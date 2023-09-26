We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Owning a pair of AirPods has become a meme, with photosets with greyhounds and Kris Jenner indicating the wearer has a certain level of wealth, class, and style to rock the small white earbuds. You, too, can join the elite thanks to this AirPod deal at Amazon, which knocks the price of the latest editions of the AirPods Pro and AirPods by 20%.

For dedicated iPhone users, the sound quality and connection simplicity of AirPods is practically unmatched. You simply slip them out of their sleek, white case, and bam: Bluetooth connected, ready to blast your favorite party jams. Apple’s H2 chips give smarter active noise cancellation and more immersive spatial audio. The custom-built driver provides crisp, clear high notes, and deep, rich bass. The company is now offering the earbuds in a MagSafe charging case with USB-C at the same price if you’re making the full port shift, just like Apple.

If you’ve lost your current pair or your first-generation AirPods have seen better days, we think this deal gives you a good excuse to finally make the upgrade.

