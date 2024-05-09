We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple’s wired earbuds have been popular since the iPod commercials aired in the mid-2000s, but the AirPods Max—its first pair of over-ear headphones—deserve praise, too. For a limited time, you can score a pair for $450 on Amazon, which matches their lowest price all year. This discount comes hot on the heels of Apple’s latest iPad Air and iPad Pro announcements, so you can pick up the new headphones to use with these upcoming tablets.

A big part of the AirPods Max’s appeal is the impressive amount of technology under the hood. Each ear cup contains an Apple H1 chip, which lets the headphones analyze the music you’re listening to and tweak its EQ in real-time. These chips also allow the AirPods Max to support Spatial Audio, a technology that offers a more immersive listening experience when playing music or watching videos with a Dolby Atmos surround sound mix. When it comes to battery life, the AirPods Max fare respectably—offering up to 20 hours of playback per charge depending on your listening level and how long you’ve enabled active noise cancellation. All of this technology is presented in a minimalist-looking package that comes in a handful of colors. If you’re looking for a new pair of over-ear headphones that works best with Apple’s other gadgets, don’t skip out on this deal.

Even more AirPods and Apple deals: