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The holiday is wrapping up and that to-do list is looming. Snow is coming, too. Luckily, cordless power tools can make all those jobs easier. Battery-powered outdoor tools from EGO, Greenworks, Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Kobalt are marked down for Black Friday at Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware, and the best price on a mower or blower depends on which store you check. Amazon has dozens of Greenworks and Worx tools on sale along with a run of robot mowers. The Home Depot is cutting prices on Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Echo. Lowe’s has Kobalt 80V mowers and Craftsman V20 tools, and Ace Hardware is discounting EGO blowers, mowers, and snow blowers. Cordless snow blowers and snow shovels are part of the sale, and they have their own section below.
Top Black Friday deals on battery-powered outdoor tools
Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (RY40LB01K)
$99 (was $159)
Getting a 40V blower with a battery in the box for under $100 is a cheap entry point into cordless yard tools. The Home Depot has the RY40LB01K at $99 ($60 off), complete with a 4Ah battery, a charger, and rated output of 550 CFM and 120 MPH. The catch is platform lock-in: Ryobi’s 40V packs do not fit its ONE+ 18V tools, so this kit makes the most sense if you plan to add other 40V gear. One practical pairing is the tool-only Ryobi 40V 12-inch snow shovel (RY40SN01B), which is $169 in the same sale.
Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw Kit
$159.99 (was $299.99)
A 16-inch bar handles storm cleanup and firewood without the weight or upkeep of a gas saw. At $159.99 ($140 off), this brushless 40V kit includes an automatic oiler, a chain brake, a 4Ah battery, and a charger, and that pack doubles as a spare if you already own Greenworks 40V tools. For heavier cutting, the Greenworks 80V 16-inch chainsaw kit is $208.99; Greenworks rates it as a 42cc gas equivalent, though it ships with a smaller 2.5Ah battery.
Kobalt 80V 21-Inch Cordless Push Mower (KM 5080-06)
$349 (was $609)
Lowe’s has taken $260 off this Kobalt 80V push mower, putting a 21-inch battery mower with a 5Ah pack at $349. Lowe’s rates it for yards from a half-acre to an acre, which is a bigger job than the budget mowers further down this page can handle. You do the pushing, though. The self-propelled Kobalt 80V 21-inch mower (KMP 5080D-06) with the same 5Ah battery costs $529. That 80V battery also runs the Kobalt 80V 700 CFM blower (KHB 2581-06), which is $139 as a kit.
EGO Power+ 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (SNS1201)
$299 (was $359)
A powered snow shovel fills the gap between a plastic scoop and a full-size snow blower. Ace Hardware has EGO’s 56V SNS1201 kit at $299 ($60 off), bundled with a 2.5Ah battery and charger. That smaller pack keeps the weight down, and the 12-inch path suits decks, steps, and walkways better than a two-car driveway. For heavier snowfall, the EGO Power+ 21-inch single-stage snow blower kit (SNT2124) is $799 at Ace Hardware. The shovel uses the same 56V batteries as EGO’s mowers and blowers, so the pack stays useful once winter ends.
Cordless snow blowers and snow shovels from EGO, Ryobi, Greenworks, and Worx
Battery snow shovels start under $180 with a pack included, and full-width cordless blowers from EGO, Worx, and Litheli are marked down as well.
- Greenworks 24V 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit, $178.49 at Amazon (was $229.99): Built with a brushless motor, a 12-inch clearing width, and a 6-inch clearing depth, with the battery and charger in the box.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 10-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (PCLSN01K), $179 at The Home Depot (was $199): Its narrow 10-inch path fits steps and tight walkways, and the kit ships with a 4Ah battery and charger.
- Litheli 40V 21-Inch Brushless Cordless Snow Blower, $209.99 at Amazon (was $269.99): Comes with two 5Ah batteries, a 21-inch clearing width, and a 12-inch intake depth.
- Ryobi 40V 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (RY40SN01K), $269 at The Home Depot (was $299): Includes a 4Ah battery and charger, making it the better pick if you do not already own Ryobi 40V packs.
- Worx 40V 20-Inch Cordless Snow Blower (WG461), $349.99 at Amazon (was $419.99): Clears a 20-inch path with a 10-inch intake depth and runs on two included 20V 6Ah batteries; Worx rates its throw distance at up to 35 feet.
- EGO Power+ Peak Power 21-Inch Single-Stage Snow Blower Kit (SNT2124), $799 at Ace Hardware (was $849): This 56V single-stage blower clears a 21-inch path and ships with two 6Ah batteries and a charger.
- EGO Power+ Peak Power 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit (SNT2425), $1,599 at Ace Hardware (was $1,749): Adding an impeller behind the auger helps clear deeper, heavier snow, and this kit includes batteries and a charger.
Battery lawn mowers from Kobalt, EGO, Greenworks, Ryobi, and Worx
Cordless mower prices run from $159.99 for a 13-inch Greenworks kit to $4,499 for an EGO zero-turn rider.
- Greenworks 24V 13-Inch Cordless Push Mower Kit (2554102), $159.99 at Lowe’s (was $259.99): Ships with a battery and charger, and Lowe’s rates it for yards up to a quarter-acre.
- Worx 40V 14-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower (WG735), $189.99 at Amazon (was $259.99): Worx sizes this brushless mower for an eighth of an acre, with two 4Ah batteries included for mulching or bagging.
- Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Push Mower Kit, $218 at Amazon (was $349.99): Includes a 4Ah battery and charger; Greenworks rates it for up to a third of an acre.
- Ryobi 40V 18-Inch Cordless Push Mower Kit (RY401101), $269 at The Home Depot (was $329): Pairs an 18-inch mulching and bagging deck with a 6Ah battery and charger.
- Greenworks 60V 21-Inch Cordless Push Mower Kit, $369.99 at Amazon (was $599.99): A 21-inch deck that mulches, bags, or side-discharges, bundled with a 5Ah battery and charger.
- Greenworks 60V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower Kit, $427 at Amazon (was $699.99): Steps up to self-propelled drive with a brushless motor and two 4Ah batteries.
- Ryobi 40V HP 20-Inch Self-Propelled Mower Kit (RY40HPLM08K), $499 at The Home Depot (was $599): Uses a brushless motor and multi-blade deck alongside an 8Ah battery and charger.
- Kobalt 80V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower Kit (KMP 5080D-06), $529 at Lowe’s (was $729): The self-propelled sibling to the push mower featured above, using the same 5Ah battery and charger.
- Kobalt 80V 25-Inch Self-Propelled Mower Kit (KMP 42580D-06), $599 at Lowe’s (was $969): Cuts a wider 25-inch path than standard 21-inch decks and includes two 4Ah batteries.
- EGO Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower Kit (LM2135SP), $599 at Ace Hardware (was $749.99): Ships with a 7.5Ah battery and charger. Also $599.99 at Amazon.
- EGO Power+ Z6 42-Inch Zero-Turn Riding Mower (ZT4214L), $4,499 at Amazon (was $5,299.99): The biggest markdown on this page, taking $800 off EGO’s 56V zero-turn rider.
Cordless leaf blowers from EGO, Craftsman, Kobalt, Greenworks, Milwaukee, and DeWalt
Handheld battery blowers are some of the cheapest tools in this sale, with several kits costing under $140. When comparing specs, CFM measures air volume for moving big leaf piles, while MPH measures airspeed for stubborn, wet debris.
- Craftsman V20 380 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (CMCBL700M1), $74.98 at Lowe’s (was $129): Rated at 100 MPH and 380 CFM, with a 4Ah battery and charger included.
- Craftsman V20 Brushless RP 410 CFM Leaf Blower Kit (CMCBL730P1), $99 at Lowe’s (was $159): Steps up to a brushless motor, 110 MPH airspeed, and a larger 5Ah battery.
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless 450 CFM Leaf Blower (3044-20, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $149): Best for people already invested in M18 packs, since no battery or charger comes in the box.
- Greenworks Pro 80V 730 CFM Leaf Blower (BL80L02, Tool Only), $99.99 at Lowe’s (was $179.99): Rated at 170 MPH and 730 CFM without a battery. Need a pack? The kit with a 2.5Ah battery and charger (BL80L2512) is $169.99.
- EGO Power+ 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (LB5302), $125.37 at Amazon (was $199.99): Includes a battery and charger, making it the lowest-priced EGO kit on this page.
- Greenworks 40V 550 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit, $132.99 at Amazon (was $249.99): Pairs a brushless motor, turbo button, and cruise control with a 4Ah battery and charger; rated at 130 MPH.
- Kobalt 80V 700 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (KHB 2581-06), $139 at Lowe’s (was $239): Rated at 180 MPH and 700 CFM. It ships with a 2.5Ah battery and charger, though heavy turbo use will drain a pack that size quickly.
- Worx 40V 620 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower (WG585), $151.99 at Amazon (was $199.99): Weighs 6.4 pounds, reaches a rated 165 MPH, and includes two 4Ah batteries and a charger.
- EGO Power+ 615 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (LB6151), $179 at Ace Hardware (was $219.99): A 56V blower rated at 170 MPH, bundled with a 2.5Ah battery and charger.
- Echo 56V 526 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (DPB-2500C1), $179 at The Home Depot (was $219): Rated at 151 MPH and includes a 2.5Ah battery and charger.
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR 550 CFM Leaf Blower Kit (DCBL724W1), $199 at The Home Depot (was $299): Ships with an 8Ah battery, the largest pack bundled with any handheld blower in this list.
- Greenworks 60V 550 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower Kit, $229.99 at Amazon (was $299.99): Shifts the weight onto your shoulders with a backpack harness and includes a 5Ah battery and charger.
- EGO Power+ 765 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (LB7654), $279 at Ace Hardware (was $359.99): Top-end airflow in this group at a rated 200 MPH, paired with a 5Ah battery and charger.
Cordless string trimmers, edgers, and trimmer-blower combo kits
Combo kits that pair a string trimmer with a blower on one battery are some of the cheapest ways to start a cordless platform.
- Homelite 12V 10-Inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger (HOMST10), $29 at The Home Depot (was $79): The 2.5Ah battery is built in, so this light-duty trimmer cannot share packs with other tools.
- Worx 20V 12-Inch String Trimmer and 360 CFM Blower Kit (WG928), $96.01 at Amazon (was $179.99): Two 2Ah batteries and a charger cover both tools.
- Greenworks 40V 13-Inch String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo, $118 at Amazon (was $199.99): Bundles an auto-feed trimmer, a 350 CFM blower, a 2Ah battery, and extra spools.
- Greenworks 48V 16-Inch Attachment-Capable String Trimmer Kit (ST1532AA1), $149.99 at Lowe’s (was $249.99): Its straight shaft accepts universal attachments, and a 4Ah battery and charger come in the box.
- Greenworks 80V 16-Inch Straight-Shaft String Trimmer Kit (2140302), $159.99 at Lowe’s (was $269): An 80V straight-shaft trimmer with a 2Ah battery and charger, best for lighter edging unless you already own larger Greenworks 80V packs.
- Skil PWR CORE 40 14-Inch String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit (CB7478C-11), $159.60 at Amazon: Both tools run brushless motors and share the included 2.5Ah battery and charger.
- Ryobi 40V 12-Inch String Trimmer and 475 CFM Blower Combo Kit (RY40CK211K), $179 at The Home Depot (was $229): One 4Ah battery and charger power both tools.
- EGO Power+ 16-Inch Powerload String Trimmer Kit (ST1623T), $229 at Amazon (was $359): Ships with a battery and charger. Also $279 at Ace Hardware, with a telescopic shaft and 4Ah battery.
- DeWalt 20V MAX String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit (DCKO215M1), $299 at The Home Depot (was $349): Runs on DeWalt’s 20V MAX platform with one 4Ah pack and a charger included.
- EGO Power+ 670 CFM Leaf Blower and String Trimmer Combo (ST6703LB), $299.99 at Amazon (was $399.99): Bundles EGO’s 670 CFM blower with a cordless trimmer in one box.
- Echo 56V 16-Inch String Trimmer and 526 CFM Blower Combo Kit (V-ZAAXAA), $349 at The Home Depot (was $548): Ships with two 2.5Ah batteries and a charger.
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 17-Inch Dual-Battery String Trimmer Kit (3006-22), $399 at The Home Depot (was $699): Runs on two M18 batteries simultaneously and includes two 8Ah packs plus a charger.
- EGO Power+ Multi-Head Edger and String Trimmer Kit (MHC1603), $399 at Ace Hardware (was $499.99): One carbon-fiber power head swaps between the edger and trimmer attachments, with a battery and charger included.
Cordless chainsaws, pole saws, and pruning saws
Mini pruning saws start at $64.98 with a battery, and 16-inch and 18-inch chainsaw kits from EGO, Greenworks, and Echo are discounted too.
- Craftsman V20 6-Inch Cordless Mini Chainsaw Kit (CMCCS320D1), $64.98 at Lowe’s (was $129): Comes with a 2Ah battery and charger for light pruning. Also $89 at Amazon.
- Greenworks 24V 4-Inch Cordless Mini Chainsaw Kit, $69.99 at Amazon (was $129.99): Features a brushless motor, automatic chain oiler, and tool-free tensioning, plus a 2Ah battery and charger.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 8-Inch Pruning Chainsaw (DCCS623B, Tool Only), $79 at The Home Depot (was $179): A $100 markdown for anyone who already owns 20V MAX batteries. The kit with a 4Ah battery and charger (DCCS623QQ1) is $189.
- Kobalt 24V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw Kit (KPS 1024A-03), $88.72 at Lowe’s (was $179): Ships with a 2Ah battery and charger for high limbs you cannot reach from the ground.
- Worx 20V 6-Inch Cordless Mini Chainsaw (WG327), $99.99 at Amazon (was $139.99): A 3.1-pound brushless pruning saw with a chain speed of 33 feet per second, battery and charger included.
- Worx 20V 10-Inch Chainsaw and Pole Saw (WG323), $123.49 at Amazon (was $169.99): Detaches from its extension pole for ground-level cuts and uses automatic chain tensioning.
- Makita 18V LXT 6-Inch Pruning Saw (XCU14Z, Tool Only), $179 at The Home Depot (was $229): Runs on Makita’s 18V LXT batteries, sold separately.
- Greenworks 80V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw Kit, $189.99 at Amazon (was $329.99): Extends up to 9 feet and includes a 2Ah battery and charger.
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw (3004-20, Tool Only), $199 at The Home Depot (was $279): Milwaukee’s compact pruning saw is $80 off without a battery.
- Greenworks 80V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw Kit, $208.99 at Amazon (was $349.99): Greenworks rates this brushless saw as a 42cc gas equivalent, and it ships with a 2.5Ah battery and charger.
- EGO Power+ 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw Kit (CS1613), $269 at Amazon (was $329.99): This 56V kit includes a 4Ah battery and charger.
- Echo 56V 18-Inch Rear-Handle Chainsaw Kit (DCS-5000-18C2), $299 at The Home Depot (was $349): The longest bar in this roundup, paired with a 5Ah battery and charger.
Cordless hedge trimmers and pole hedge trimmers
Hedge trimmer kits with a battery start at about $50, and the 80V Greenworks models are marked down at Lowe’s.
- Litheli 20V 20-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $50.71 at Amazon (was $88.99): Cuts branches up to 0.8 inches thick and includes a 2Ah battery.
- LawnMaster 24V Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit (CLHT2422), $62.99 at Amazon (was $89.99): Ships with a 2Ah battery and charger.
- Greenworks 24V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit, $113 at Amazon (was $169.99): A brushless motor drives the 24-inch blade, with a 2Ah battery and charger in the box.
- Craftsman V20 Brushless RP 22-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit (CMCHT830D1), $139 at Amazon: Adds a hedge sweep attachment alongside a 2Ah battery and charger.
- Greenworks 40V 26-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit, $139.99 at Amazon (was $209.99): Includes a debris collector that sweeps clippings off the hedge as you cut.
- Worx 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer (WG286), $159.99 at Amazon (was $219.99): Cuts at 3,400 strokes per minute with a 180-degree rotating handle, two batteries, and a charger.
- Greenworks 80V 26-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit (HT80L213), $164.99 at Lowe’s (was $239): An 80V trimmer with a 2Ah battery and charger included.
- Greenworks 80V 20-Inch Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer Kit (PH80L211), $199.99 at Lowe’s (was $349): Built to reach the tops of tall hedges, with a 2Ah battery and charger in the box.
Robot lawn mowers from Segway Navimow, Mammotion, Ecovacs, and Roborock
Wire-free robot mowers are discounted by $250 to more than $1,200, and all of the models below map the yard without a buried boundary wire. Models using RTK rely on a satellite reference antenna that can lose signal under dense tree cover, while LiDAR models map with lasers and skip the antenna. Keep in mind that 4G cellular remote control and GPS theft tracking on some mowers require an annual subscription after an initial trial period.
- Anthbot M9 Robot Lawn Mower, $649 at Amazon (was $899): Sized by Anthbot for a quarter-acre with a cutting height range of 1.2 to 2.8 inches.
- Mova LiDAX Ultra 1000 Robot Lawn Mower, $799 at Amazon (was $1,299): Uses LiDAR and camera navigation with no wire or RTK antenna; Mova rates it for lawns up to a quarter-acre.
- Ecovacs Goat O1000 LiDAR Pro Robot Lawn Mower, $949 at Amazon (was $1,499.99): LiDAR-guided navigation rated by Ecovacs for lawns up to a quarter-acre.
- Segway Navimow i210 AWD Robot Lawn Mower (i210), $999 at The Home Depot (was $1,299): Combines all-wheel drive with RTK and vision mapping for lawns up to a quarter-acre. Also $999 at Amazon.
- Segway Navimow i215 LiDAR Robot Lawn Mower (i215), $1,329 at The Home Depot (was $1,599): Trades the i210’s all-wheel drive for LiDAR navigation and a larger 0.37-acre rating. Also $1,329 at Amazon.
- Roborock RockMow X115H Robot Lawn Mower, $1,399.99 at Amazon (was $2,299): Four-wheel drive rated by Roborock for 80 percent slopes and lawns up to 0.37 acres.
- Dreame A3 AWD 2000 Robot Lawn Mower, $1,453.49 at Amazon (was $2,699.99): All-wheel-drive LiDAR mower rated by Dreame for a half-acre and 80 percent slopes.
- Mammotion Luba Mini 2 AWD 1500H Robot Lawn Mower, $1,599 at Amazon (was $1,999): Pairs all-wheel drive with LiDAR and dual-camera navigation; Mammotion rates it for up to 0.37 acres.
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