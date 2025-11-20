Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to its lowest price ever during Black Friday week

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you have thinking about grabbing an Apple Watch Ultra, now is absolutely the time to grab it. Amazon’s current $599 Black Friday Week price is the cheapest I have ever seen the Ultra 2 go for. This flagship smartwatch offers all the advanced features and super-burly built quality for $200 less than its typical price. These Apple deals typically don’t last that long, so grab one if you don’t want to end up paying full price.

This is the big boss of the Apple Watch family. The titanium case makes it extremely rugged, which means you can take it on serious off-grid adventures without worrying about dents and dings. It provides the most accurate and extensive information about your training and vitals. The offline map feature allows hikers to keep track of their location without access to a network. And there are tons of other advanced features baked in that make this the only real Apple Watch choice for real adventurers.

Plus, even if you’re not big into the outdoors, the large face and Orange Ocean Band make it look extremely cool. If the orange doesn’t fit your style, you can grab one of the other more understated band options below.

