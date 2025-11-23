These editor-approved Flashforge 3D printers start at just $229 during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I often recommend 3D printers as gifts because it’s the only present that can literally manufacture more gifts. Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is in full swing right now and it includes some of the best discounts I have ever seen on Flashforge 3D printers, filament, and accessories. This is a great selection of printers that are accessible and easy to set up for beginners, but advanced enough to satisfy experienced printers.
Pro tip: grab more filament than you think you’ll need. You’ll always be glad to have extra on-hand.
FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M high-speed 3D printer $229 (was $309)See It
A CoreXY frame, max 600mm/s print speeds, and fully automatic leveling make this a fast, beginner-friendly way to get into serious FDM printing. The 280°C direct extruder and quick-swap nozzle help you move between materials and maintenance tasks with minimal downtime.
FLASHFORGE AD5X multi-material 4-color 3D printer (IFS) $339 (was $499)See It
This AD5X setup can handle up to four colors or materials in a single print, which is huge if you’re making complex models, cosplay parts, or small production runs. Full-auto calibration and filament backup are built in, so you can focus on your designs instead of babysitting the printer.
FLASHFORGE AD5M Pro CoreXY 3D printer with built-in camera $359 (was $559)
A rigid all-metal CoreXY motion system, 600mm/s speeds, and quick-swap 0.4/0.6mm hotends make this ideal for pumping out functional parts fast. Quiet 50dB operation and a built-in camera mean you can monitor long prints remotely without turning your office into a workshop.
FLASHFORGE 3D printer & hardware deals
- FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D printer (600mm/s, auto-leveling, 220×220×220mm) $229 (was $309)
- FLASHFORGE AD5X multi-color 3D printer (CoreXY, 600mm/s, 300°C direct drive) $339 (was $499)
- FLASHFORGE AD5M CoreXY 3D printer (auto calibration, quick-swap nozzle) $229 (was $379)
- FLASHFORGE AD5X multi-material 4-color 3D printer with IFS $339 (was $499)
- FLASHFORGE AD5X 4-color FDM 3D printer (auto leveling, 600mm/s, 300°C nozzle) $339 (was $499)
- FLASHFORGE AD5M Pro 3D printer (CoreXY, 600mm/s, built-in camera, 250g PLA) $359 (was $549)
- FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro 3D printer (600mm/s, auto printing system) $359 (was $499)
FLASHFORGE PLA & rapid PLA filament deals
Standard & high-speed PLA
- FLASHFORGE Silk PLA Filament 1.75mm (1kg, smooth silk finish) $20.79
- FLASHFORGE Rapid PLA Filament 1.75mm (Ruby Red, high-speed, 1kg) $18.39
- FLASHFORGE PLA Filament 1.75mm (Green, 1kg, easy-print PLA) $16.99
- FLASHFORGE PLA PRO Filament 1.75mm (White, tougher PLA+, 1kg) $17.59
Glow, multicolor & special-effects PLA
- FLASHFORGE Rapid PLA Luminous Melody (glow-in-the-dark, high-speed, 1kg)
- FLASHFORGE Glow in the Dark Rapid PLA (Luminous Melody fast color-change rainbow)
- FLASHFORGE Silk Tri-Color PLA Filament (orange/green/blue coextrusion)
FLASHFORGE PETG, ASA & flexible filament deals
- FLASHFORGE Rapid PETG Filament 1.75mm (Metallic Blue, high-speed, 1kg) $17.59
- FLASHFORGE Carbon Fiber PETG Filament 1.75mm (black, lightweight & high-strength, 1kg) $20.79
- FLASHFORGE PLA Flexible 1.75mm Filament (soft, stretchable, 1kg) $21.59
- FLASHFORGE ASA Filament 1.75mm (black, UV-resistant outdoor-grade, 1kg) $20.79
FLASHFORGE build surface & accessories
2025 Holiday Gift Guide