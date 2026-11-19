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I spend most of my life staring at a computer and there’a chance you do, too. Even if you’re not attached to your machine, you deserve a computer that doesn’t suck. Amazon can make that happen and save you some money during Black Friday. The company says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the prices here run from a $79.99 memory card to gaming laptops over $3,000. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.
Top laptop and monitor deals on Amazon
- Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop $699.99 (was $899.99).
- Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC $1,249.99 (was $1,499.99).
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) $499.00 (was $599.00).
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor $246.99 (was $349.99).
- Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED gaming monitor $469.99 (was $649.99).
- Samsung 990 1TB internal SSD $169.99 (was $229.99).
Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop: $699.99 (was $899.99)
Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop $699.99 (was $899.99)
A 16-inch touchscreen laptop for under $700
For email, spreadsheets and a dozen browser tabs, the Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop has what matters: 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 512GB SSD and an Intel Core 7 150U processor. The 16-inch touchscreen runs at 1920 x 1200, which gives you a little more vertical room than standard 1080p. It’s $699.99, and Acer’s list price is $899.99.
Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor: $246.99 (was $349.99)
Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor $246.99 (was $349.99)
A 120Hz ultrawide for under $250
Two monitors mean two stands, two cables and a bezel down the middle. The Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor trades all that for one curved QHD panel, and it’s $246.99 against a list price of $349.99. It refreshes at 120Hz with FreeSync Premium, so it can pull double duty for games after work.
Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC: $1,249.99 (was $1,499.99)
Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC $1,249.99 (was $1,499.99)
A Snapdragon X2 Elite convertible for $250 under list
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chip is the headline on the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC, which is $1,249.99 (list price $1,499.99). The 14-inch touchscreen refreshes at 120Hz and folds all the way back on a 360-degree hinge for tablet use. Acer’s configuration here includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Wi-Fi 7.
Gaming laptop deals from $1,444.99
- Alienware 16X Aurora gaming laptop $3,399.99 (was $3,999.99).
- MSI Raider A16 HX gaming laptop $3,144.15 (was $3,699.99).
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2026) gaming laptop $3,129.99 (was $3,899.99).
- MSI Stealth 16 AI+ OLED gaming laptop $2,634.15 (was $3,099.99).
- ASUS ROG Strix G18 (2025) gaming laptop $2,119.99 (was $2,799.99).
- Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5070 $1,784.99 (was $2,099.99).
- HP HyperX OMEN 15 gaming laptop $1,449.99 (was $1,769.99).
- Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5050 $1,444.99 (was $1,699.99).
Everyday and 2-in-1 laptop deals from $329.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra 16-inch laptop $2,799.99 (was $3,799.99).
- HP OmniBook X Flip 16 2-in-1 laptop $1,861.05 (was $2,199.00).
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop $1,671.99 (was $2,699.99).
- Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 laptop $1,549.00 (was $1,999.00).
- Lenovo Yoga 7a 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop $1,519.99 (was $2,399.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Book6 16-inch laptop $1,329.97 (was $2,699.99).
- ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED touchscreen laptop $1,234.99 (was $2,199.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 16-inch laptop $1,139.43 (was $1,999.00).
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 $494.99 (was $599.99).
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 $329.99 (was $499.99).
Desktop and all-in-one deals from $549.99
- MSI Vision ZS gaming desktop $2,449.00 (was $3,299.99).
- Acer Nitro 85 gaming desktop $1,899.99 (was $2,299.99).
- Lenovo Yoga AIO 32i all-in-one desktop $1,869.15 (was $2,199.00).
- HP OmniStudio 27 touchscreen all-in-one $1,614.99 (was $2,599.99).
- Acer Aspire XC desktop $549.99 (was $699.99).
Monitor deals from $141.99
- ASUS ROG PG32UCDM3 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor $999.99 (was $1,299.00).
- ASUS ROG PG32UCDMR 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor $899.00 (was $1,299.99).
- Samsung 49-inch curved ultrawide Dual QHD monitor $799.99 (was $1,199.99).
- ASUS ROG PG32UCDP 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor $799.00 (was $1,199.00).
- BenQ RD280U 28.2-inch 4K programming monitor $509.99 (was $599.99).
- Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED gaming monitor $469.99 (was $649.99).
- Alienware AW3426DWM 34-inch gaming monitor $299.99 (was $399.99).
- Acer Nitro VG270K 27-inch 4K gaming monitor $208.99 (was $349.99).
- Acer Nitro KG271U 27-inch QHD gaming monitor $141.99 (was $199.99).
Storage and accessory deals from $74.99
- UGREEN NAS DXP480T Plus 4-bay all-flash $799.99 (was $999.99).
- WD 20TB Elements desktop hard drive $549.99 (was $879.99).
- UGREEN NAS DH4300 Plus 4-bay $351.99 (was $439.99).
- Keychron Q6 HE wireless keyboard $199.99 (was $249.99).
- Samsung 990 1TB internal SSD $169.99 (was $229.99).
- Acer 16-in-1 DisplayLink docking station $169.99 (was $249.99).
- Logitech MX Creative Console $159.99 (was $199.99).
- Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case for 11-inch iPad Air $159.99 (was $199.99).
- Keychron Q6 Pro wireless keyboard $153.99 (was $219.99).
- WD 2TB My Passport Ultra for Mac $129.99 (was $179.99).
- Logitech Flip Folio keyboard case for 13-inch iPad Pro and Air $119.99 (was $179.99).
- Samsung P9 Express 512GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch 2 $79.99 (was $149.99).
- Apple Magic Mouse $79.99 (was $99.00).
- Logitech C922x Pro webcam $74.99 (was $119.99).
Tablet deals from $227.98
- reMarkable Paper Pro bundle $699.00 (was $799.00).
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) $499.00 (was $599.00).
- TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet $449.99 (was $599.99).
- reMarkable 2 bundle $449.00 (was $599.00).
- TCL NXTPAPER 14 tablet $329.99 (was $449.99).
- TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet $227.98 (was $369.99).
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