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I spend most of my life staring at a computer and there’a chance you do, too. Even if you’re not attached to your machine, you deserve a computer that doesn’t suck. Amazon can make that happen and save you some money during Black Friday. The company says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the prices here run from a $79.99 memory card to gaming laptops over $3,000. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.

Top laptop and monitor deals on Amazon

Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop: $699.99 (was $899.99)

Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop $699.99 (was $899.99) A 16-inch touchscreen laptop for under $700 Acer See It

For email, spreadsheets and a dozen browser tabs, the Acer Aspire Go 16 laptop has what matters: 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 512GB SSD and an Intel Core 7 150U processor. The 16-inch touchscreen runs at 1920 x 1200, which gives you a little more vertical room than standard 1080p. It’s $699.99, and Acer’s list price is $899.99.

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor: $246.99 (was $349.99)

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor $246.99 (was $349.99) A 120Hz ultrawide for under $250 Samsung See It

Two monitors mean two stands, two cables and a bezel down the middle. The Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor trades all that for one curved QHD panel, and it’s $246.99 against a list price of $349.99. It refreshes at 120Hz with FreeSync Premium, so it can pull double duty for games after work.

Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC: $1,249.99 (was $1,499.99)

Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC $1,249.99 (was $1,499.99) A Snapdragon X2 Elite convertible for $250 under list Acer See It

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chip is the headline on the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Copilot+ PC, which is $1,249.99 (list price $1,499.99). The 14-inch touchscreen refreshes at 120Hz and folds all the way back on a 360-degree hinge for tablet use. Acer’s configuration here includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Wi-Fi 7.

Gaming laptop deals from $1,444.99

Everyday and 2-in-1 laptop deals from $329.99

Desktop and all-in-one deals from $549.99

Monitor deals from $141.99

Storage and accessory deals from $74.99

Tablet deals from $227.98