These editor-approved Flashforge 3D printers start at just $229 during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

I often recommend 3D printers as gifts because it’s the only present that can literally manufacture more gifts. Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is in full swing right now and it includes some of the best discounts I have ever seen on Flashforge 3D printers, filament, and accessories. This is a great selection of printers that are accessible and easy to set up for beginners, but advanced enough to satisfy experienced printers.

Pro tip: grab more filament than you think you’ll need. You’ll always be glad to have extra on-hand.

A CoreXY frame, max 600mm/s print speeds, and fully automatic leveling make this a fast, beginner-friendly way to get into serious FDM printing. The 280°C direct extruder and quick-swap nozzle help you move between materials and maintenance tasks with minimal downtime.

This AD5X setup can handle up to four colors or materials in a single print, which is huge if you’re making complex models, cosplay parts, or small production runs. Full-auto calibration and filament backup are built in, so you can focus on your designs instead of babysitting the printer.

FLASHFORGE AD5M Pro CoreXY 3D printer with built-in camera $359 (was $559)

A rigid all-metal CoreXY motion system, 600mm/s speeds, and quick-swap 0.4/0.6mm hotends make this ideal for pumping out functional parts fast. Quiet 50dB operation and a built-in camera mean you can monitor long prints remotely without turning your office into a workshop.

