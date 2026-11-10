Grab an editor-approved Bluetti portable power station at a deep discount during these early Black Friday deals

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Amazon’s official Black Friday deals don’t start until November 19th, but you grab Bluetti portable power stations for very low prices right now. Bad weather is on the way, so now is the time to jump on one of these. These battery-powered backup devices are much quieter fix than a gas generator, and you can use them indoors without risking suffocation. The same boxes run a campsite or a van just as happily. Several of these deals are pre-orders, so check the ship date before you check out. We pulled every price in this post from Bluetti’s Amazon storefront Tuesday afternoon, November 10. Grab one before the next storm warning, because that’s when everyone else goes shopping for one.

Top Bluetti deals on Amazon

Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station: $498.99 (was $899.00)

Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station $498.99 (was $899.00) Runs 1,800-watt loads and refills to 80 percent in 45 minutes, per Bluetti Bluetti See It

You don’t always need to power your whole house during an outage. Sometimes it’s enough to keep crucial devices running (even if that just means keeping Netflix streaming so the kids stay calm). The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 is $498.99 (was $899) and stores 1,024Wh in a LiFePO4 battery. Bluetti rates it for 1,800 watts of continuous output with a 3,600-watt surge. It says the battery goes from empty to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Bluetti also lists a 10-millisecond UPS switchover, so the Elite 100 V2 can sit between the wall and your modem and take over when the power cuts out. This listing is a pre-order, and Amazon gives a November 12 release date. The Elite 100 V2 with a solar charging cable is the same $498.99 if you plan to add panels later.

Bluetti Elite 100 mini portable power station: $428.99 (was $799.00)

Bluetti Elite 100 mini portable power station $428.99 (was $799.00) The least expensive 1,000Wh-class Bluetti in this sale BLUETTI See It

The Bluetti Elite 100 mini is $428.99 (was $799) and holds 1,004.8Wh, nearly the same capacity as the Elite 100 V2, for $70 less. The difference is output. Bluetti rates the mini at 700 watts, with a Power Lifting mode it rates up to 1,400 watts for some appliances. That covers phones, laptops, lights and a CPAP machine, but it won’t run as many big appliances at once as the V2. Bluetti says it charges from zero to 80 percent in 1.5 hours. Unlike the V2, this listing isn’t a pre-order. The Elite 100 mini and Charger 1 bundle is $629.98 if you want to top it off from your car, too.

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power station: $898.99 (was $1,399.00)

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power station $898.99 (was $1,399.00) The top pick in our portable power station guide BLUETTI See It

The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 is $898.99 (was $1,399), and it’s the best overall pick in our guide to the best portable power stations. It roughly doubles the capacity of the Elite 100 models to 2,080Wh. Bluetti rates it for 2,600 watts of output across four AC outlets, with Power Lifting up to 3,900 watts. Bluetti says the LiFePO4 battery charges from zero to 80 percent in 50 minutes and is built for a 17-year lifespan. The Elite 200 V2 and Charger 1 bundle is $1,098.99, which works out to $18.98 less than buying the two separately at these prices.

Bluetti Charger 1 560W alternator charger: $218.98 (was $399.00)

Bluetti Charger 1 560W alternator charger $218.98 (was $399.00) Turns every drive into a fast charging session for your power station BLUETTI See It

A 12-volt car socket is a slow way to refill a big battery, which is a problem when you’re running a fridge or a laptop at the campsite every night. The Bluetti Charger 1 is $218.98 (was $399) and taps your vehicle’s alternator to charge a power station while you drive. Bluetti rates it at 560 watts and says that’s six times faster than a cigarette-lighter charger. Bluetti also says it works with 95 percent of solar generators, so it isn’t limited to Bluetti’s own stations. It’s a smart add-on for car campers and anyone who keeps a power station in the truck for emergencies.

Bluetti Elite 100 and Elite 30 deals from $379.99

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 and AC180 bundle deals from $899

Bluetti Apex 300 home backup deals from $1,498.98

Bluetti charger and CPAP battery deals under $450