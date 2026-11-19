We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Some day, my home will listen to my every command. These Amazon Black Friday deals bring that dream a little closer to reality. The full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the brands here include Govee, Kasa, TP-Link, Netgear, Yale and Shark. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.
Top smart home deals on Amazon for Black Friday
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $37.99 (was $49.99).
- Ring Wired Doorbell 4K Pro $149.99 (was $249.99).
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet $449.99 (was $759.99).
- Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi $237.97 (was $279.99).
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ $35.99 (was $79.99).
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300: $37.99 (was $49.99)
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $37.99 (was $49.99)
A smart power strip that needs no hub
The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 is $37.99, down from $49.99, and it turns one wall outlet into six smart ones. Each outlet can be controlled on its own, there are three USB ports for chargers, and it works with Alexa and Google Home without a hub.
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet: $449.99 (was $759.99)
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet $449.99 (was $759.99)
200 feet of permanent RGBIC lights for under $450
Hanging holiday lights every November gets old. The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200 feet stay up all year, with 120 RGBIC lights rated IP67 for weather and 75 preset scenes. They work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Matter, and they’re $449.99 against a list price of $759.99.
Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi: $237.97 (was $279.99)
Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi $237.97 (was $279.99)
A Wi-Fi smart lock for under $240
The Oil Rubbed Bronze Yale Assure Lock 2 touchscreen deadbolt with Wi-Fi is $237.97 (list price $279.99). It connects over Wi-Fi so you can lock up from your phone, and Yale’s DoorSense tells the lock when the door is closed so it can relock on its own. Yale rates the exterior IPX5 for weather.
Smart lighting deals from $99.99
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism, 200 feet $599.99 (was $859.99).
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro, 200 feet $559.99 (was $799.99).
- Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Light, 65.6 feet $249.99 (was $399.99).
- Philips Hue Festavia permanent outdoor string lights, 90 feet $216.33 (was $399.99).
- Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights, 65.6 feet $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, 21 inches $199.49 (was $249.99).
- Govee RGBIC Icicle Lights $179.99 (was $269.99).
- Govee 52-inch RGBIC smart ceiling fan $159.99 (was $189.99).
- Philips HDMI 2.1 Sync Box 8K with TV backlight $152.97 (was $179.99).
- Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, 2-pack $149.99 (was $229.99).
- Govee Christmas Lights 2, 164 feet $139.99 (was $199.99).
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon light panels $139.99 (was $189.99).
- Govee Christmas Cone Tree Lights, 7.5 feet $129.99 (was $189.99).
- Govee clear bulb outdoor string lights, 144 feet $129.99 (was $189.99).
- Govee COB LED Strip Lights 2 Pro $129.99 (was $169.99).
- Philips Hue Play Gradient 55-inch TV light strip $129.00 (was $274.99).
- Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp $125.99 (was $179.99).
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, 50 feet $125.99 (was $179.99).
- Govee Glide Hexa light panels $99.99 (was $179.99).
Smart plug and switch deals from $28.49
- Lutron Caseta Deluxe smart dimmer starter kit $151.90 (was $189.90).
- Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220P3, 3-pack $36.99 (was $55.99).
- Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Switch ES20MP2, 2-pack $35.99 (was $52.99).
- Kasa Matter Smart Light Switch KS205P3, 3-pack $34.99 (was $52.99).
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25P4, 4-pack $28.49 (was $44.99).
Wi-Fi and networking deals from $122.99
- Netgear Orbi 970 Series Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, 3-pack $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99).
- Amazon eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi system $1,189.99 (was $1,699.99).
- Amazon eero Pro 7 mesh Wi-Fi 7 router $599.99 (was $799.99).
- Netgear Orbi 770 Series Wi-Fi 7 mesh system $423.99 (was $549.99).
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system $349.99 (was $499.99).
- Netgear Nighthawk BE17000 Wi-Fi 7 router $349.99 (was $449.99).
- TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router $309.99 (was $499.99).
- TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE17000 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system $249.99 (was $399.99).
- TP-Link Deco BE65-PoE Wi-Fi 7 mesh unit $249.99 (was $299.99).
- TP-Link 48-port gigabit Ethernet switch $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system $199.99 (was $299.99).
- TP-Link Archer BE700 Wi-Fi 7 router $199.99 (was $349.99).
- Netgear 8-port 2.5G multi-gig managed switch $122.99 (was $229.99).
Smart lock, camera and air quality deals from $28.48
- Dreo 515S portable air conditioner $427.47 (was $529.99).
- Dreo 110-pint smart dehumidifier $284.98 (was $359.99).
- Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch fingerprint deadbolt with Wi-Fi $223.32 (was $299.99).
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium $209.99 (was $259.99).
- Aqara Smart Lock U400 $199.99 (was $269.99).
- Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier Max HP201 $169.99 (was $329.99).
- Tapo Wi-Fi smart door lock $159.99 (was $229.99).
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier HP153 $149.99 (was $249.99).
- Blueair Blue 311i Max air purifier $149.99 (was $229.99).
- SwitchBot Smart Lock Ultra with keypad $134.99 (was $209.99).
- Philips Wi-Fi smart deadbolt $132.97 (was $229.99).
- Schlage Touch electronic lever lock $131.97 (was $164.99).
- Schlage Touch electronic deadbolt $104.49 (was $222.09).
- Amazon Smart Thermostat $56.99 (was $79.99).
- Wyze Cam v3 $28.48 (was $36.96).
Security camera and doorbell deals from $29.99
- Tapo MagCam 4K outdoor security camera, 3-pack $199.99 (was $399.99).
- Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro PoE $159.99 (was $229.99).
- Ring Wired Doorbell 4K Pro $149.99 (was $249.99).
- Ring Floodlight Cam 2K $99.99 (was $199.99).
- Ring Spotlight Cam 2K $89.99 (was $169.99).
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus (2nd Gen) $89.99 (was $179.99).
- Wyze Video Doorbell Duo Cam $89.98 (was $119.98).
- myQ Smart Garage starter kit $64.82 (was $154.99).
- Wyze Cam Pan v3 $57.98 (was $87.98).
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ $35.99 (was $79.99).
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ $29.99 (was $59.99).
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards