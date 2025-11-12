Save up to $500 off De’Longhi espresso machines and coffee makers during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

My friend recently started working at a popular coffee shop and I stopped in to get an iced mocha. I ended up spending more than $8 after tip. And while it was good, I grew up getting eight McChickens for that price. If you love coffee and you’re spending too much buying it from coffee shops, now is the time to invest in a versatile at-home espresso machine or coffee maker. I personally love De’Longhi’s easy-to-use countertop machines and—even though they aren’t cheap—they will pay for themselves in relatively short order by curbing your takeout coffee habit. These machines don’t go on sale all that often, so these rare Amazon discounts are worth jumping on right now.

Editor’s Picks

This coffee-shop-on-your-counter makes café staples a one-touch affair with its built-in grinder and LatteCrema system. If you want consistent cappuccinos and lattes without fiddling with settings, this is the sweet spot machine for most homes. It’s currently a solid discount that drops it into a very competitive price tier.

The Eletta Explore offers hot and cold extraction, plus automatic hot or cold milk frothing for iced lattes year-round. It’s an easy upgrade pick if you want premium convenience, lots of recipes, and app-friendly tweaks without the café learning curve.

This is the go-to budget option for beginners. It offers a 15-bar pump, a manual steam wand, and compact footprint for under $100. It’s a low-risk way to start pulling real espresso at home and practice milk texturing for lattes and cappuccinos.

Fully automatic (bean-to-cup)

Manual / semi-automatic & prosumer

Magnifica Start (entry bean-to-cup variants)

Rivelia (bean switch system)

Compact & entry-level

Dedica series

All-in-one & specialty