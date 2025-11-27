These Amazon Black Friday deals on HexClad cookware are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

HexClad’s hybrid nonstick cookware and knives rarely get serious discounts, but a whole slate of pans, pots, knives, and accessories are marked down for Black Friday at Amazon. Whether you’re building a full HexClad setup or just grabbing a single pan or knife you’ll use every day, these are the deals worth your time. Some of these products are roughly half the price for which they usually sell, so grab them now and make next weekend’s breakfast as good as it can be.

This 6-piece fry pan set covers everyday cooking from eggs to searing steaks, with three core sizes that can live on your stovetop. The matching 6-piece pot set rounds things out with three lidded pots and trivets, giving you a full HexClad base for soups, sauces, and pasta. If you want to upgrade your table as well as your stove, the 4-piece steak knife set brings razor-sharp Damascus blades and sleek handles that feel as premium as they look.

HexClad’s 7-inch hybrid nonstick frying pan is perfect for quick, single-serve jobs like eggs, grilled cheese, or toasting nuts without dragging out a big skillet. Its tri-ply stainless and ceramic surface delivers an excellent sear, and it’s metal-utensil safe, induction ready, dishwasher-friendly, and oven-safe up to a wild 900°F.

