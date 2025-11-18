Save $100 or more off Breville smart ovens during Amazon’s Black Friday sale and cook Thanksgiving dinner with ease

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I have’t used my full-sized oven in years. I haven’t had to because I have one of Breville’s compact smart ovens on my counter and it can handle pretty much any cooking task my home can throw at it. Amazon’s official Black Friday deals don’t kick off until November 20th, but this early deal knocks $100 or more off of our favorite air fryer/smart oven. Go grab one and give your Thanksgiving dinner the preparation it deserves.
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $299 (was $399)See It
Breville’s highly rated Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is one of the most capable countertop ovens available. It cooks quickly and evenly, handles everything from air frying to roasting, and has the space to fit family-size meals. It may very well replace your full-sized oven for most day-to-day cooking.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (Joule) – Brushed Stainless Steel $399 — A smarter, more connected version of the Pro model. App control, improved heat algorithms, and Breville’s top-tier build quality make it a long-term kitchen upgrade.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer – Brushed Stainless Steel $279 — A mid-size Smart Oven for smaller kitchens that still want premium performance. Reliable convection, great air frying results, and plenty of color options for matching your setup.
