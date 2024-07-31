Save up to 30% on Apple’s entire AirPods line—including our editors’ favorite

AirPods provide great sound and smooth user experience if you're a devout Apple user. They're on sale at Amazon—but not for long.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Jul 31, 2024 12:00 PM EDT

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) earbuds in Times Square
Apple's updated AirPods Pro help you escape crowded spaces while presenting music that never feels overly compressed. Tony Ware

I’m not the most audio-oriented person here at Popular Science. I don’t think about drivers, frequency ranges, and codecs because I am too busy thinking about the Katy Perry discography and her career misses or the sociopolitical implications of “Brat Summer.” I do, however, appreciate good sound with a great user experience. Apple’s AirPods provide just that. And, the entire line is on sale at Amazon, including the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.), which we consider the best AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging $179.99 (Was $249)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) on a gold pedestal
You don’t need golden ears to hear that the new Apple AirPods (2nd generation) add sonic shine.

I may not be Lady Audio here, but there’s one thing the sound dork co-workers and I agree on: the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are pretty snazzy. The former (me) appreciates the vent system for comfort, improved touch controls, active noise cancellation, and the sheer bang-for-buck you get. The latter (nerds, which I say with affection) love the low-distortion, high excursion 11mm driver and custom amplifier, Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and a bunch of other things we wrote in our full review of the AirPods Pro 2. Everyone—from audiophiles to aural novices—can find something to appreciate about the AirPods Pro 2, which warms my icy-cold heart.

