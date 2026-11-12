Walmart is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard tools for up to $500 during its early Black Friday sale

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It seems like just yesterday I was thinking about the first mow of the season. Now, snow is on the way here at PopSci HQ and I ahve to think about a snow blower. Luckily, Greenworks makes all of them and Walmart has just about everything in the company’s line on sale during its early Black Friday sale, which runs through Sunday, November 15. The outdoor gear is sold by Greenworks’ own store on Walmart, and the PowerAll 24V shop tools are sold by Walmart itself. We checked every price in this post on Walmart.com Thursday morning, November 12. Walmart doesn’t publish price history, so we list each sale price with Walmart’s crossed-out price when it shows one.

Top Greenworks deals at Walmart

Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Kit (4Ah battery): $139.99 (was $229.99)

Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Kit (4Ah battery) $139.99 (was $229.99) A 550 CFM brushless blower with the battery and charger in the box Greenworks See It

The Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Kit (4Ah battery) is $139.99 (was $229.99), sold by Greenworks’ own store on Walmart. Greenworks rates it at 550 CFM and 130 mph, and the kit includes a 4Ah battery and charger. That battery fits the rest of Greenworks’ 40V lineup, and Greenworks says it doubles as a USB charger for your phone. Walmart lists it at 10.7 pounds and 78 decibels. For how it compares, see our guide to the best battery-powered leaf blowers.

Greenworks 48V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (two 4Ah batteries): $349.99 (was $399.99)

Greenworks 48V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (two 4Ah batteries) $349.99 (was $399.99) A brushless snow shovel for walks and short driveways Greenworks See It

The Greenworks 48V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (two 4Ah batteries) is $349.99 (was $399.99), sold by Greenworks’ own store on Walmart. It clears a 12-inch path, runs on two 24V batteries that are both included with a dual-port charger, and has an LED light and adjustable vanes to aim the snow. Greenworks pitches it for moderate snowfalls and recommends storing the batteries at room temperature for the best runtime. For more ways to clear a walk, see our guide to the best snow shovels.

Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit: $149.00 (was $169.00)

Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit $149.00 (was $169.00) Brushless drill and impact driver with batteries that double as power banks Greenworks See It

The Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is $149.00 (was $169.00), sold by Walmart. Greenworks rates the brushless drill at 530 in-lbs of torque and the impact driver at 2,200 in-lbs, and the kit includes two 2Ah batteries and a 65W charger. The USB-C batteries also work as power banks, and Greenworks covers the tools for five years and the batteries for three. For other options, see our guide to the best power drills.

Greenworks 80V 30-inch Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor (four 6Ah batteries): $2,999.99 (was $3,499.99)

Greenworks 80V 30-inch Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor (four 6Ah batteries) $2,999.99 (was $3,499.99) A battery riding mower for medium yards, with four batteries included Greenworks See It

The Greenworks 80V 30-inch Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor (four 6Ah batteries) is $2,999.99 (was $3,499.99), sold by Greenworks’ own store on Walmart. It cuts a 30-inch path with side discharge or mulching, has headlights, and comes with four 6Ah batteries and a 600W charger. Greenworks aims it at medium-sized yards. It ships freight and weighs about 416 pounds, and returns go through Greenworks rather than Walmart, with a restocking fee of up to 20 percent on some returns, so measure your gate and shed before you order.

Greenworks yard tool deals from $89.99

Greenworks PowerAll 24V tool and battery deals from $24.97