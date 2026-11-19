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Some day, my home will listen to my every command. These Amazon Black Friday deals bring that dream a little closer to reality. The full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the brands here include Govee, Kasa, TP-Link, Netgear, Yale and Shark. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.

Top smart home deals on Amazon for Black Friday

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300: $37.99 (was $49.99)

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $37.99 (was $49.99) A smart power strip that needs no hub Kasa See It

The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 is $37.99, down from $49.99, and it turns one wall outlet into six smart ones. Each outlet can be controlled on its own, there are three USB ports for chargers, and it works with Alexa and Google Home without a hub.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet: $449.99 (was $759.99)

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet $449.99 (was $759.99) 200 feet of permanent RGBIC lights for under $450 Govee See It

Hanging holiday lights every November gets old. The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet stay up all year, with 120 RGBIC lights rated IP67 for weather and 75 preset scenes. They work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Matter, and they’re $449.99 against a list price of $759.99.

Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi: $237.97 (was $279.99)

Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi $237.97 (was $279.99) A Wi-Fi smart lock for under $240 Yale See It

The Oil Rubbed Bronze Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi is $237.97 (list price $279.99). It connects over Wi-Fi so you can lock up from your phone, and Yale’s DoorSense tells the lock when the door is closed so it can relock on its own. Yale rates the exterior IPX5 for weather.

Smart lighting deals from $99.99

Smart plug and switch deals from $28.49

Wi-Fi and networking deals from $122.99

Smart lock, camera and air quality deals from $28.48

Security camera and doorbell deals from $29.99