Save more than $100 on KitchenAid’s Artisan Series Stand Mixer during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

KitchenAid’s stand mixers are amongst the most coveted and highly regarded appliances of all time, and you can save $150 now by shopping during Amazon Prime Day 2024. The Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer is an excellent choice for experienced home bakers who want to make multiple batches of dough and batters with the flick of a switch.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you need one to take advantage of these deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer sits in the middle of KitchenAid’s line and is a happy medium between power and size. This means it can fit on most countertops but significantly reduce the amount of prep time required for bakes compared to a whisk or hand mixer. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, and beater and can be fitted with dozens of different attachments, many of which are also on sale for Prime Day and can be found below.

More great KitchenAid Prime Day deals:

Looking for more home and kitchen deals? We got you: Here’s 60+ more …