yourself away from your marathon GTA VI session long enough to look at the internet and we’re going to reward you by saving you tons of money. Amazon just officially launched its Black Friday deals and we’ll be tracking the best of the best until the dust has fully settled on Cyber Monday. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and it covers far more than fits in one post, so we stuck to brands we know in categories you actually care about. We’ll update throughout and throw the best deals in, so check back regularly.

Top Black Friday deals on Amazon

Beats Studio Pro headphones: $149.95 (was $299.99)

Beats Studio Pro headphones $149.95 (was $299.99) Noise-canceling Beats for under $150 Beats See It

This is a gift you can buy for yourself before you travel for the holiday. The Beats Studio Pro headphones drop to $149.95 from a list price of $299.99. They’ll give you 40 hours of battery life and powerful noise canceling to block out the sounds of your family.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $349.95 (was $499.99)

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $349.95 (was $499.99) The tilt-head KitchenAid for under $350 KitchenAid See It

The Milkshake-colored KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is $349.95 against a list price of $499.99. This is the KSM150PS model, and Amazon’s listing says it includes a pouring shield to keep flour in the bowl. Grab one before the holiday and perfect a cookie recipe that will show up your snooty aunt at Thanksgiving dinner.

Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool: $99.95 (was $199.95)

Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool $99.95 (was $199.95) A 19-tool Leatherman for under $100 Leatherman See It

A multi-tool makes an easy gift for anyone who fixes things, and the Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool is $99.95. Its list price is $199.95, and Amazon’s listing counts 19 tools and titanium handles. This is a classic gift for a reason.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: $479.99 (was $679.99)

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft $479.99 (was $679.99) Amazon’s color note-taking Kindle for $200 under list Amazon See It

The newest Kindle Scribe Colorsoft hits $479.99, $200 under its $679.99 list price. With an 11-inch paper-like color display and 64GB of storage, it’s built for writing in notebooks and documents as well as reading. Plus, it comes in cool colorways, which makes it fun to open.

Amazon device deals from $89.99

Laptop, monitor and tablet deals from $59.99

Robot vacuum and floor care deals from $99.99

Dyson, Laifen and personal care deals from $49.99

Kitchen deals from $22.79

YETI, fire pit and pizza oven deals from $63.99

3D printer and maker deals from $49.00

Camera and drone deals from $79.95

Yard, snow and backup power deals from $99.99

TV, projector and audio deals from $68.00

Smart home deals from $19.99

Tool and flashlight deals from $15.18

Fitness, LEGO and gaming deals from $25.46