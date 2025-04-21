Optimize your spring cleaning with these deep deals on Ninja-Shark vacuums and floor cleaners

Whether you want a stand-up vacuum, a robot vac, a mop, or a steamer, Walmart has Ninja floor cleaning devices for clearance prices.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 21, 2025 2:10 PM EDT

Even if you’ve already scrubbed the winter grime from your floors, Spring is undeniably the dirtiest season. Right now, Walmart has Ninja-Shark vacuums and floor cleaners at clearance prices, with some more than half off their original price. The sale includes stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and even steam mops for deep cleaning those hard surfaces. There are tons of models on sale, but the most popular ones will sell out soon enough, so don’t hesitate if you see a rig that fits your home cleaning needs.

Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright Vacuum Cleaner – Self-Cleaning Brushroll, 3XL Capacity, HEPA Filter — $136 (was $229)

Pet hair plays havoc with vacuum cleaners. My dog’s hair seems to have some kind of magical property that annihilates just about every model in record time. The Shark Navigator Pet Pro features a self-cleaning brush roll designed to pull deep-set pet hair out of carpets without getting jammed.

This is a corded model, which means you can keep cleaning for as long as you need without having to stop and recharge notoriously finicky batteries. An included extendable hose allows the canister to stay in place while you clean around the room without losing suction. Plus, the extra-large debris receptacle cuts down on time spent making trips to the garbage can.

This is the kind of performance and featureset for which you’d expect to pay at least double this sale price.

Shark Matrix™ Robot Vacuum, No Spots Missed, Precision Home Mapping, Perfect for Pet Hair, Wi-Fi, AV2310, New — $179 (was $299)

If you want to skip the vacuuming process completely, go with a robot vacuum. For less than $200, this smart vac patrols your home using an advanced grid system to cover every corner and crevice. The brush roll is designed to handle multiple surfaces, so it can easily transition from carpet to hardwood to linoleum and back again. It runs quietly and uses a LiDAR system to avoid objects in its way. That means no more catastrophic encounters with phone charging cables or abandoned socks.

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

