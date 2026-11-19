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You pried yourself away from your marathon GTA VI session long enough to look at the internet and we’re going to reward you by saving you tons of money. Amazon just officially launched its Black Friday deals and we’ll be tracking the best of the best until the dust has fully settled on Cyber Monday. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and it covers far more than fits in one post, so we stuck to brands we know in categories you actually care about. We’ll update throughout and throw the best deals in, so check back regularly.
Top Black Friday deals on Amazon
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft $479.99 (was $679.99).
- Beats Studio Pro headphones $149.95 (was $299.99).
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler set $499.99 (was $709.99).
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $349.95 (was $499.99).
- Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV $429.99 (was $649.99).
- Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool $99.95 (was $199.95).
Beats Studio Pro headphones: $149.95 (was $299.99)
Beats Studio Pro headphones $149.95 (was $299.99)
Noise-canceling Beats for under $150
This is a gift you can buy for yourself before you travel for the holiday. The Beats Studio Pro headphones drop to $149.95 from a list price of $299.99. They’ll give you 40 hours of battery life and powerful noise canceling to block out the sounds of your family.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $349.95 (was $499.99)
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $349.95 (was $499.99)
The tilt-head KitchenAid for under $350
The Milkshake-colored KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is $349.95 against a list price of $499.99. This is the KSM150PS model, and Amazon’s listing says it includes a pouring shield to keep flour in the bowl. Grab one before the holiday and perfect a cookie recipe that will show up your snooty aunt at Thanksgiving dinner.
Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool: $99.95 (was $199.95)
Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool $99.95 (was $199.95)
A 19-tool Leatherman for under $100
A multi-tool makes an easy gift for anyone who fixes things, and the Leatherman Charge Plus TTi multi-tool is $99.95. Its list price is $199.95, and Amazon’s listing counts 19 tools and titanium handles. This is a classic gift for a reason.
Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: $479.99 (was $679.99)
Kindle Scribe Colorsoft $479.99 (was $679.99)
Amazon’s color note-taking Kindle for $200 under list
The newest Kindle Scribe Colorsoft hits $479.99, $200 under its $679.99 list price. With an 11-inch paper-like color display and 64GB of storage, it’s built for writing in notebooks and documents as well as reading. Plus, it comes in cool colorways, which makes it fun to open.
Amazon device deals from $89.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro $449.99 (was $549.99).
- Kindle Scribe (64GB) $389.99 (was $549.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 21 $349.99 (was $499.99).
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids $179.99 (was $299.99).
- Amazon Alexa Photo Frame $179.99 (was $229.99).
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) $179.99 (was $249.99).
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) $169.99 (was $289.99).
- Amazon Kids Echo Time $149.99 (was $209.99).
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) $129.99 (was $199.99).
- Kindle (16GB) $119.99 (was $149.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $89.99 (was $199.99).
Laptop, monitor and tablet deals from $59.99
- MSI Raider A16 HX gaming laptop $3,144.15 (was $3,699.99).
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2026) gaming laptop $3,129.99 (was $3,899.99).
- MSI Stealth 16 AI+ OLED gaming laptop $2,634.15 (was $3,099.99).
- Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop $1,444.99 (was $1,699.99).
- Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC $1,249.99 (was $1,499.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 16-inch laptop $1,139.43 (was $1,999.00).
- Samsung 49-inch curved ultrawide Dual QHD monitor $799.99 (was $1,199.99).
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor $795.99 (was $1,299.99).
- reMarkable Paper Pro bundle $699.00 (was $799.00).
- LG UltraGear 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor $699.00 (was $1,299.99).
- LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED gaming monitor $499.99 (was $899.99).
- Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED gaming monitor $469.99 (was $649.99).
- TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet $449.99 (was $599.99).
- reMarkable 2 bundle $449.00 (was $599.00).
- UGREEN NAS DH4300 Plus 4-bay $351.99 (was $439.99).
- Keychron Q6 HE wireless keyboard $199.99 (was $249.99).
- Logitech Flip Folio keyboard case for 13-inch iPad Pro and Air $119.99 (was $179.99).
- Apple Magic Mouse $59.99 (was $79.00).
Robot vacuum and floor care deals from $99.99
- Roborock Saros 20 Flow robot vacuum and mop $1,299.99 (was $1,699.99).
- Narwal Flow 2 robot vacuum and mop $949.99 (was $1,499.99).
- iRobot Roomba Max 875 robot vacuum and mop $799.99 (was $1,199.99).
- iRobot Roomba Plus 678 robot vacuum and mop $599.99 (was $899.99).
- Dreame Aero Ultra Steam wet-dry vacuum $599.99 (was $799.99).
- Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam wet-dry vacuum $599.00 (was $949.00).
- Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum $598.50 (was $849.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop $499.00 (was $799.99).
- Tineco Floor One S7 Suite wet-dry vacuum $489.00 (was $699.00).
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin cordless vacuum $328.69 (was $479.99).
- Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner $299.99 (was $399.99).
- Shark Detect Pro Lift-Away ADV upright vacuum $249.99 (was $399.99) through Nov. 21.
- Shark Rotator Lift-Away ADV upright vacuum $229.99 (was $299.99).
- Bissell PowerClean DualBrush stick vacuum $199.99 (was $359.99).
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum $169.99 (was $299.99).
- Hoover CleanSlate XL portable carpet cleaner bundle $99.99 (was $159.99).
Dyson, Laifen and personal care deals from $49.99
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler set $499.99 (was $709.99).
- Dyson Airstrait straightener in Plum and Copper $399.99 (was $499.99).
- Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer in Plum and Copper $349.99 (was $449.99).
- Braun Series 9 PRO+ electric shaver $349.99 (was $449.99).
- Shark FlexFusion air styler and straightener $299.00 (was $429.99) through Nov. 21.
- Shark FlexStyle air styler $229.99 (was $369.99).
- Dreame Pocket Aura hair dryer $159.99 (was $199.99).
- Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush $149.99 (was $249.99).
- Laifen Swift high-speed hair dryer $118.99 (was $169.99).
- Laifen Mini hair dryer $87.99 (was $109.99).
- Quip Rev Smart oscillating toothbrush $59.99 (was $99.99).
- Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush $59.99 (was $109.99).
- Waterpik Aquarius water flosser $49.99 (was $99.99).
Kitchen deals from $22.79
- Breville Barista Pro espresso machine $564.95 (was $849.95) through Nov. 19.
- KitchenAid 10-piece stainless steel cookware set $384.99 (was $549.99).
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $319.95 (was $399.95).
- KitchenAid 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer $299.99 (was $499.99).
- Vitamix 5200 blender $299.95 (was $499.95).
- HexClad Hybrid 6-piece pot set $299.00 (was $379.00).
- Ninja SLUSHi XL frozen drink maker $297.49 (was $349.99).
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $279.99 (was $399.99).
- Ninja Double Oven Pro Smart XL $249.99 (was $379.99).
- KitchenAid 8-cup grain and rice cooker $239.99 (was $399.99).
- Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 electric pizza oven $229.99 (was $299.99).
- All-Clad D3 stainless steel fry pan set $199.99 (was $249.99).
- Le Creuset 11.25-inch enameled cast iron frying pan $195.30 (was $314.95).
- Cuisinart convection bread maker $181.95 (was $259.95).
- Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle $159.95 (was $199.95).
- Fellow Opus 2 conical burr grinder $159.95 (was $199.95).
- Staub 4-quart round cast iron cocotte $149.99 (was $379.99).
- Keurig K-Elite coffee maker $119.99 (was $209.99).
- Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven $109.95 (was $209.95).
- ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2 thermometer $37.60 (was $47.00).
- Zojirushi 12-ounce stainless steel travel mug $24.99 (was $43.50).
- Owala FreeSip 24-ounce water bottle $22.79 (was $29.99).
YETI, fire pit and pizza oven deals from $63.99
- Solo Stove Yukon Big Yard Bundle 2.0 $759.96 (was $949.96).
- Ooni Koda 2 Pro propane pizza oven $639.20 (was $799.00).
- Ooni Koda 2 propane pizza oven $399.20 (was $498.95).
- Traeger Pro 22 pellet grill $389.00 (was $549.95).
- Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven bundle $349.99 (was $479.99).
- YETI Roadie 48 wheeled cooler $297.50 (was $425.00).
- YETI Roadie 32 wheeled cooler $281.25 (was $375.00).
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 portable propane grill $269.99 (was $424.99).
- YETI Tundra 45 hard cooler $243.75 (was $325.00).
- YETI Hopper M20 backpack cooler $227.50 (was $325.00).
- Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore griddle $199.99 (was $249.99).
- Masterbuilt MPS 230S propane smoker $169.99 (was $249.99).
- Camp Chef single-burner griddle $63.99 (was $79.99).
3D printer and maker deals from $49.00
- Creality Falcon A1 Pro 20W laser engraver $835.00 (was $1,099.00).
- Flashforge Creator 5 Pro 3D printer $749.00 (was $999.00).
- Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max resin 3D printer $649.99 (was $829.99).
- xTool M2 10W laser engraver $474.00 (was $699.00).
- Anycubic Kobra X Combo 3D printer $446.49 (was $569.99).
- Bambu Lab A1 Combo with LED lamp kit $369.00 (was $419.00).
- Cricut Maker 4 beginner bundle $349.99 (was $479.99).
- Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra 12K resin 3D printer $322.99 (was $405.99).
- Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo $309.00 (was $369.00).
- Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra resin 3D printer $270.74 (was $356.98).
- Cricut Joy Xtra bundle $149.99 (was $229.99).
- Makeblock mBot Ranger coding robot kit $135.99 (was $169.99).
- Dremel 4000-1/25 rotary tool kit $49.00 (was $84.99).
Camera and drone deals from $79.95
- Nikon Z 8 mirrorless camera $3,196.95 (was $4,299.95).
- Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera body $2,399.00 (was $3,298.01).
- Panasonic Lumix G9II mirrorless camera $1,397.99 (was $1,899.99).
- Nikon Z 6II mirrorless camera $1,296.95 (was $1,749.95).
- ZEISS Batis 18mm f/2.8 lens for Sony E mount $1,099.14 (was $1,549.00).
- DJI Air 3 drone with RC-N2 $934.15 (was $1,099.00).
- Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 lens $797.99 (was $999.99).
- DJI Mini 5 Pro drone $769.00 (was $869.00).
- DJI Osmo 360 II Adventure Combo $709.00 (was $809.00).
- Panasonic Lumix G100 mirrorless camera $597.99 (was $799.99).
- DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo $531.99 (was $664.99).
- Insta360 X5 Essentials Bundle $524.99 (was $659.99).
- Canon EOS R50 V mirrorless camera body $519.99 (was $719.00).
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo $466.00 (was $629.00).
- GoPro HERO13 Black accessory bundle $199.99 (was $479.99).
- Polaroid Now 3rd Generation instant camera $99.99 (was $129.99).
- Kodak Step mobile photo printer bundle $80.74 (was $94.99).
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 holiday bundle $79.95 (was $105.95).
Yard, snow and backup power deals from $99.99
- EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 $1,499.00 (was $1,899.00).
- Roborock RockMow X115H robot lawn mower $1,399.99 (was $2,299.00).
- Bluetti Elite 300 power station with Elite 10 $1,139.99 (was $1,799.00).
- Segway Ninebot Max G3 Plus electric scooter $999.99 (was $1,199.99).
- DJI Power 2000 portable power station $679.99 (was $1,299.00).
- EGO Power+ 21-inch self-propelled mower $669.99 (was $879.99).
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower kit $569.99 (was $749.99).
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station $469.99 (was $799.00).
- EcoFlow River 2 Max 500 with 160W solar panel $417.05 (was $549.00).
- Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower $349.99 (was $419.99).
- Greenworks 2700 PSI electric pressure washer $309.99 (was $449.99).
- Craftsman 42-inch snow blade for lawn tractors $284.05 (was $429.99).
- Greenworks 80V 16-inch chainsaw kit $208.99 (was $349.99).
- Worx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw $99.99 (was $139.99).
TV, projector and audio deals from $68.00
- Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K laser projector $3,499.99 (was $4,499.99).
- Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 8 II QD-OLED TV $2,198.00 (was $3,299.99) through Nov. 22.
- XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K projector $1,999.00 (was $2,599.00).
- Roku 65-inch Pro Series LX OLED TV $1,099.99 (was $1,599.99).
- Marshall Heston 120 soundbar $999.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED TV $997.99 (was $1,999.99) through Nov. 26.
- Samsung 55-inch S85H OLED TV $997.99 (was $1,297.99).
- Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector $899.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV (2025) $897.99 (was $1,497.99).
- Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar $849.00 (was $1,099.00).
- XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K portable projector $749.00 (was $999.00).
- Marshall Heston 60 soundbar $499.99 (was $699.99).
- Hisense 65-inch E7 Mini-LED Fire TV $499.99 (was $999.99).
- Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 soundbar $448.00 (was $699.99).
- Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV $429.99 (was $649.99).
- Sonos Era 300 speaker $399.00 (was $499.00).
- Edifier R2750DB MKII powered bookshelf speakers $369.99 (was $499.99).
- Denon AVR-S570BT AV receiver $359.00 (was $449.00).
- Sennheiser Momentum 5 wireless headphones $349.95 (was $399.95).
- Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones $348.00 (was $459.99).
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar $339.00 (was $499.00).
- Bose SoundLink Max speaker $279.00 (was $399.00).
- JBL Xtreme 4 speaker $269.95 (was $379.95).
- Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED TV $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) $199.00 (was $359.00).
- Marshall Emberton III speaker $119.99 (was $179.99).
- Ultimate Ears Boom 4 speaker $99.99 (was $149.99).
- Beats Solo 4 headphones $99.95 (was $199.95).
- Google Pixel Buds 2a $99.00 (was $129.00).
- Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) speaker $99.00 (was $159.00).
- Beats Pill speaker $94.95 (was $149.95).
- JBL Tune 780NC headphones $85.45 (was $149.95).
- Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) speaker $79.00 (was $129.00).
- Sony ULT Field 1 speaker $68.00 (was $139.99).
Smart home deals from $19.99
- Netgear Orbi 970 Series Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, 3-pack $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99).
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism, 200 feet $599.99 (was $859.99).
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet $449.99 (was $759.99).
- TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE17000 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system $249.99 (was $399.99).
- Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi $237.97 (was $279.99).
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system, 3-pack $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Ring Wired Doorbell 4K Pro $149.99 (was $249.99).
- Schlage Touch electronic lever lock $131.97 (was $164.99).
- Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for 55-inch TVs $129.00 (was $274.99).
- Ring Floodlight Cam 2K $99.99 (was $199.99).
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $37.99 (was $49.99).
- Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220P3, 3-pack $36.99 (was $55.99).
- Wyze Cam v4 $34.98 (was $44.98).
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ $19.99 (was $49.99).
Tool and flashlight deals from $15.18
- Fluke 87V MAX multimeter $438.25 (was $654.99).
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-tool brushless combo kit $269.00 (was $399.00).
- Olight Seeker Ultra flashlight $118.99 (was $169.99).
- Fanttik Beyond 10 Apex jump starter $112.99 (was $169.99).
- DeWalt ToughSound Pro Bluetooth speaker $110.49 (was $139.99).
- DeWalt 20V MAX impact driver kit $98.99 (was $179.00).
- Black+Decker 20V MAX drill and 68-piece project kit $89.99 (was $119.00).
- Metabo HPT NT50A5 18-gauge brad nailer $84.86 (was $159.00).
- Skil PWR CORE GO power driver kit $49.99 (was $69.99).
- Irwin Vise-Grip 12-inch locking pliers $16.99 (was $32.68).
- Streamlight MicroStream pocket flashlight $15.18 (was $38.89).
Fitness, LEGO and gaming deals from $25.46
- Peloton Bike+ $1,795.00 (was $2,695.00).
- Logitech G PRO Racing direct drive wheel base $899.99 (was $1,199.99).
- Garmin fēnix 8 Sapphire smartwatch, 47mm $749.99 (was $999.99).
- Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs compression boots $719.00 (was $899.00).
- Garmin Forerunner 965 running watch $449.99 (was $599.99).
- NordicTrack T Series 9 exercise bike $379.05 (was $499.00).
- Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro massage gun $269.00 (was $349.00).
- Theragun Prime (6th Gen) massage gun $189.99 (was $329.99).
- LEGO Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector’s Pack $161.99 (was $269.99).
- Theragun Mini (3rd Gen) massage gun $154.99 (was $219.99).
- Logitech G515 TKL Rapid gaming keyboard $119.99 (was $169.99).
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P wireless gaming headset $99.99 (was $149.99).
- Magna-Tiles Classic 100-piece set $83.99 (was $119.99).
- PlayStation DualSense wireless controller in Midnight Black $54.00 (was $74.99).
- LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees $44.99 (was $64.99).
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 T. rex $41.99 (was $59.99).
- LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter $41.99 (was $59.99).
- LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece $34.99 (was $49.99).
- KiwiCo Domino Machine STEM kit $25.46 (was $29.95).
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