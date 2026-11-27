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I use my Breville smart oven every single day. In fact, it’s one of the few products that I reviewed here for the site, then bought for myself, then bought again when it was time for a new one. It has totally replaced my full-size oven and dispenses chicken fingers with unprecedented expertise. Right now, it’s on sale and I’m thinking about upgrading again. Breville’s entire line is basically discounted for Black Friday, so if you want to upgrade your kitchen with stainless steel appliances that work as well as they look, now is the time.
Quick picks: Top Breville Black Friday deals on Amazon
- Breville Barista Express, $494.95 (was $699.95): All-in-one espresso machine with a built-in conical burr grinder.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $299.95 (was $399.95): Nine-slice countertop convection oven with dedicated air-frying.
- Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide, $149.95 (was $249.95): 40 percent off a compact 1,100-watt immersion circulator.
Breville Smart Oven Pro: $215.95 (was $269.95)
Breville Smart Oven Pro $215.95 (was $269.95)
The countertop oven that handles weeknight dinners
Firing up a full-size oven for half a dozen cookies wastes time and electricity. The Breville Smart Oven Pro solves that for $215.95 (was $269.95). Five quartz elements draw 1,800 watts and use Breville’s Element IQ system to shift heat where the food needs it. You get 10 presets, including a slow-cook mode Breville says can run for up to 10 hours before switching to keep-warm, plus enough interior room for a 13-inch pizza or six slices of toast. Just note that it skips air frying. If that’s a dealbreaker, jump down to the Smart Oven Air Fryer models below. Our guide to the best toaster ovens covers more options.
Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide: $149.95 (was $249.95)
Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide $149.95 (was $249.95)
Sous vide that leans on some serious math
Sous vide is mostly a math problem, and Breville treats it like one. The Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide is down to $149.95 (was $249.95), 40 percent off. Breville claims its Turbo mode cooks select recipes in as little as half the time of standard sous vide using thermal-modeling algorithms. The 1,100-watt circulator snaps onto steel pots with a magnetic foot and is small enough to stash in a kitchen drawer. The one trade-off: there are no physical buttons or screen on the stick itself, so you control everything through the Joule app on your phone.
Breville Barista Express: $494.95 (was $699.95)
Breville Barista Express $494.95 (was $699.95)
Espresso machine and burr grinder in one box
A good espresso machine needs a good grinder, and buying both is where a lot of home espresso budgets fall apart. The Breville Barista Express builds a half-pound bean hopper and conical burr grinder (for much more consistent grounds than a blade grinder) right into the body for $494.95 (was $699.95). It pairs a 15-bar pump with low-pressure pre-infusion before extraction, and the 67-ounce water tank is removable. Expect a learning curve, since you dial in grind size and dose yourself. It’s also on sale in black and Black Truffle at the same price. Our espresso machine guide has more picks.
Breville InFizz Fusion: $174.95 (was $249.95)
Breville InFizz Fusion $174.95 (was $249.95)
Carbonates juice, cocktails and wine too
That half bottle of flat prosecco has a second life here. The Breville InFizz Fusion is $174.95 (was $249.95), and it carbonates juice, tea, cocktails, and wine, plus re-fizzes flat soda. Breville’s FusionCap controls how the CO2 releases so sugary drinks don’t foam over, and it needs no power or batteries. Note that this standalone model does not include a CO2 canister, so you’ll need a standard 60L screw-in cylinder to get started. If you only drink plain seltzer, the water-only Breville InFizz Aqua is also on sale for $159.95 (was $199.95).
Breville espresso machine deals from $629.95
Stepping up from the Barista Express gets you Breville’s 3-second ThermoJet heating system instead of a slower thermocoil, along with more automated milk frothing and shot guidance as you climb the lineup.
- Breville Barista Pro, $629.95 (was $849.95): Faster 3-second heat-up and an LCD screen for dialing in grind and extraction.
- Breville Barista Touch, $799.95 (was $999.95): Touchscreen drink presets with automatic milk texturing, also in Black Truffle.
- Breville Oracle Jet, $1,799.95 (was $1,999.95): Automated grinding, dosing, and tamping in stainless, Black Truffle, or Damson Blue.
Breville smart oven and air fryer deals from $127.95
Beyond the Smart Oven Pro above, Breville’s countertop ovens split by footprint and whether you want high-speed convection for air frying. The Air Fryer Pro jumps from six slices of toast to nine, while the Mini and Compact models save counter space in tight kitchens.
- Breville Mini Smart Oven, $127.95 (was $159.95): Four-slice footprint built for small apartments and dorms.
- Breville Compact Smart Oven, $129.95: Mid-size four-slice oven with eight cooking presets.
- Breville Smart Oven, $189.95 (was $249.95): Classic six-slice model without the Pro’s slow-cook mode or interior light.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Compact, $199.95 (was $249.95): Dedicated air-fryer convection in a smaller countertop shell.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, $279.95 (was $349.95): Six-slice air-frying oven available in six finishes.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $299.95 (was $399.95): Nine-slice capacity with 13 cooking functions, also in Black Truffle.
- Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, $399.95 (was $499.95): App-connected version with guided autopilot cooking, or $439.95 in black stainless.
- Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, $699.95 (was $999.95): Countertop electric pizza oven rated up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit, also in Black Truffle.
Breville juicer deals from $59.95
Breville’s centrifugal juicers scale up by motor power, jug capacity, and noise reduction. The Cold series uses Breville’s Cold Spin tech to limit heat transfer during extraction if you’re prepping larger batches to store in the fridge.
- Breville Juice Fountain Compact, $59.95 (was $99.95): 700-watt entry model with a space-saving pulp container.
- Breville Juice Fountain Plus, $99.95 (was $149.95): Dual-speed motor for handling both soft greens and dense produce.
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold, $149.94 (was $199.95): Includes a 70-ounce seal-and-store pitcher for multi-day batches.
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus, $249.95 (was $329.95): Wider 3.5-inch chute cuts down on chopping whole apples and carrots.
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL, $349.95 (was $399.95): Quieter operation and high-volume extraction in six finishes.
Breville blender deals from $149.95
If you mostly blend daily smoothies, the Fresh and Furious handles ice and frozen fruit without taking over your counter. Stepping up to the Q and Super Q gets you commercial-grade motor power for hot soups and nut butters.
- Breville Fresh and Furious, $149.95 (was $199.95): Nine one-touch programs and an LCD timer in four colors.
- Breville Q Blender in Smoked Hickory, $249.95 (was $349.95): High-torque 1,800-watt motor with a soup-heating setting.
- Breville Super Q, $399.95 (was $499.95): Noise-dampening base and a personal blending cup, in four finishes.
Breville food processor deals from $279.95
The Paradice models are Sous Chef processors with a dicing kit included in the box. At $299.95, the Paradice 9 is only $20 more than the standard Sous Chef 9, which makes it the easy upgrade if you chop a lot of vegetables.
- Breville Sous Chef 9, $279.95 (was $349.95): Nine-cup bowl with color-coded slicing and shredding attachments.
- Breville Paradice 9, $299.95 (was $399.95): Adds a 12mm dicing attachment and onboard storage caddy, in four colors.
- Breville Sous Chef 12, $349.95 (was $449.95): 12-cup capacity with a 1,000-watt induction motor and adjustable slicing disc.
- Breville Sous Chef 16, $399.95 (was $499.95): Heavy-duty 16-cup bowl for big batch prep, in three finishes.
- Breville Paradice 16, $549.95 (was $699.95): Flagship 16-cup processor with three dicing sizes included.
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