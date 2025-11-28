Shop these massive Black Friday deals on WeCreat engraving and cutting machines, then go make something

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you’ve been eyeing a desktop laser cutter for a side hustle, Etsy shop, or full-on small business, WeCreat’s current sale is a very solid investment. Core machines like the Vision Pro, Lumos, Vision, and Vista are hundreds (and in some cases thousands) of dollars off, with accessory and materials bundles discounted to match. WeCreat is also running a 60-day price guarantee on laser machines purchased during this window—if the price drops again before the end of January 2026, they’ll refund the difference (materials are excluded)

Editor’s picks

1. WeCreat Vision Pro – best pick for side hustles and small businesses

WeCreat Vision Pro 45W desktop laser cutter — $1,999.99 (was $2,899.99, about $900 off on the Basic Pack, with higher-value bundles also discounted) Your imagination is the limit (and also physics). WeCreat See It

Vision Pro is the “go big” option in this lineup. It uses a 45W diode laser paired with WeCreat’s BeamFocus optics to deliver cutting performance closer to what you’d expect from a 60W-class machine, while still giving you fine control for engraving. You get a roomy ~19.7 x 12.6-inch working area on the bed plus support for an Auto PassThrough Conveyor, so you can batch out long signs, panels, or a grid of small products in one go.

For production-style jobs, the ecosystem is a real advantage. Add the Rotary Pro and you can engrave full-wrap 40-ounce tumblers in a single pass and swap to the 2W infrared module to handle fine engraving on metals and some plastics that diode lasers usually struggle with. Built-in HD camera alignment cuts down on wasted blanks, and WeCreat’s MakeIt software includes one-click parameter presets (“QuickView” style) for a large catalog of materials, plus batch-processing features to streamline repeat jobs.

On the safety/comfort side, Vision Pro is fully enclosed and rated as an FDA Class 1 laser, and it’s designed to pair with WeCreat’s AirGuard fume extractors to keep smoke and odor under control. If you’re upgrading from an open-frame hobby laser—or you just want something you can run in a home workshop without improvising vent ducts out a window—this is the machine to look at first.

2. WeCreat Lumos – best for portable metal engraving and on-the-go customization

WeCreat Lumos 3W IR & 10W diode portable laser engraver — Lumos Essential is $1,099.99 (was $2,399.99; about 54% off), with higher-tier bundles up to $2,100 off Bring this model with you to the market and make on the go. WeCreat See It

Lumos combines a 3W 1064nm infrared laser with a 10W diode module, so you can do MOPA-style color engraving on stainless steel and other metals with the IR side, then flip over to the diode for everyday jobs on wood, leather, acrylic, and fabric. That combo is ideal if you want to personalize jewelry, watch bands, multitools, or custom tags without giving up classic wood and leather projects.

Lumos is built for speed. The beam steers with mirrors instead of moving a heavy gantry so engraving runs finish much faster than on typical hobby diode machines. A built-in high-res camera helps you drop graphics exactly where you want them on oddly shaped objects, which is a huge quality-of-life boost if you’re aligning designs on jewelry blanks or small hardware.

The “portable” part isn’t just bluffing. Lumos works in a handheld mode and weighs only a couple of kilograms, so you can take it to markets, in-store events, or shared makerspaces and set up quickly. The Essential pack gets you the core machine, while the Extension + Rotary Pack and Super Pack layer in a slide extension, rotary hardware, and even an AirGuard Cube fume extractor at the top tier.

3. WeCreat Vista – best compact enclosed laser for crafters and tumbler engraving

This is a great machine for those who are just starting out with ambition to grow. It’s a 10W enclosed diode laser with a clever FlipLaser design. The whole front of the machine opens and rotates 90 degrees to accommodate tall objects like 40-ounce tumblers while staying enclosed. Pair it with the Rotary Pro and you’ve got a very compact setup that can still handle those bulky Stanley-style drinkware projects that dominate social feeds.

WeCreat rates Vista for 300+ materials when you factor in the optional 2W infrared module, so between the standard 10W diode and IR upgrade you can cover coated metals, acrylics, leather, wood, and textiles with a single machine. A top-down HD camera helps with precise placement on small blanks and irregular shapes, and like the bigger machines it’s fully enclosed, FDA Class 1, and designed to work with WeCreat’s fume extractors if you’re engraving in a spare room or office rather than a garage.

If you want a serious upgrade from a budget open-frame laser but don’t need the massive bed size or price tag of the Vision Pro, Vista is a very strong value at this discount.

Best deals on WeCreat laser machines

WeCreat Vision Pro 45W desktop laser cutter — around $1,999.99 (was $2,899.99; about 31% off on the Basic Pack, with bundle options that climb up to $2,200 off when you add rotary and fume extraction hardware).

— around $1,999.99 (was $2,899.99; about 31% off on the Basic Pack, with bundle options that climb up to $2,200 off when you add rotary and fume extraction hardware). WeCreat Vision 20W enclosed auto-lifting laser engraver — $1,199.99 (was $1,799.99; about 33% off on the 20W Basic Pack, with Rotary, CleanAir, and Super Packs taking up to $2,050 off). Ideal as a mid-range enclosed machine with built-in auto-lift, air assist, and support for future accessories.

— $1,199.99 (was $1,799.99; about 33% off on the 20W Basic Pack, with Rotary, CleanAir, and Super Packs taking up to $2,050 off). Ideal as a mid-range enclosed machine with built-in auto-lift, air assist, and support for future accessories. WeCreat Vista 10W FlipLaser engraver and cutter — $699.99 (was $1,399.99; about 50% off, plus free gifts on qualifying orders). Great pick for home crafters who want an enclosed machine that can still engrave tall tumblers via the flip-open front.

— $699.99 (was $1,399.99; about 50% off, plus free gifts on qualifying orders). Great pick for home crafters who want an enclosed machine that can still engrave tall tumblers via the flip-open front. WeCreat Lumos dual-laser portable engraver — Lumos Essential is $1,099.99 (was $2,399.99; about 54% off), with Twin Mode, Extension + Rotary, and Super Pack bundles reaching up to $2,100 off. Best for portable metal engraving, event work, and fast production runs on smaller items.

All of these machines qualify for WeCreat’s current Black Friday promotion with “lowest prices of 2025” positioning and a 60-day price guarantee on laser hardware purchased during the promo period. Always double-check the product page for the latest pricing and bundle contents before checking out.

Essential accessories & add-ons

WeCreat 2W Infrared Laser Module (for Vision/Vista) — $499.99 (was $599.99; about 17% off). This 1064nm IR module is what you want if you plan to do crispy engraving on metals, certain plastics, and colored acrylics that standard diode lasers don’t handle well. It’s a big capability upgrade if you’re turning the Vision or Vista into a personalization workhorse.

— $499.99 (was $599.99; about 17% off). This 1064nm IR module is what you want if you plan to do crispy engraving on metals, certain plastics, and colored acrylics that standard diode lasers don’t handle well. It’s a big capability upgrade if you’re turning the Vision or Vista into a personalization workhorse. WeCreat 2W Infrared Laser Module for Vision Pro — $499.99 (was $699.99; roughly 29% off). Adds the same metal-engraving capability to Vision Pro, so one machine can handle both thick cutting with the 45W diode and fine metal personalization without swapping platforms.

— $499.99 (was $699.99; roughly 29% off). Adds the same metal-engraving capability to Vision Pro, so one machine can handle both thick cutting with the 45W diode and fine metal personalization without swapping platforms. WeCreat Rotary Pro for laser engravers — Rotary Pro Upgrade Kit is $89.99 (was $99.99; about 10% off), while Vision/Vista-specific versions are $249.99 (was $299.99). Designed for tumblers, glassware, rings, and other cylindrical items, Rotary Pro pairs especially well with Vision Pro and Vista for full-wrap engraving on 40-ounce bottles and mugs.

— Rotary Pro Upgrade Kit is $89.99 (was $99.99; about 10% off), while Vision/Vista-specific versions are $249.99 (was $299.99). Designed for tumblers, glassware, rings, and other cylindrical items, Rotary Pro pairs especially well with Vision Pro and Vista for full-wrap engraving on 40-ounce bottles and mugs. WeCreat AirGuard Mini Fume Extractor — $299.99 (was $599.99; about 50% off) with replacement filters at $129.99 (down from $199.99). This compact 4-stage fume extractor is tuned for use with Vista and other enclosed machines; it uses HEPA and carbon filtration to handle smoke and VOCs, and the filter is rated for roughly 480 hours of use depending on materials. If you’re running a laser in a bedroom or small studio, this is one of the more important upgrades you can make.

Materials & starter kits

Vista Explore Material Kit (20-piece mixed pack) — $83.99 (was $119.99; about 30% off). This kit mixes heat-transfer vinyl alternatives, metal pet tags, bracelets, rings, leather patches, and more, giving you a ready-made sampler of engravable and cuttable materials to test settings and prototype gift ideas.

— $83.99 (was $119.99; about 30% off). This kit mixes heat-transfer vinyl alternatives, metal pet tags, bracelets, rings, leather patches, and more, giving you a ready-made sampler of engravable and cuttable materials to test settings and prototype gift ideas. WeCreat Dual-layered Scratchable Acrylic (multi-color sets) — select packs are $49.99–$59.99 (originally $69.99; up to about 29% off). Each sheet has a top color layer over a contrasting base, so your engravings reveal sharp, high-contrast graphics. It’s ideal for signage, tags, badges, and dashboard-style panels.

— select packs are $49.99–$59.99 (originally $69.99; up to about 29% off). Each sheet has a top color layer over a contrasting base, so your engravings reveal sharp, high-contrast graphics. It’s ideal for signage, tags, badges, and dashboard-style panels. Colorful Laser Safe Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV sets) — $49.99 (was $69.99; about 29% off) across several six-sheet sets, including classic, metallic, and glitter bundles. These sheets are laser-safe, PVC-free, and sized roughly 12 x 12 inches, so you can cut designs directly with your laser and press them onto shirts, bags, and hats without a cutting mat.

— $49.99 (was $69.99; about 29% off) across several six-sheet sets, including classic, metallic, and glitter bundles. These sheets are laser-safe, PVC-free, and sized roughly 12 x 12 inches, so you can cut designs directly with your laser and press them onto shirts, bags, and hats without a cutting mat. WeCreat Three-layered Scratchable Leather (multi-color faux leather sets) — $49.99 (was $69.99; about 29% off). Designed for clean, detailed engraving without fraying, these 10 x 11-inch pieces are great for patches, wallets, tags, and strap accents where you want engraved text or logos to pop against a contrasting base color.

Which WeCreat setup should you pick?

If you’re trying to map this all out quickly:

Go Vision Pro if you’re running a small business or serious side hustle and want maximum cutting power, large bed size, and room to grow into rotary and IR engraving.

if you’re running a small business or serious side hustle and want maximum cutting power, large bed size, and room to grow into rotary and IR engraving. Go Lumos if portability, high-speed engraving, and color metal work are your main priorities—especially if you work at events or in a small studio and don’t need a huge bed.

if portability, high-speed engraving, and color metal work are your main priorities—especially if you work at events or in a small studio and don’t need a huge bed. Go Vista if you’re a crafter who wants an enclosed, space-efficient machine that can still handle tumblers and a wide variety of materials at a more approachable price.

if you’re a crafter who wants an enclosed, space-efficient machine that can still handle tumblers and a wide variety of materials at a more approachable price. Upgrade with IR and fume extraction if you already know you’ll be engraving metals regularly or working in a room where venting outdoors isn’t practical.

As always, prices and availability can change quickly during Black Friday-style promos, so it’s worth clicking through to double-check current discounts before you commit.