Optimize your spring cleaning with these deep deals on Ninja-Shark vacuums and floor cleaners

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Even if you’ve already scrubbed the winter grime from your floors, Spring is undeniably the dirtiest season. Right now, Walmart has Ninja-Shark vacuums and floor cleaners at clearance prices, with some more than half off their original price. The sale includes stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and even steam mops for deep cleaning those hard surfaces. There are tons of models on sale, but the most popular ones will sell out soon enough, so don’t hesitate if you see a rig that fits your home cleaning needs.
Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright Vacuum Cleaner – Self-Cleaning Brushroll, 3XL Capacity, HEPA Filter — $136 (was $229)
Pet hair plays havoc with vacuum cleaners. My dog’s hair seems to have some kind of magical property that annihilates just about every model in record time. The Shark Navigator Pet Pro features a self-cleaning brush roll designed to pull deep-set pet hair out of carpets without getting jammed.
This is a corded model, which means you can keep cleaning for as long as you need without having to stop and recharge notoriously finicky batteries. An included extendable hose allows the canister to stay in place while you clean around the room without losing suction. Plus, the extra-large debris receptacle cuts down on time spent making trips to the garbage can.
This is the kind of performance and featureset for which you’d expect to pay at least double this sale price.
More Shark upright vacuum deals
- Shark® Upright Vacuum, Navigator® Advanced Lift-Away®, HEPA Filter $119 (was $239)
- Shark Stick Vacuum Cleaner – Portable Lightweight $169 (was $229)
- Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, WS630 $98 (was $199)
- Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFLEX, Blue, IZ340H $249 (was $329)
- Shark Mess Master Corded Heavy Duty Vacuum Mop & Self-Cleaning Floor Machine $169 (was $249)
- Shark® Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ Technology, Power Fins PLUS Brushroll, Crevice Tool Included, HEPA Filtration, IZ540H $198 (was $299)
- Shark Detect Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins Brushroll, Stick/Handheld 2-n-1 $179 (was $229)
- Shark® Vertex DuoClean® PowerFin Upright Vacuum Powered Lift-Away®, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, AZ2000 $263 (was $449)
- Shark CarpetXpert Pet Upright Deep Carpet Cleaner with Handheld Spot & Stain Eliminator, 12oz Cleanser, EX150 $178 (was $229)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, NV380 $147 (was $199)
- Shark® Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum $202 (was $249)
- Shark Lift-Away with PowerFins HairPro & Odor Neutralizer Technology Upright Multi Surface Vacuum, ZD550 $279 (was $329)
- Shark CarpetXpert with StainStriker Technology Upright Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-in Spot & Stain Eliminator $249 (was $299)
- Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum with PowerFins HairPro Odor Neutralizer Technology, Multisurface, HZ700 $178 (was $219)
- Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Plus Upright Multi Surface Vacuum, NV250 $179 (was $249)
- Shark HydroVac MessMaster 3-in-1 Vacuum Cordless Mop w/ Self-Cleaning, Stain Boost 12oz Formula, WD260 $229 (was $299)
Shark Matrix™ Robot Vacuum, No Spots Missed, Precision Home Mapping, Perfect for Pet Hair, Wi-Fi, AV2310, New — $179 (was $299)
If you want to skip the vacuuming process completely, go with a robot vacuum. For less than $200, this smart vac patrols your home using an advanced grid system to cover every corner and crevice. The brush roll is designed to handle multiple surfaces, so it can easily transition from carpet to hardwood to linoleum and back again. It runs quietly and uses a LiDAR system to avoid objects in its way. That means no more catastrophic encounters with phone charging cables or abandoned socks.
Shark robot vacuum deals
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Matrix Clean Navigation $239 (was $379)
- Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, Bagless 60-Day Capacity Base $298 (was $599)
- Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum $448 (was $559)
- Shark Matrix 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with No Spots Missed on Carpets & Hard Floors, Home Mapping, RV2400WD $248 (was $279)
- Shark Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum with NeverStuck & Detect Technologies $369 (was $599)
Shark mop and steamer deals
- Shark® VACMOP™ Cordless Hard Floor System with Disposable VACMOP™ Pad, VM200 $49 (was $99)
- Shark Steam Mop, S1000WM $49 (was $69)
- Shark 3-in-1 Steam Mop – Picks up Debris, Scrubs & Sanitizes-Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Stone, Marble & Vinyl $148 (was $199)
- Shark® Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000 $148 (was $179)
- Shark® Professional Steam Pocket® mop for hard floors, deep cleaning, and sanitization, SE460 $68 (was $85)
- Shark Steam & Scrub with Steam Blaster Technology, All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop, 2 Steam Modes S8200 $124 (was $139)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides