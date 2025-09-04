ECOVACS launches new DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE flagship robot vacuum/mop at IFA 2025

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Trade shows smell like ambition and espresso … at least when they open. Give it a day, and we’re less charitable. If only more convention centers had an army of ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE robotic cleaners—revealed at IFA 2025 in Berlin. It’s a full-on futuristic floor detailer, and ECOVACS’s more ambitious flagship yet. The DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE combines GaN fast-charging, on-device agentic AI, and a full-blown 4WD climbing system. It’s a perfect addition to a smart home because clean is good, but clean with conviction is better.

We’ve always liked ECOVACS, especially those of us with furry friends. And this new powerhouse doesn’t just, well, polish the brand’s old achievements. It’s so dialed in that it might start demanding PTO when it scrubs grease and guilt from your floors. Under the hood, the X11 flexes 19,500Pa of BLAST suction and an upgraded OZMO Roller 2.0 mop with reinforced high-density nylon that practically sandblasts grime without scratching your floor. Got dried spaghetti sauce or mystery pet prints? The dual-cleaning solution tank knows what’s what. While it self-washes in its new dustbag-free OMNICYCLONE station—complete with 167°F hot water soak and 145°F hot air drying—it also fast-charges with GaN tech. That means it tops off mid-rinse like a pit crew, letting it clean larger homes in fewer, shorter sessions without catching its digital breath. Meanwhile, TruePass 4WD mechanical climbing engages actual micro-levers—not wishful thinking—to cruise over 4cm thresholds, letting it navigate rug transitions and doorway lips like they’re minor speed bumps before it goes off-roading in your foyer.

ECOVACS

TruEdge 3.0’s air-cushioned side rollers don’t just politely patrol, they extend 15mm into corners—because real homes have crumbs in real places. AGENT YIKO, the new on-device AI, doesn’t just listen—it plans. Over time, it learns your routine and layout, reroutes in real-time, and even re-cleans based on dirt detection and mop condition. Combined with AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance and Matter support (think Google Home, Apple HomeKit, Alexa), the X11 promises to be one of the most autonomous and adaptable bots, with the kind of spatial awareness I don’t have until after multiple cups of coffee.

It’s shipping now for $1,499, and we’ve got one roaming our floors without drama or downtime right now. We’re letting it vacuum, mop, climb, learn … maybe eventually take over the lease. Look for impressions on the PopSci Gear channel and @popscigoods as we report back on DEEBOT’s progress and recap more of what we saw in Germany. This is a flagship as thoughtful as it is thorough.