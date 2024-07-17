Our favorite budget air purifier is even cheaper for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Air purifiers are great if you have pets and allergies, or if you’re just worried about the quality of your air. I live in Pittsburgh, which is a smoggy city, which means an air purifier is a must-have. We frequently cover air purifiers and keep an eye on any of them go on sale. Our budget pick—the Levoit Core 300—is even cheaper than before thanks to Prime Day. I have multiple of these air purifiers: One is currently running in the living room and another in the bedroom. My asthmatic cat wheezes less, and everyone in the house hasn’t gotten ill since purchasing. Is it all thanks to the air purifier? I think so.
Levoit Air Purifier Core 300 $78.99 (Was $99.99)
This cheap air purifier targets smoke, dust, and pollen, along with some bacteria and viruses. Four specialty replacement filters include a pet allergy option and a toxin absorber for particularly smoky or smoggy areas. It also features timer settings and a sleep mode. The display lights can be turned off to ensure a pitch-black room when sleeping.
More Prime Day air purifier sales:
- Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter | 825 ft² Coverage in 1hr $84 (was $150)
- Medify MA-15 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter | 585 ft² Coverage in 1hr $50 (was $59)
- Medify MA-15 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter 2-pack $101 (was $119)
- Medify MA-125 Air Purifier with True HEPA H14 Filter | 4,102 ft² Coverage $390 (was $460)
- LEVOIT Vital 200S-P Air Purifier $151.99 (Was $189.99)
- LEVOIT Vital 100S-P Air Purifier $104.49 (Was $139.99)
- LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier $99.99 (Was $119.99)
- LEVOIT Core Mini-P Air Purifier $39.10 (Was $49.99)
- LEVOIT Core 200S Air Purifier $72.60 (Was $89.99)
- LEVOIT Core 400S Air Purifier $176.61 (Was $219.99)
- BLUEAIR Blue Pure 211i Max Air Purifier $199.99 9Was $349.99)
- BLUEAIR Blue Pure 511 Air Purifier $66.49 (Was $99.99)
- BLUEAIR Blue 211+ Auto Air Purifier $237.99 (Was $339.99)
- BLUEAIR Pure 511i Max Air Purifier $97.99 (Was $139.99)
- Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier $170.98 (Was $219.99)
- Honeywell PowerPlus HEPA Air Purifier $89.98 (Was $159.99)
- GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter $73.59 (Was $99.99)
- GermGuardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets $67.79 (Was $119.99)
- Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier $119.99 (Was $239.99)
- Shark HP152 NeverChange Air Purifier $174.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark HP301 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier $34.99 (Was $49.98)
- PuroAir 240 Air Purifier 2-Pack $249 (Was $329)
- Powerful PuroAir Air Purifier for Homes – Covers 1,115 Sq Ft $139 (was $199)
- Kenmore PM2010 Air Purifier $94.99 (Was $119.99)
- Coway AP-2015F Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier (Covers 1,560 sq. ft.) $339 (was $439)