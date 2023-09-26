Save 20% on Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max at Amazon
If you've held out on the AirPods hype, you can hop on the bandwagon with this deal at Amazon.
Owning a pair of AirPods has become a meme, with photosets with greyhounds and Kris Jenner indicating the wearer has a certain level of wealth, class, and style to rock the small white earbuds. You, too, can join the elite thanks to this AirPod deal at Amazon, which knocks the price of the latest editions of the AirPods Pro and AirPods by 20%.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds (Lightning) $199 (Was $249)
Apple
For dedicated iPhone users, the sound quality and connection simplicity of AirPods is practically unmatched. You simply slip them out of their sleek, white case, and bam: Bluetooth connected, ready to blast your favorite party jams. Apple’s H2 chips give smarter active noise cancellation and more immersive spatial audio. The custom-built driver provides crisp, clear high notes, and deep, rich bass. The company is now offering the earbuds in a MagSafe charging case with USB-C at the same price if you’re making the full port shift, just like Apple.
If you’ve lost your current pair or your first-generation AirPods have seen better days, we think this deal gives you a good excuse to finally make the upgrade.
Here are more AirPods deals:
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $479.99 (Was $549)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case $99 (Was $129)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case $149.99 (Was $169)