Best Amazon Black Friday mattress and bedding deals (Serta, Beautyrest, Tuft & Needle, and more)

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your home sleep setup, and Amazon is slashing prices on mattresses and bedding from big-name brands like Serta, Beautyrest, Tuft & Needle, ZINUS, and TEMPUR-PEDIC. These deals cover everything from budget-friendly bed-in-a-box options to premium hybrids, adjustable bases, and ergonomic pillows, so you can build an entire sleep system in one shot.
Below, you’ll find our favorite mattress and bedding deals that kick off during Amazon’s Black Friday event, organized by brand so you can quickly zero in on the products that fit your sleep style and budget.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultimate 15-inch Plush Pillow Top King Mattress (Oasis Sleep) — $781.13 (was $1,699)See It
This is a big, hotel-style pillow-top king mattress with serious pressure relief and motion isolation, so tossing-and-turning partners are less likely to wake each other up. At more than half off, it’s a rare chance to get a luxury Serta build with edge support and a tall 15-inch profile for under four figures.
Tuft & Needle Mint Medium Plush Gel Foam Queen Mattress $841 (was $1,295)See It
Tuft & Needle’s Mint line is designed for hot sleepers, with cooling gel and breathable foam layers that help move heat away from your body. The medium-plush feel works for side sleepers and combo sleepers, and the 100-night trial plus 10-year warranty make this a compelling upgrade if you’re coming from a basic spring mattress.
ZINUS 8-inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress, Queen — $139 (was $212.99)See It
If you’re outfitting a guest room, college apartment, or first setup on a budget, this ZINUS Green Tea mattress is tough to beat. You still get cooling-infused memory foam and that contouring sink-in feel at a price that’s closer to a nice set of sheets than a full mattress.
Best Serta mattress and base deals
- Serta Sleeptrue 12-inch Medium Queen Hybrid Mattress in a Box $356.13 (was $499)
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Enhanced 12-inch Firm Queen Mattress (Nurture Night) $425.47 (was $699)
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultimate 15-inch Plush Pillow Top King Mattress (Oasis Sleep) $781.13 (was $1,699)
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultimate 14.5-inch Medium Pillow Top Queen Mattress (Oasis Sleep) $634.91 (was $999)
- Serta 10-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen (Sheep Retreat) $290.69 (was $549)
- Serta 8-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen (Sheer Slumber) $174.24 (was $449)
- Serta baselogic Level 3 Queen Adjustable Base with massage and USB charging $749.25 (was $999)
- Serta baselogic Level 1 Queen Adjustable Base (foldable low-profile design) $239.20 (was $299)
Best Beautyrest mattress and base deals
- Beautyrest Days End 13.25-inch Extra Firm Queen Mattress $721.78 (was $999)
- Beautyrest Prime Dream 13.75-inch Plush Queen Mattress $577.28 (was $799)
- Beautyrest Days End 14-inch Plush Queen Mattress with cooling cover $685.67 (was $999)
- Beautyrest Prime Dream 14.25-inch Medium Pillow Top Queen Mattress $649.53 (was $899)
- Beautyrest baselogic Level 3 Queen Adjustable Base with massage and USB ports $749.25 (was $999)
- Beautyrest baselogic Level 1 Queen Adjustable Base (foldable design) $239.20 (was $299)
Best Tuft & Needle and Kin mattress deals
- Tuft & Needle Original Medium Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress $581.75 (was $895)
- Kin by Tuft & Needle 10-inch Medium Firm Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress $445.60 (was $699)
- Tuft & Needle Kin 12-inch Medium Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress $509.35 (was $799)
- Tuft & Needle Mint Medium Plush Gel Foam Queen Mattress $841.75 (was $1,295)
- Kin by Tuft & Needle 8-inch Firm Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress $318.10 (was $499)
- Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid Medium Queen Mattress $971.75 (was $1,495)
- Tuft & Needle 2-inch Mattress Topper, Queen $150 (was $250)
- Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress Protector $53.54 (was $90)
Best ZINUS budget mattress deals
- ZINUS 12-inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $249 (was $292.99)
- ZINUS 10-inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $169 (was $233.99)
- ZINUS 8-inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $139 (was $212.99)
- ZINUS 10-inch True Support Hybrid Mattress, Queen $156 (was $233.99)
- ZINUS 14-inch Cooling Comfort Support Hybrid Mattress, Queen $269 (was $381.99)
Best TEMPUR-PEDIC pillow deals
Mattresses are the star of Black Friday, but swapping out your pillows can make just as big a difference in how you feel when you wake up. These TEMPUR-PEDIC pillow bundles use the same pressure-relieving foam found in the brand’s mattresses, shaped to support your neck and spine.
- TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow, Standard, 2-Pack $139 (was $169)
- TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Neck Pillow, Small Profile, 2-Pack $129 (was $169)
- TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Neck Pillow, Medium Profile, 2-Pack $139 (was $179)
- TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Neck Pillow, High Profile, 2-Pack $169 (was $219)
Many of these lines include multiple sizes and firmness levels beyond what’s listed here, so if you find a model you like, click through and check the other configurations while the Black Friday pricing is live.
