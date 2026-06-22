These are the best deals from Walmart’s huge site-wide summer sale

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Walmart’s summer sale is live, and we’re tracking the deals actually worth your money across every category, updated as prices change. The best deal on the board is the Beats Studio Pro headphones at $139, 60 percent off. Unlike Prime Day, there’s no membership required to grab these prices. Unlike Amazon, many of Walmart’s deals are available to pick up after you order online so you won’t have to wait days to get them.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $139.00 (was $349.95) The best headphone deal of the sale at 60 percent off You can choose from several colors. Beats See It

The Beats Studio Pro at $139 is the best deal on the board, 60 percent off a set of noise-canceling headphones that work with both Apple and Android. You get personalized spatial audio, USB-C lossless playback, and about 40 hours of battery. The fit stays comfortable through a full workday or a long flight.

The Dyson V8 Absolute at $299.99 is the best home upgrade of the sale, and it’s a Walmart exclusive. It’s a cordless stick vacuum with strong suction, whole-machine HEPA filtration, and the tool set to handle floors, carpet, and upholstery. Battery runs about 40 minutes, enough for most homes on a single charge.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee and Espresso Maker $84.97 (was $119.00) Best cheap kitchen upgrade, coffee and espresso in one Cut your takeout coffee budget to zero. De’Longhi See It

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop at $84.97 is the easiest kitchen upgrade in the sale. It pulls both coffee and espresso from the same machine, heats up in seconds, and ships with a tasting set of pods to start. For under $85 it turns a corner of the counter into a real coffee bar. It also makes a simple gift because it can help someone kick their pricy drive-through coffee habit.

The Vornado VFan Jr. at $41.99 is the best budget buy of the sale, 40 percent off a circulator that moves air across a whole room instead of just pointing at you. It runs quieter than a box fan and is built to last for years. For summer heat or year-round air movement, it’s hard to beat at this price.

Headphone and audio deals

Headphones and audio: The Beats Studio Pro is the clear pick, with budget speakers and a soundbar rounding out the value end.

Robot vacuum and floor-care deals

Robot vacuums: The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Pro is the standout, and the Dyson V8 leads the cordless picks. See the full list in the best Walmart robot vacuum deals.

Kitchen and coffee deals

Kitchen and coffee: The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the easy upgrade, with a Lavazza espresso machine and a compact air fryer close behind.

TV and home theater deals

TVs: Panasonic brings the picture quality and VIZIO brings the value. See the full list in the best Walmart TV deals.

Apple deals, including refurbished

Apple: A new AirTag 4-pack anchors a deep bench of refurbished iPhones, Macs, and Watches. See the full list in the best Walmart Apple deals.

Cooling deals: ACs, fans, and air purifiers

Cooling: Window ACs, a quiet circulator, and a cheap HEPA purifier land right before the heat. See the full list in the best Walmart cooling deals.

Outdoor and patio deals

Outdoor: A robotic pool cleaner, a pellet grill, and a self-propelled mower lead the backyard. See the full list in the best Walmart outdoor deals.

Laptop and PC deals

Laptops: The ASUS TUF A16 is the gaming value pick and the HP N100 is the cheap everyday machine. See the full list in the best Walmart laptop deals.

Power station and charging deals

Power stations: The Jackery Explorer 300 is the grab-and-go pick, with the EcoFlow DELTA 3 for whole-home backup.

Kids and gifting deals

Kids: Screen-free audio players top the gift list, both at solid discounts.

Walmart’s deals change by the hour, so check the price before you buy and check back as we add new arrivals through the event. If you only grab one thing, make it the Beats Studio Pro at $139. It’s 60 percent off the headphones most people should buy, and the single best deal in the sale.