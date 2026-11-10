Grab an editor-approved Bluetti portable power station at a deep discount during these early Black Friday deals

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Amazon’s official Black Friday deals don’t start until November 19th, but you grab Bluetti portable power stations for very low prices right now. Bad weather is on the way, so now is the time to jump on one of these. These battery-powered backup devices are much quieter fix than a gas generator, and you can use them indoors without risking suffocation. The same boxes run a campsite or a van just as happily. Several of these deals are pre-orders, so check the ship date before you check out. We pulled every price in this post from Bluetti’s Amazon storefront Tuesday afternoon, November 10. Grab one before the next storm warning, because that’s when everyone else goes shopping for one.
Top Bluetti deals on Amazon
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini portable power station $428.99 (was $799.00).
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station $498.99 (was $899.00), a pre-order that Amazon lists for release on Nov. 12.
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 and Charger 2 bundle $798.99 (was $1,199.00), a pre-order that Amazon lists for release on Nov. 12.
- Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power station $898.99 (was $1,399.00).
- Bluetti Apex 300 home backup power station $1,498.98 (was $1,699.00).
- Bluetti Charger 1 560W alternator charger $218.98 (was $399.00).
Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station: $498.99 (was $899.00)
Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station $498.99 (was $899.00)
Runs 1,800-watt loads and refills to 80 percent in 45 minutes, per Bluetti
You don’t always need to power your whole house during an outage. Sometimes it’s enough to keep crucial devices running (even if that just means keeping Netflix streaming so the kids stay calm). The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 is $498.99 (was $899) and stores 1,024Wh in a LiFePO4 battery. Bluetti rates it for 1,800 watts of continuous output with a 3,600-watt surge. It says the battery goes from empty to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Bluetti also lists a 10-millisecond UPS switchover, so the Elite 100 V2 can sit between the wall and your modem and take over when the power cuts out. This listing is a pre-order, and Amazon gives a November 12 release date. The Elite 100 V2 with a solar charging cable is the same $498.99 if you plan to add panels later.
Bluetti Elite 100 mini portable power station: $428.99 (was $799.00)
Bluetti Elite 100 mini portable power station $428.99 (was $799.00)
The least expensive 1,000Wh-class Bluetti in this sale
The Bluetti Elite 100 mini is $428.99 (was $799) and holds 1,004.8Wh, nearly the same capacity as the Elite 100 V2, for $70 less. The difference is output. Bluetti rates the mini at 700 watts, with a Power Lifting mode it rates up to 1,400 watts for some appliances. That covers phones, laptops, lights and a CPAP machine, but it won’t run as many big appliances at once as the V2. Bluetti says it charges from zero to 80 percent in 1.5 hours. Unlike the V2, this listing isn’t a pre-order. The Elite 100 mini and Charger 1 bundle is $629.98 if you want to top it off from your car, too.
Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power station: $898.99 (was $1,399.00)
Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power station $898.99 (was $1,399.00)
The top pick in our portable power station guide
The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 is $898.99 (was $1,399), and it’s the best overall pick in our guide to the best portable power stations. It roughly doubles the capacity of the Elite 100 models to 2,080Wh. Bluetti rates it for 2,600 watts of output across four AC outlets, with Power Lifting up to 3,900 watts. Bluetti says the LiFePO4 battery charges from zero to 80 percent in 50 minutes and is built for a 17-year lifespan. The Elite 200 V2 and Charger 1 bundle is $1,098.99, which works out to $18.98 less than buying the two separately at these prices.
Bluetti Charger 1 560W alternator charger: $218.98 (was $399.00)
Bluetti Charger 1 560W alternator charger $218.98 (was $399.00)
Turns every drive into a fast charging session for your power station
A 12-volt car socket is a slow way to refill a big battery, which is a problem when you’re running a fridge or a laptop at the campsite every night. The Bluetti Charger 1 is $218.98 (was $399) and taps your vehicle’s alternator to charge a power station while you drive. Bluetti rates it at 560 watts and says that’s six times faster than a cigarette-lighter charger. Bluetti also says it works with 95 percent of solar generators, so it isn’t limited to Bluetti’s own stations. It’s a smart add-on for car campers and anyone who keeps a power station in the truck for emergencies.
Bluetti Elite 100 and Elite 30 deals from $379.99
- Bluetti Elite 30 V2 with 60W solar panel $379.99 (was $499.00), a 288Wh station.
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini with carrying bag $479.98 (was $699.00).
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 with carrying bag $548.99 (was $729.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 12.
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 with 100W solar panel $628.99 (was $1,099.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 12.
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini and Charger 1 bundle $629.98 (was $899.00).
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini with 200W solar panel $649.98 (was $999.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 18.
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 and Charger 1 bundle $699.98 (was $899.99).
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 and Charger 2 bundle $798.99 (was $1,199.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 12.
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini with 350W solar panel $899.99 (was $1,199.00).
Bluetti Elite 200 V2 and AC180 bundle deals from $899
- Bluetti AC180 and Charger 2 bundle $899.00 (was $1,199.00).
- Bluetti AC180 with 200W solar panel and Charger 1 $999.99 (was $1,199.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 18.
- Bluetti Elite 200 V2 with 200W solar panel $1,098.97 (was $1,499.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 18.
- Bluetti Elite 200 V2 and Charger 1 bundle $1,098.99 (was $1,399.00).
Bluetti Apex 300 home backup deals from $1,498.98
- Bluetti Apex 300 power station $1,498.98 (was $1,699.00).
- Bluetti Apex 300 and Charger 1 bundle $1,748.99 (was $1,999.00).
- Bluetti B500K expansion battery for Apex 300 $1,788.98 (was $2,000.00), a 5,120Wh add-on.
- Bluetti Apex 300 with Hub D1 $1,798.00 (was $1,999.00), which adds RV-oriented DC ports.
- Bluetti Apex 300 and Charger 2 bundle $1,998.99 (was $2,699.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 29.
- Bluetti Apex 300 with 350W solar panel $2,068.98 (was $2,299.00).
- Bluetti Apex 300 with two 200W solar panels $2,199.00 (was $2,899.00).
- Bluetti Apex 300 and B300K expansion battery $2,598.98 (was $2,899.00), 5,529.6Wh total.
- Bluetti Apex 300 and B300K with TT-30 cable $2,698.99 (was $2,999.00).
- Bluetti Apex 300, B300K and Charger 1 bundle $2,789.99 (was $3,299.00), a pre-order listed for release on Nov. 29.
- Bluetti Apex 300 and B300K with Hub D1 $2,848.98 (was $3,199.00).
- Bluetti Apex 300 and B500K expansion battery $3,298.99 (was $3,699.00), 7,884.8Wh total.
Bluetti charger and CPAP battery deals under $450
- Bluetti X30 CPAP battery backup $278.98 (was $359.00).
- Bluetti Charger 2 1200W alternator and DC-DC charger $448.99 (was $599.00).
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