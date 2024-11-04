For the first time ever, this Dyson cordless vacuum is 50% off at Amazon

The limited-time discount brings the vacuum down to its lowest price ever.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Nov 4, 2024 10:56 AM EST

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is weeks away, but you can beat the crowds (and shipping deadlines) by taking advantage of early deals right now. One of the best early Black Friday home deals we’ve seen is a 50% price cut on Dyson’s Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The powerful cordless stick vacuum has never been discounted before, making it a perfect time to pick one up, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a friend.

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum $249.99 (Was $499.99)

Dyson Slim Cordless Vacuum on a plain white background.

Dyson

Dyson created its Slim Cordless Vacuum to work on any surface and specifically designed its motorbar to prevent tangling when cleaning pet hair. Its motor spins at up to 120,000 rotations per minute, and its top filter prevents 99.99% of particles from escaping through, so you’re not recirculating dust while you clean. Dysons says the Slim Cordless Vacuum can run up to 40 minutes per charge, and you can unload its dust bin with the push of a button to avoid having to touch the debris.

Dyson includes a charging dock that mounts onto the wall, so you never have to worry about losing the charger, which is a nice touch. The vacuum also comes with attachments, which allow you to use it as a handheld vac. Cleaning your home may never be fun, but the Dyson Slim Cordless Vacuum will allow you to clean more quickly and efficiently, so you can get back to activities you’d rather be doing instead. This deal puts one of the most powerful cordless stick vacuums in your hand for a lot less money.

More great Dyson deals

Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is an experienced writer for PopSci, covering topics such as science, technology, news, and gadget reviews.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.