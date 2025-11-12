Save up to $500 off De’Longhi espresso machines and coffee makers during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Skip the takeout coffee and grab one of these high-end espresso machines or coffee makers. They'll pay for themselves in the long run.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

My friend recently started working at a popular coffee shop and I stopped in to get an iced mocha. I ended up spending more than $8 after tip. And while it was good, I grew up getting eight McChickens for that price. If you love coffee and you’re spending too much buying it from coffee shops, now is the time to invest in a versatile at-home espresso machine or coffee maker. I personally love De’Longhi’s easy-to-use countertop machines and—even though they aren’t cheap—they will pay for themselves in relatively short order by curbing your takeout coffee habit. These machines don’t go on sale all that often, so these rare Amazon discounts are worth jumping on right now.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine $549

Never pay for takeout coffee again.

De’Longhi

See It

This coffee-shop-on-your-counter makes café staples a one-touch affair with its built-in grinder and LatteCrema system. If you want consistent cappuccinos and lattes without fiddling with settings, this is the sweet spot machine for most homes. It’s currently a solid discount that drops it into a very competitive price tier.

De'Longhi Eletta Explore $1,499

De'Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine with Cold Brew
If you’re serious about coffee and coffee-related drinks, this is absolutely worth the investment.

De’Longhi
See It

The Eletta Explore offers hot and cold extraction, plus automatic hot or cold milk frothing for iced lattes year-round. It’s an easy upgrade pick if you want premium convenience, lots of recipes, and app-friendly tweaks without the café learning curve.

De'Longhi Stilosa

De'Longhi Stilosa coffee machine
This machine is cheaper than some people’s monthly takeout coffee budget.

De’Longhi Stilosa

See It

This is the go-to budget option for beginners. It offers a 15-bar pump, a manual steam wand, and compact footprint for under $100. It’s a low-risk way to start pulling real espresso at home and practice milk texturing for lattes and cappuccinos.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.