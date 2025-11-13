The Ninja Crispi air fryer we use all the time is on sale for Amazon Early Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Admit it, your DoorDash/Uber Eats bills are scandalous. Well, you’re not alone. And what makes it even worse is how the food loses all its deep-fried joy on the journey. So skip delivery and get the perfect texture at home with a Ninja air fryer. From single-serve baskets to countertop ovens, there’s a device that can feed your cravings for crisp, and they’re on sale during Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals. And if you just can’t quit delivery, an air fryer is a great way to warm things back up.

Cooking with nonstick surfaces is great, but what makes surfaces nonstick is less awesome. So, if you’re the type that thinks about additives both in and on your food, the Crispi is an excellent alternative that delivers the same air fry, recrisp, and bake results as traditional models. The Crispi “PowerPod” goes on top of either a 4- or 6-quart chemical-free glass container, with or without a grate for full air circulation. The easy-to-clean containers feature wings for easy handling, and they can be conveniently stored in a cabinet. Or, prep a meal in the container and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to cook. Unlike most air fryers, the glass allows you to watch the magic at work, which is oddly satisfying. Plus, you can pick a PowerPod in colors such as Cherry Crush, Frosted Lilac, Ginger Snap, and more.

Prefer two independent baskets so you can make multiple foods at once and have the complete meal land on your table hot? Check out the Foodi models below, among other options.

