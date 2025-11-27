Best Amazon Black Friday mattress and bedding deals (Serta, Beautyrest, Tuft & Needle, and more)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your home sleep setup, and Amazon is slashing prices on mattresses and bedding from big-name brands like Serta, Beautyrest, Tuft & Needle, ZINUS, and TEMPUR-PEDIC. These deals cover everything from budget-friendly bed-in-a-box options to premium hybrids, adjustable bases, and ergonomic pillows, so you can build an entire sleep system in one shot.

Below, you’ll find our favorite mattress and bedding deals that kick off during Amazon’s Black Friday event, organized by brand so you can quickly zero in on the products that fit your sleep style and budget.



This is a big, hotel-style pillow-top king mattress with serious pressure relief and motion isolation, so tossing-and-turning partners are less likely to wake each other up. At more than half off, it’s a rare chance to get a luxury Serta build with edge support and a tall 15-inch profile for under four figures.



Tuft & Needle’s Mint line is designed for hot sleepers, with cooling gel and breathable foam layers that help move heat away from your body. The medium-plush feel works for side sleepers and combo sleepers, and the 100-night trial plus 10-year warranty make this a compelling upgrade if you’re coming from a basic spring mattress.



If you’re outfitting a guest room, college apartment, or first setup on a budget, this ZINUS Green Tea mattress is tough to beat. You still get cooling-infused memory foam and that contouring sink-in feel at a price that’s closer to a nice set of sheets than a full mattress.

Best Serta mattress and base deals

Best Beautyrest mattress and base deals

Best Tuft & Needle and Kin mattress deals

Best ZINUS budget mattress deals

Best TEMPUR-PEDIC pillow deals

Mattresses are the star of Black Friday, but swapping out your pillows can make just as big a difference in how you feel when you wake up. These TEMPUR-PEDIC pillow bundles use the same pressure-relieving foam found in the brand’s mattresses, shaped to support your neck and spine.

Many of these lines include multiple sizes and firmness levels beyond what’s listed here, so if you find a model you like, click through and check the other configurations while the Black Friday pricing is live.