Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale starts October 6th, but here are 70 early deals worth buying right now

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Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale doesn’t officially start until October 6th, but the deals have already started pouring in. And while patience is a virtue, that’s not always true when it comes to holiday shopping. Some of these products are likely already hitting their low prices for the year, so postponing your shopping until the sale (or even Black Friday) will only put you behind. We’ve surveyed thousands of deals already so far and come away with this massive list of things that are actually worth picking up. Many of these prices are for Prime members, so a free 30-day Prime trial is worth starting before you check out. We’ll update this page every morning through the end of the sale.

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K $39.99 (was $99.99) The newest battery Ring doorbell, $10 under its 2026 low Rin See It

The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 is the best early Prime Big Deal Days deal I’ve found, since it’s the newest battery Ring doorbell at $10 under its previous 2026 low. It records 2K video with up to 6x zoom and runs on a built-in battery, so you don’t need doorbell wiring to install it. Clip storage takes a Ring Home subscription, sold separately.

iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop with AutoEmpty Dock $199.99 (was $469.99) A self-emptying, LiDAR-mapping Roomba at its lowest price of the year iRobot See It

The iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 matches its lowest price of 2026 and is the robot vacuum deal to beat. It maps your floors with LiDAR, mops hard floors on the same run, and dumps its bin into a dock that iRobot rates for up to 75 days. That’s 57 percent off.

Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife Block Set $229.99 (was $399.99) A full knife block with a built-in sharpener, $20 below its 2026 low Ninja See It

The Ninja NeverDull 17-piece knife block set at $229.99 is $20 below the lowest price it hit earlier this year. The block has a built-in sharpener, so the knives get a quick touch-up every time you pull one out instead of slowly going dull in a drawer. It’s a Prime-member price. It’s time to ditch that mismatched set of knives you’ve cobbled together over the years and upgrade to a full set.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 Electric Toothbrush $149.96 (was $279.99) Sonicare’s premium brush at its lowest price of 2026 Philip See It

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 at $149.96 matches its lowest price of 2026 and takes 46 percent off Sonicare’s premium brush. It comes with three brush heads and connects to the Sonicare app to show where you’re missing spots. The cheaper Sonicare 5950 is on sale below if you don’t need the extras.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $49.99) A 4K streaming stick for under $20 Amazon See It

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 matches its lowest price of the year and is the cheapest way to add 4K streaming and an Alexa voice remote to any TV with an HDMI port. It’s a good fix for an older smart TV that has gotten slow.

Best early Amazon device deals

Ring and Blink have been on sale since September 23, and Echo speakers and displays joined on September 27. Most of these don’t require Prime.

Best early vacuum deals

iRobot’s Roombas are 50 to 57 percent off, and most of Shark’s robots are below their 2026 lows. Dyson’s deals start October 1, and Roborock and eufy join on October 6.

Best early kitchen and coffee deals

Ninja, Breville, and De’Longhi are the biggest names in the early kitchen deals. The Breville Bambino espresso machine and Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro both match their lowest prices of the year, and the De’Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus is half off.

Best early electric toothbrush, shaver, and hair tool deals

Philips Sonicare and Norelco, Braun, and Shark’s hair tools went on sale September 24. The Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra is just under its 2026 low, and the Shark SpeedStyle dryer is $20 below its previous low.

Best early smart home and security deals

Outside of Amazon’s own gear, Arlo’s 6th-gen Pro four-camera kit is $50 off for Prime members, and eufy’s solar camera is $30 off.

Best early air purifier and fan deals

The Shark NeverChange air purifier is $10 under its 2026 low, and the Shark Clean Sense with a pet filter matches its lowest price of the year.

Best early tool, yard, and outdoor deals

Greenworks started its deals on September 23, and fall is a good time to pick up yard gear before it gets packed away for the winter. Nikon’s binoculars and Ninja’s Woodfire ProConnect grill, $120 off for Prime members, round out the outdoor picks.

Best early tablet, charger, and networking deals

The Kindle Colorsoft Kids is $90 off, and Anker’s Prime MagSafe chargers are 20 to 35 percent off for Prime members.

Prime Big Deal Days 2026 FAQ

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2026, and when does it end?

Prime Big Deal Days runs Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7. It starts at 12:01am PT on October 6 (3:01am ET) and ends at 11:59pm PT on October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8.

Is Amazon having another Prime Day in 2026?

Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s October Prime Day, and early deals are already live. The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 and the iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 are the two I’d grab first.

Are there early Prime Big Deal Days deals?

Yes. Ring, Blink, and Fire tablet deals started September 23, Shark, Bissell, Ninja, and Sonicare followed on September 24, and Echo and eero joined on September 27. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 is one of the early deals that already matches its lowest price of the year.

Do I need Prime to get Prime Big Deal Days deals?

For many of them, yes. Most of Amazon’s own device deals, including the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K, are open to everyone, but deals like the Ninja NeverDull knife set and the Roomba 105X Combo are Prime-member prices. A free 30-day trial covers the whole event.

Are Prime Big Deal Days prices actually the lowest?

Some are. The Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 at $149.96 matches its lowest price of 2026, and the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K is $10 below its earlier low. We mark every deal in the lists above that matches or beats its 2026 low, and we don’t call anything else a record.

What other sales are happening during Prime Big Deal Days?

Walmart Deal Days runs October 5 through 11 and doesn’t require a membership. Target Circle Deal Days runs October 6 and 7 and is open to free Target Circle members.

Should I buy now or wait for Black Friday?

Buy now if the deal already matches or beats its 2026 low, like the Ninja NeverDull knife set at $229.99. Black Friday could match these prices, but there’s no guarantee it goes lower.

If you’re only buying a few things before Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 6, start with the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99 and the iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99. The Ninja NeverDull knife set, the Sonicare DiamondClean 9500, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Select are all at or below their lowest prices of 2026, too.