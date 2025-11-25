Grab a Dreo space heaters or humidifiers for as low as $34 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Space heater prices typically go up as temperatures go down, but Amazon just hacked and slashed prices across the board on Dreo space heaters and humidifiers. Dreo is one of the best names in the game for space heaters and humidifiers, so they’re worth investing in for the winter, especially when they’re on sale. A $34 space heater now could keep you warm and comfortable until the sun comes back in the spring.

A bestseller under $35 that heats quickly, fits anywhere, and makes for an easy winter upgrade without the big price tag.



A large-capacity humidifier at a rare sub-$50 price—ideal for dry winter air in bedrooms or living rooms with quieter performance than most budget units.

Dreo Space Heater for Large Rooms, 23″ — $76.49

A powerful tower heater with room-filling warmth, remote control, and oscillation—great for larger spaces without cranking the thermostat.

Humidifier Deals

Space Heater Deals

Kitchen & Misc Deals

We’ll continue monitoring prices through Black Friday—check back for updates.