Save up to $500 off De’Longhi espresso machines and coffee makers during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
My friend recently started working at a popular coffee shop and I stopped in to get an iced mocha. I ended up spending more than $8 after tip. And while it was good, I grew up getting eight McChickens for that price. If you love coffee and you’re spending too much buying it from coffee shops, now is the time to invest in a versatile at-home espresso machine or coffee maker. I personally love De’Longhi’s easy-to-use countertop machines and—even though they aren’t cheap—they will pay for themselves in relatively short order by curbing your takeout coffee habit. These machines don’t go on sale all that often, so these rare Amazon discounts are worth jumping on right now.
Editor’s Picks
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine $549See It
This coffee-shop-on-your-counter makes café staples a one-touch affair with its built-in grinder and LatteCrema system. If you want consistent cappuccinos and lattes without fiddling with settings, this is the sweet spot machine for most homes. It’s currently a solid discount that drops it into a very competitive price tier.
De'Longhi Eletta Explore $1,499See It
The Eletta Explore offers hot and cold extraction, plus automatic hot or cold milk frothing for iced lattes year-round. It’s an easy upgrade pick if you want premium convenience, lots of recipes, and app-friendly tweaks without the café learning curve.
De'Longhi StilosaSee It
This is the go-to budget option for beginners. It offers a 15-bar pump, a manual steam wand, and compact footprint for under $100. It’s a low-risk way to start pulling real espresso at home and practice milk texturing for lattes and cappuccinos.
Fully automatic (bean-to-cup)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine (ECAM29084SB) $549.95 (was $899.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Next Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $699.95 (was $1,099.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine (ECAM32070SB) $999.95 (was $1,299.95)
- De’Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine (ECAM38085SB) $1,299.95 (was $1,499.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Start Automatic Espresso Machine – Auto Milk Frother, 5 One-Touch Recipes (ECAM22080SB) $499.95 (was $799.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Start Automatic Espresso Machine – Auto Milk Frother, 5 One-Touch Recipes $499.95 (was $749.95)
Manual / semi-automatic & prosumer
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo $449.95 (was $676.29)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Touch $699.95 (was $999.95)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Opera (EC9555M) $699.95 (was $899.95)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro $999.95 (was $1,299.95)
Magnifica Start (entry bean-to-cup variants)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Start – Manual Milk Frother, 3 One-Touch Recipes $399.95 (was $599.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Start – Manual Milk Frother, 3 One-Touch Recipes (ECAM22022SB) $399.95 (was $599.95)
Rivelia (bean switch system)
- De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine – Black $1,199.95 (was $1,499.95)
- De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine – Pebble Gray $1,199.95 (was $1,499.95)
- De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine – White $1,199.95 (was $1,499.95)
Compact & entry-level
- De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine (EC260BK) $99.95 (was $149.95)
- De’Longhi 15-Bar Pump Espresso Machine with Milk Frother & Temp Control (ECP3420) $119.95 (was $179.95)
- De’Longhi ECP3120 15-Bar Espresso Machine $99.95 (was $149.95)
Dedica series
- De’Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine $269.95 (was $349.95)
- De’Longhi Dedica Duo Compact Espresso Machine — Rosé Pink $199.95 (was $299.95)
- De’Longhi Dedica Duo Compact Espresso Machine — Vanilla $199.95 (was $299.95)
- De’Longhi Dedica Duo Compact Espresso Machine — Pistachio Green $199.95 (was $299.95)
All-in-one & specialty
- De’Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine (hot & cold, Bean Adapt) $1,499.95 (was $1,999.95)
- De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine (COM532M) $269.95 (was $399.95)
2025 Holiday Gift Guide