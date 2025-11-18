Save $100 or more off Breville smart ovens during Amazon’s Black Friday sale and cook Thanksgiving dinner with ease

Breville makes the best smart ovens and air fryers around and they're deeply discounted during these early Black Friday deals.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I have’t used my full-sized oven in years. I haven’t had to because I have one of Breville’s compact smart ovens on my counter and it can handle pretty much any cooking task my home can throw at it. Amazon’s official Black Friday deals don’t kick off until November 20th, but this early deal knocks $100 or more off of our favorite air fryer/smart oven. Go grab one and give your Thanksgiving dinner the preparation it deserves.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $299 (was $399)

Breville smart oven with a turkey inside

Breville
See It

Breville’s highly rated Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is one of the most capable countertop ovens available. It cooks quickly and evenly, handles everything from air frying to roasting, and has the space to fit family-size meals. It may very well replace your full-sized oven for most day-to-day cooking.

Editor’s Picks

Breville Smart Ovens

Breville Food Processors

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.