Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale starts October 6th, but here are 70 early deals worth buying right now

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Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale doesn’t officially start until October 6th, but the deals have already started pouring in. And while patience is a virtue, that’s not always true when it comes to holiday shopping. Some of these products are likely already hitting their low prices for the year, so postponing your shopping until the sale (or even Black Friday) will only put you behind. We’ve surveyed thousands of deals already so far and come away with this massive list of things that are actually worth picking up. Many of these prices are for Prime members, so a free 30-day Prime trial is worth starting before you check out. We’ll update this page every morning through the end of the sale.
Ring Battery Doorbell 2K $39.99 (was $99.99)
The newest battery Ring doorbell, $10 under its 2026 low
The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 is the best early Prime Big Deal Days deal I’ve found, since it’s the newest battery Ring doorbell at $10 under its previous 2026 low. It records 2K video with up to 6x zoom and runs on a built-in battery, so you don’t need doorbell wiring to install it. Clip storage takes a Ring Home subscription, sold separately.
iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop with AutoEmpty Dock $199.99 (was $469.99)
A self-emptying, LiDAR-mapping Roomba at its lowest price of the year
The iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 matches its lowest price of 2026 and is the robot vacuum deal to beat. It maps your floors with LiDAR, mops hard floors on the same run, and dumps its bin into a dock that iRobot rates for up to 75 days. That’s 57 percent off.
Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife Block Set $229.99 (was $399.99)
A full knife block with a built-in sharpener, $20 below its 2026 low
The Ninja NeverDull 17-piece knife block set at $229.99 is $20 below the lowest price it hit earlier this year. The block has a built-in sharpener, so the knives get a quick touch-up every time you pull one out instead of slowly going dull in a drawer. It’s a Prime-member price. It’s time to ditch that mismatched set of knives you’ve cobbled together over the years and upgrade to a full set.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 Electric Toothbrush $149.96 (was $279.99)
Sonicare’s premium brush at its lowest price of 2026
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 at $149.96 matches its lowest price of 2026 and takes 46 percent off Sonicare’s premium brush. It comes with three brush heads and connects to the Sonicare app to show where you’re missing spots. The cheaper Sonicare 5950 is on sale below if you don’t need the extras.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $49.99)
A 4K streaming stick for under $20
The Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 matches its lowest price of the year and is the cheapest way to add 4K streaming and an Alexa voice remote to any TV with an HDMI port. It’s a good fix for an older smart TV that has gotten slow.
Best early Amazon device deals
Ring and Blink have been on sale since September 23, and Echo speakers and displays joined on September 27. Most of these don’t require Prime.
- Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 Router $419.99 (was $599.99), lowest price this year
- Amazon Echo Show 11 $149.99 (was $249.99), lowest price this year
- Ring Battery Doorbell 4K Pro $149.99 (was $249.99), below its 2026 low
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $89.99 (was $199.99), lowest price this year
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB $72.99 (was $154.99), below its 2026 low
- Blink Outdoor 4, 3-Camera System $65.99 (was $189.99), lowest price this year
- Amazon Echo Spot $54.99 (was $109.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K $39.99 (was $99.99), below its 2026 low
- Amazon Echo Dot $39.99 (was $79.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $49.99), lowest price this year
Best early vacuum deals
iRobot’s Roombas are 50 to 57 percent off, and most of Shark’s robots are below their 2026 lows. Dyson’s deals start October 1, and Roborock and eufy join on October 6.
- iRobot Roomba 705X Combo with Multifunction Dock $699.99 (was $1,399.99), lowest price this year
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T90 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $499.00 (was $799.99), lowest price this year
- Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum $249.99 (was $449.99), lowest price this year
- Shark Matrix Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop $229.99 (was $449.99), below its 2026 low
- iRobot Roomba 105X Combo with AutoEmpty Dock $199.99 (was $469.99), lowest price this year
- Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Deluxe 3-in-1 $199.99 (was $379.99), lowest price this year
- Bissell Little Green ProHeat SmartMix Portable Cleaner $149.99 (was $209.99), lowest price this year
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (NV352) $129.99 (was $179.99), below its 2026 low
- Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum for Pet Hair $123.49 (was $199.99), below its 2026 low
Best early kitchen and coffee deals
Ninja, Breville, and De’Longhi are the biggest names in the early kitchen deals. The Breville Bambino espresso machine and Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro both match their lowest prices of the year, and the De’Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus is half off.
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $499.95 (was $689.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer $379.95 (was $499.99)
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $319.95 (was $399.95), lowest price this year
- Breville Bambino Espresso Machine $249.95 (was $299.95), lowest price this year
- De’Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus Espresso Machine $249.95 (was $499.95)
- Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife Block Set $229.99 (was $399.99), below its 2026 low
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer $199.99 (was $279.99), lowest price this year
- Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven $189.99 (was $499.99)
- Ninja Foodi DualZone 10-Quart Air Fryer $179.99 (was $249.99)
- Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $169.99 (was $219.99), lowest price this year
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville $99.00 (was $149.95)
- Cosori TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer $89.99 (was $119.99)
- Ninja Professional Blender 2.0 $79.99 (was $109.99), lowest price this year
- All-Clad HA1 Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set $69.99 (was $99.99), lowest price this year
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $69.99 (was $94.99), lowest price this year
- Chefman 4-Quart Compact Air Fryer $49.99 (was $99.99), lowest price this year
Best early electric toothbrush, shaver, and hair tool deals
Philips Sonicare and Norelco, Braun, and Shark’s hair tools went on sale September 24. The Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra is just under its 2026 low, and the Shark SpeedStyle dryer is $20 below its previous low.
- Braun Skin i-Expert Smart IPL Hair Removal $374.99 (was $519.99), below its 2026 low
- Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver $349.99 (was $449.99)
- Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Electric Toothbrush $259.96 (was $429.99)
- Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra Electric Shaver $244.79 (was $353.31), below its 2026 low
- Shark FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler and Dryer $229.00 (was $369.99)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 Electric Toothbrush $149.96 (was $279.99), lowest price this year
- Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer $129.00 (was $229.99), below its 2026 low
- Philips Sonicare 5950 Electric Toothbrush $64.96 (was $109.99)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Face + Body $48.97 (was $69.96)
Best early smart home and security deals
Outside of Amazon’s own gear, Arlo’s 6th-gen Pro four-camera kit is $50 off for Prime members, and eufy’s solar camera is $30 off.
- Arlo Pro 2K HDR Security Camera (6th Gen), 4-Pack $189.99 (was $239.99) for Prime members
- Philips Wi-Fi Keypad Deadbolt with Handle $115.99 (was $169.99) for Prime members
- eufy Security eufyCam C37 Solar Camera $69.99 (was $99.99)
Best early air purifier and fan deals
The Shark NeverChange air purifier is $10 under its 2026 low, and the Shark Clean Sense with a pet filter matches its lowest price of the year.
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier $149.00 (was $249.99), below its 2026 low
- Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier with Pet Filter $129.99 (was $239.99), lowest price this year
- Winix 5510 Air Purifier $128.24 (was $179.99) for Prime members
- Levoit Tower Fan with Adjustable Height $76.46 (was $89.99), lowest price this year
- Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier $41.79 (was $49.99)
Best early tool, yard, and outdoor deals
Greenworks started its deals on September 23, and fall is a good time to pick up yard gear before it gets packed away for the winter. Nikon’s binoculars and Ninja’s Woodfire ProConnect grill, $120 off for Prime members, round out the outdoor picks.
- Nikon Monarch M7 10×42 Binoculars $445.00 (was $549.95)
- Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker $379.99 (was $499.99) for Prime members, below its 2026 low
- Greenworks 3000 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer $349.98 (was $499.99)
- EGO Power+ Cordless Telescoping Pole Saw $339.00 (was $389.99)
- Nikon PROSTAFF P7 8×42 Binoculars $186.95 (was $219.95)
- Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Greenworks 40V 550 CFM Leaf Blower $139.99 (was $249.99)
- Anker SOLIX C200 Portable Power Station $129.98 (was $149.99)
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set $129.00 (was $199.00)
- Klein Tools IR1 Infrared Thermometer $29.98 (was $39.98), lowest price this year
Best early tablet, charger, and networking deals
The Kindle Colorsoft Kids is $90 off, and Anker’s Prime MagSafe chargers are 20 to 35 percent off for Prime members.
- Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids $209.99 (was $299.99)
- TP-Link Archer BE550 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router $169.99 (was $249.99)
- Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe Charging Station $149.99 (was $229.99) for Prime members
- ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor $149.00 (was $209.00)
- Anker Prime Foldable 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger $119.99 (was $149.99) for Prime members
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W 5-Port GaN Charger $64.99 (was $89.99) for Prime members
- TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router $59.98 (was $89.99)
- UGREEN Nexode 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger $27.99 (was $39.99) for Prime members
Prime Big Deal Days 2026 FAQ
When is Prime Big Deal Days 2026, and when does it end?
Prime Big Deal Days runs Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7. It starts at 12:01am PT on October 6 (3:01am ET) and ends at 11:59pm PT on October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8.
Is Amazon having another Prime Day in 2026?
Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s October Prime Day, and early deals are already live. The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 and the iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 are the two I’d grab first.
Are there early Prime Big Deal Days deals?
Yes. Ring, Blink, and Fire tablet deals started September 23, Shark, Bissell, Ninja, and Sonicare followed on September 24, and Echo and eero joined on September 27. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 is one of the early deals that already matches its lowest price of the year.
Do I need Prime to get Prime Big Deal Days deals?
For many of them, yes. Most of Amazon’s own device deals, including the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K, are open to everyone, but deals like the Ninja NeverDull knife set and the Roomba 105X Combo are Prime-member prices. A free 30-day trial covers the whole event.
Are Prime Big Deal Days prices actually the lowest?
Some are. The Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 at $149.96 matches its lowest price of 2026, and the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K is $10 below its earlier low. We mark every deal in the lists above that matches or beats its 2026 low, and we don’t call anything else a record.
What other sales are happening during Prime Big Deal Days?
Walmart Deal Days runs October 5 through 11 and doesn’t require a membership. Target Circle Deal Days runs October 6 and 7 and is open to free Target Circle members.
Should I buy now or wait for Black Friday?
Buy now if the deal already matches or beats its 2026 low, like the Ninja NeverDull knife set at $229.99. Black Friday could match these prices, but there’s no guarantee it goes lower.
If you’re only buying a few things before Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 6, start with the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 and the iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99. The Ninja NeverDull knife set, the Sonicare DiamondClean 9500, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Select are all at or below their lowest prices of 2026, too.
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards