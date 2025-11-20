This ECOVACS robovac helps clean while I’m too busy writing Black Friday deals, and it’s $500 off

If you need a robovac with suction that doesn't suck, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone is 33% off for Black Friday.

By Tony Ware

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Back in September, we went to the IFA consumer electronics expo in Berlin. Among the big-booth exhibitors, ECOVACS (and partner company TINECO) was a highlight for any smart home big on dust and short on time. The technology brands deliver intelligent, automated cleaning that hits the sweet spot for performance and features. And it gets delivered for less if you act fast, because a bunch of ECOVACS flagship robot vacuum and mop systems and specialty models are deeply discounted during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. With the hundreds of dollars you save, you can pick up some Taco Bell chicken nuggets, drop some crumbs, and give your new accessory something to do.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone robot vacuum and mop — Only $999 (was $1,499)

ECOVACS, by Tony Ware
See It

A true flagship robovac with massive 19,500Pa BLAST suction, bagless OmniCyclone station, and OZMO Roller 2.0 instant self-washing mop. Offering fast-charging for uninterrupted runtime plus advanced obstacle avoidance, this model is great for anyone who wants a “set it and forget it” system that can handle big homes, mixed flooring, nagging nooks and crannies, and heavy messes without constantly swapping dust bags. Not only can it navigate corners, it can surmount 4cm thresholds gracefully. And it’s 33% off for Black Friday.

More ECOVACS Black Friday deals

More smart home & kitchen Black Friday deals

These are the best Amazon Black Friday deals on smart home gear, and they’re live right now

Save $100 or more off Breville smart ovens during Amazon’s Black Friday sale and cook Thanksgiving dinner with ease

The Ninja Crispi air fryer we use all the time is on sale for Amazon’s Early Black Friday

Save up to $500 off De’Longhi espresso machines and coffee makers during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale


 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.