Our favorite budget air purifier is even cheaper for Prime Day

Air purifiers are great if you have pets and allergies, or if you’re just worried about the quality of your air. I live in Pittsburgh, which is a smoggy city, which means an air purifier is a must-have. We frequently cover air purifiers and keep an eye on any of them go on sale. Our budget pick—the Levoit Core 300—is even cheaper than before thanks to Prime Day. I have multiple of these air purifiers: One is currently running in the living room and another in the bedroom. My asthmatic cat wheezes less, and everyone in the house hasn’t gotten ill since purchasing. Is it all thanks to the air purifier? I think so.

This cheap air purifier targets smoke, dust, and pollen, along with some bacteria and viruses. Four specialty replacement filters include a pet allergy option and a toxin absorber for particularly smoky or smoggy areas. It also features timer settings and a sleep mode. The display lights can be turned off to ensure a pitch-black room when sleeping.

