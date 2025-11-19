The 3Doodler is a handheld 3D printer that makes a great gift and it’s only $40 at Amazon for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Buying gifts for kids can be hard. You want to get them something creative, but it also has to be fun enough to keep their attention. Plus, you don’t want their parents to hate you for it (most of the time). The 3Doodler is a sweet spot in that regard. It’s just one of several fun and sneakily educational gifts under $50 on sale at Amazon during this Black Friday sale. Go get your shopping done now for the young people in your life.

The 3Doodler Start+ turns creative ideas into three-dimensional reality, letting kids build actual objects they can hold and play with. This pen uses low-heat plastic that’s safe for young hands and cools quickly into solid structures. The set includes everything needed to get started, from the pen itself to plastic refills and project guides. At this price, it’s nearly half off one of the most engaging STEM toys that bridges art and engineering.

Magnetic building tiles hit the sweet spot between open-ended play and STEM learning. This 102-piece set lets kids construct everything from simple 2D shapes to elaborate 3D structures, teaching spatial reasoning and engineering basics along the way. The translucent tiles work with light tables, and the strong magnets make construction satisfying even for younger builders. At $32, it’s 35% off and offers more pieces than most competitors at this price point. Started 11/16 (lightning deal), currently on Best Deal that started 11/16 but is labeled as starting 11/20 in full rollout – but the lightning deal means it’s already been live.

This hands-on kit packs 10 different magnetic experiments into one compact package. Kids can build a magnetic racer, create a super magnet, and explore how magnetic fields work through actual experiments rather than just reading about them. The kit includes over 25 pieces and teaches real physics concepts like magnetic poles, attraction and repulsion, and electromagnetic principles. At under $10, it’s an incredible value for genuine scientific learning.

