Grab a Dreo space heaters or humidifiers for as low as $34 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Best Dreo Hot Deals on Amazon
Space heater prices typically go up as temperatures go down, but Amazon just hacked and slashed prices across the board on Dreo space heaters and humidifiers. Dreo is one of the best names in the game for space heaters and humidifiers, so they’re worth investing in for the winter, especially when they’re on sale. A $34 space heater now could keep you warm and comfortable until the sun comes back in the spring.
Editor’s Picks: The Absolute Best Deals
Dreo Space Heater, Portable Electric — $33.99See It
A bestseller under $35 that heats quickly, fits anywhere, and makes for an easy winter upgrade without the big price tag.
Dreo 6L Top Fill Humidifier — $47.49See It
A large-capacity humidifier at a rare sub-$50 price—ideal for dry winter air in bedrooms or living rooms with quieter performance than most budget units.
Dreo Space Heater for Large Rooms, 23″ — $76.49
A powerful tower heater with room-filling warmth, remote control, and oscillation—great for larger spaces without cranking the thermostat.
Humidifier Deals
- Dreo Humidifiers for Bedroom, 4L Top Fill — $33.99
- Dreo Smart Humidifiers for Bedroom, 4L Top Fill — $42.49
- Dreo 6L Top Fill Humidifier — $47.49
- Dreo 6L Smart Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier — $75.97
- Dreo 3L Humidifier (Black) — $33.97
- Dreo 3L Humidifier (New Edition) — $29.98
- Dreo Smart Humidifier, 6L (Black) — $59.49
- Dreo 8L Smart Humidifier Large Room — $94.99
- Dreo HM735S 11L Smart Humidifier — $118.99
- Dreo Humidifiers for Bedroom, Top-Filled Smart — $49.99
Space Heater Deals
- Dreo Space Heater, Portable Electric — $33.99
- Dreo Space Heater, 1500W Portable — $42.49
- Dreo Space Heater, 1500W Electric — $63.74
- Dreo Quiet Space Heater, 1500W — $59.48
- Dreo Space Heater 1500W, Adjustable Tilt — $42.49
- Dreo Space Heater for Large Room, 23″ — $76.49
- Dreo Radiator Heater, Oil-Filled — $84.99
- Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH719S) — $110.49
- Dreo Smart Wall Heater (IP24) — $84.99
Kitchen & Misc Deals
- Dreo Milk Frother [Upgraded] — $84.54
- Dreo Milk Frother, 8-in-1 — $49.97
We’ll continue monitoring prices through Black Friday—check back for updates.
2025 Holiday Gift Guide