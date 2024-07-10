Gear
Take $100 off the latest GoPro camera with this early Prime Day deal

If you want a great action camera for less, look no further than this GoPro Hero12 bundle deal at Amazon.

If you’re looking for an action camera that can keep up with your wild adventures, there’s no better option than GoPro, which has its fair share of tips and tricks. The Hero camera has been at the heart of its lineup, with the name coming from founder Nick Woodman’s desire to make daredevils “look like a hero” when using the camera. You can save $100 on the company’s GoPro Hero12 camera, which has practically all the accessories you need to get started.

The Hero12 takes 5.3K and 4K video and 27MP photos, which means rock climbing, surfing, hiking, and biking look cinematic. Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization with AutoBoost makes shaky media smooth without image cropping. It’s also waterproof up to 33 feet and has a water-repelling lens. This prevents lens flare and allows the camera to take a beating through snow, mud, dirt, and sleet. The bundle includes a rechargeable Enduro battery, curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle plus thumb screw, USB-C cable, Handler floating hand grip, Head Strap 2.0, extra Enduro battery, and carrying case.

If you want to save some extra cash and don’t mind rocking last year’s model, the GoPro Hero11 is $239.99, down from $289.99.

