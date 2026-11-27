We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I use my Breville smart oven every single day. In fact, it’s one of the few products that I reviewed here for the site, then bought for myself, then bought again when it was time for a new one. It has totally replaced my full-size oven and dispenses chicken fingers with unprecedented expertise. Right now, it’s on sale and I’m thinking about upgrading again. Breville’s entire line is basically discounted for Black Friday, so if you want to upgrade your kitchen with stainless steel appliances that work as well as they look, now is the time.

Quick picks: Top Breville Black Friday deals on Amazon

Breville Smart Oven Pro: $215.95 (was $269.95)

Breville Smart Oven Pro $215.95 (was $269.95) The countertop oven that handles weeknight dinners Breville See it at Amazon Firing up a full-size oven for half a dozen cookies wastes time and electricity. The Breville Smart Oven Pro solves that for $215.95 (was $269.95). Five quartz elements draw 1,800 watts and use Breville’s Element IQ system to shift heat where the food needs it. You get 10 presets, including a slow-cook mode Breville says can run for up to 10 hours before switching to keep-warm, plus enough interior room for a 13-inch pizza or six slices of toast. Just note that it skips air frying. If that’s a dealbreaker, jump down to the Smart Oven Air Fryer models below. Our guide to the best toaster ovens covers more options.

Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide: $149.95 (was $249.95)

Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide $149.95 (was $249.95) Sous vide that leans on some serious math Brevill See it at Amazon Sous vide is mostly a math problem, and Breville treats it like one. The Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide is down to $149.95 (was $249.95), 40 percent off. Breville claims its Turbo mode cooks select recipes in as little as half the time of standard sous vide using thermal-modeling algorithms. The 1,100-watt circulator snaps onto steel pots with a magnetic foot and is small enough to stash in a kitchen drawer. The one trade-off: there are no physical buttons or screen on the stick itself, so you control everything through the Joule app on your phone.

Breville Barista Express: $494.95 (was $699.95)

Breville Barista Express $494.95 (was $699.95) Espresso machine and burr grinder in one box Breville See it at Amazon A good espresso machine needs a good grinder, and buying both is where a lot of home espresso budgets fall apart. The Breville Barista Express builds a half-pound bean hopper and conical burr grinder (for much more consistent grounds than a blade grinder) right into the body for $494.95 (was $699.95). It pairs a 15-bar pump with low-pressure pre-infusion before extraction, and the 67-ounce water tank is removable. Expect a learning curve, since you dial in grind size and dose yourself. It’s also on sale in black and Black Truffle at the same price. Our espresso machine guide has more picks.

Breville InFizz Fusion: $174.95 (was $249.95)

Breville InFizz Fusion $174.95 (was $249.95) Carbonates juice, cocktails and wine too Breville See it at Amazon That half bottle of flat prosecco has a second life here. The Breville InFizz Fusion is $174.95 (was $249.95), and it carbonates juice, tea, cocktails, and wine, plus re-fizzes flat soda. Breville’s FusionCap controls how the CO2 releases so sugary drinks don’t foam over, and it needs no power or batteries. Note that this standalone model does not include a CO2 canister, so you’ll need a standard 60L screw-in cylinder to get started. If you only drink plain seltzer, the water-only Breville InFizz Aqua is also on sale for $159.95 (was $199.95).

Breville espresso machine deals from $629.95

Stepping up from the Barista Express gets you Breville’s 3-second ThermoJet heating system instead of a slower thermocoil, along with more automated milk frothing and shot guidance as you climb the lineup.

Breville Barista Pro , $629.95 (was $849.95): Faster 3-second heat-up and an LCD screen for dialing in grind and extraction.

, $629.95 (was $849.95): Faster 3-second heat-up and an LCD screen for dialing in grind and extraction. Breville Barista Touch , $799.95 (was $999.95): Touchscreen drink presets with automatic milk texturing, also in Black Truffle.

, $799.95 (was $999.95): Touchscreen drink presets with automatic milk texturing, also in Black Truffle. Breville Oracle Jet, $1,799.95 (was $1,999.95): Automated grinding, dosing, and tamping in stainless, Black Truffle, or Damson Blue.

Breville smart oven and air fryer deals from $127.95

Beyond the Smart Oven Pro above, Breville’s countertop ovens split by footprint and whether you want high-speed convection for air frying. The Air Fryer Pro jumps from six slices of toast to nine, while the Mini and Compact models save counter space in tight kitchens.

Breville juicer deals from $59.95

Breville’s centrifugal juicers scale up by motor power, jug capacity, and noise reduction. The Cold series uses Breville’s Cold Spin tech to limit heat transfer during extraction if you’re prepping larger batches to store in the fridge.

Breville blender deals from $149.95

If you mostly blend daily smoothies, the Fresh and Furious handles ice and frozen fruit without taking over your counter. Stepping up to the Q and Super Q gets you commercial-grade motor power for hot soups and nut butters.

Breville food processor deals from $279.95

The Paradice models are Sous Chef processors with a dicing kit included in the box. At $299.95, the Paradice 9 is only $20 more than the standard Sous Chef 9, which makes it the easy upgrade if you chop a lot of vegetables.