These Amazon Black Friday deals on HexClad cookware are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen

HexClad’s hybrid nonstick cookware and knives rarely get serious discounts, but a whole slate of pans, pots, knives, and accessories are marked down for Black Friday at Amazon. Whether you’re building a full HexClad setup or just grabbing a single pan or knife you’ll use every day, these are the deals worth your time. Some of these products are roughly half the price for which they usually sell, so grab them now and make next weekend’s breakfast as good as it can be.
Editor’s Picks
This 6-piece fry pan set covers everyday cooking from eggs to searing steaks, with three core sizes that can live on your stovetop. The matching 6-piece pot set rounds things out with three lidded pots and trivets, giving you a full HexClad base for soups, sauces, and pasta. If you want to upgrade your table as well as your stove, the 4-piece steak knife set brings razor-sharp Damascus blades and sleek handles that feel as premium as they look.
HexClad’s 7-inch hybrid nonstick frying pan is perfect for quick, single-serve jobs like eggs, grilled cheese, or toasting nuts without dragging out a big skillet. Its tri-ply stainless and ceramic surface delivers an excellent sear, and it’s metal-utensil safe, induction ready, dishwasher-friendly, and oven-safe up to a wild 900°F.
Best HexClad cookware sets
HexClad pans and griddles
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 3.3-Qt Deep Sauté Pan with Glass Lid — $105
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 13-Inch Griddle Pan — $111
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Double Burner Griddle — $119
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 7-Inch Frying Pan with Glass Lid — $89
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 7-Inch Frying Pan (no lid) — $64
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick BBQ Grill Pan — $94
HexClad pots, stockpots & Dutch ovens
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 12-Qt Stockpot with Glass Lid — $153
- HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6.5-Qt Oval Dutch Oven with Stainless Steel Lid — $160
HexClad knives & knife accessories
- HexClad Santoku Knife, 7-Inch Japanese Damascus Stainless Steel — $89
- HexClad Utility Knife, 5-Inch Japanese Damascus Blade — $69
- HexClad Boning Knife, 6-Inch Japanese Damascus Blade — $69
- HexClad Honing Rod, 9-Inch Japanese Damascus Steel Rod — $48
- HexClad Bread Knife, 8-Inch Japanese Damascus Blade — $96
- HexClad Nakiri Knife, 6.5-Inch Japanese Damascus Blade — $88
- HexClad Magnetic Walnut Knife Block Holder — $77
- HexClad Steak Knife Set, 4-Piece Damascus Steel — $178
- HexClad Carving Knife & Fork Set, 10-Inch Japanese Damascus Blade — $148
- HexClad Paring Knife, 3.5-Inch Japanese Damascus Blade — $59
Boards, plates & HexClad kitchen accessories
- HexClad 4-Piece Bistecca Wooden Steak Plate Set with Juice Channel — $69
- HexClad Extra Large Beechwood Cutting Board, Reversible (24 × 18) — $76
- HexClad Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set, 3-Piece with Vacuum Seal Lids — $79
- HexClad Hybrid Beechwood Carving and Cutting Board with Stainless Steel Drip Tray — $169
- HexClad HexMill Salt Grinder, Professional Heavy-Duty — $89
- HexClad HexMill Pepper Grinder, Professional Heavy-Duty — $109
- HexClad Hexagon Silicone Trivets, 2-Pack — $22
- HexClad Silicone Oven Mitt Set, 2-Pack (Heat-Resistant to 500°F) — $22
- HexClad 8-Piece Griddle Tool Set with Smash-Burger Press, Turner, Spatula, Tongs & 4 Egg Rings — $111
