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The holiday is wrapping up and that to-do list is looming. Snow is coming, too. Luckily, cordless power tools can make all those jobs easier. Battery-powered outdoor tools from EGO, Greenworks, Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Kobalt are marked down for Black Friday at Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware, and the best price on a mower or blower depends on which store you check. Amazon has dozens of Greenworks and Worx tools on sale along with a run of robot mowers. The Home Depot is cutting prices on Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Echo. Lowe’s has Kobalt 80V mowers and Craftsman V20 tools, and Ace Hardware is discounting EGO blowers, mowers, and snow blowers. Cordless snow blowers and snow shovels are part of the sale, and they have their own section below.

Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (RY40LB01K) $99 (was $159) Ryobi See it at The Home Depot Getting a 40V blower with a battery in the box for under $100 is a cheap entry point into cordless yard tools. The Home Depot has the RY40LB01K at $99 ($60 off), complete with a 4Ah battery, a charger, and rated output of 550 CFM and 120 MPH. The catch is platform lock-in: Ryobi’s 40V packs do not fit its ONE+ 18V tools, so this kit makes the most sense if you plan to add other 40V gear. One practical pairing is the tool-only Ryobi 40V 12-inch snow shovel (RY40SN01B), which is $169 in the same sale.

Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw Kit $159.99 (was $299.99) Greenwork See it at Amazon A 16-inch bar handles storm cleanup and firewood without the weight or upkeep of a gas saw. At $159.99 ($140 off), this brushless 40V kit includes an automatic oiler, a chain brake, a 4Ah battery, and a charger, and that pack doubles as a spare if you already own Greenworks 40V tools. For heavier cutting, the Greenworks 80V 16-inch chainsaw kit is $208.99; Greenworks rates it as a 42cc gas equivalent, though it ships with a smaller 2.5Ah battery.

Kobalt 80V 21-Inch Cordless Push Mower (KM 5080-06) $349 (was $609) Kobalt See it at Lowe's Lowe’s has taken $260 off this Kobalt 80V push mower, putting a 21-inch battery mower with a 5Ah pack at $349. Lowe’s rates it for yards from a half-acre to an acre, which is a bigger job than the budget mowers further down this page can handle. You do the pushing, though. The self-propelled Kobalt 80V 21-inch mower (KMP 5080D-06) with the same 5Ah battery costs $529. That 80V battery also runs the Kobalt 80V 700 CFM blower (KHB 2581-06), which is $139 as a kit.

EGO Power+ 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit (SNS1201) $299 (was $359) EGO Power+ See it at Ace Hardware A powered snow shovel fills the gap between a plastic scoop and a full-size snow blower. Ace Hardware has EGO’s 56V SNS1201 kit at $299 ($60 off), bundled with a 2.5Ah battery and charger. That smaller pack keeps the weight down, and the 12-inch path suits decks, steps, and walkways better than a two-car driveway. For heavier snowfall, the EGO Power+ 21-inch single-stage snow blower kit (SNT2124) is $799 at Ace Hardware. The shovel uses the same 56V batteries as EGO’s mowers and blowers, so the pack stays useful once winter ends.

Cordless snow blowers and snow shovels from EGO, Ryobi, Greenworks, and Worx

Battery snow shovels start under $180 with a pack included, and full-width cordless blowers from EGO, Worx, and Litheli are marked down as well.

Battery lawn mowers from Kobalt, EGO, Greenworks, Ryobi, and Worx

Cordless mower prices run from $159.99 for a 13-inch Greenworks kit to $4,499 for an EGO zero-turn rider.

Cordless leaf blowers from EGO, Craftsman, Kobalt, Greenworks, Milwaukee, and DeWalt

Handheld battery blowers are some of the cheapest tools in this sale, with several kits costing under $140. When comparing specs, CFM measures air volume for moving big leaf piles, while MPH measures airspeed for stubborn, wet debris.

Cordless string trimmers, edgers, and trimmer-blower combo kits

Combo kits that pair a string trimmer with a blower on one battery are some of the cheapest ways to start a cordless platform.

Cordless chainsaws, pole saws, and pruning saws

Mini pruning saws start at $64.98 with a battery, and 16-inch and 18-inch chainsaw kits from EGO, Greenworks, and Echo are discounted too.

Cordless hedge trimmers and pole hedge trimmers

Hedge trimmer kits with a battery start at about $50, and the 80V Greenworks models are marked down at Lowe’s.

Robot lawn mowers from Segway Navimow, Mammotion, Ecovacs, and Roborock

Wire-free robot mowers are discounted by $250 to more than $1,200, and all of the models below map the yard without a buried boundary wire. Models using RTK rely on a satellite reference antenna that can lose signal under dense tree cover, while LiDAR models map with lasers and skip the antenna. Keep in mind that 4G cellular remote control and GPS theft tracking on some mowers require an annual subscription after an initial trial period.