Back in September, we went to the IFA consumer electronics expo in Berlin. Among the big-booth exhibitors, ECOVACS (and partner company TINECO) was a highlight for any smart home big on dust and short on time. The technology brands deliver intelligent, automated cleaning that hits the sweet spot for performance and features. And it gets delivered for less if you act fast, because a bunch of ECOVACS flagship robot vacuum and mop systems and specialty models are deeply discounted during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. With the hundreds of dollars you save, you can pick up some Taco Bell chicken nuggets, drop some crumbs, and give your new accessory something to do.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone robot vacuum and mop — Only $999 (was $1,499) ECOVACS, by Tony Ware See It

A true flagship robovac with massive 19,500Pa BLAST suction, bagless OmniCyclone station, and OZMO Roller 2.0 instant self-washing mop. Offering fast-charging for uninterrupted runtime plus advanced obstacle avoidance, this model is great for anyone who wants a “set it and forget it” system that can handle big homes, mixed flooring, nagging nooks and crannies, and heavy messes without constantly swapping dust bags. Not only can it navigate corners, it can surmount 4cm thresholds gracefully. And it’s 33% off for Black Friday.

