The second-generation Apple Watch SE is just $189 at Walmart

If you’re an iPhone owner looking to dip their toe into the world of smartwatches, your best bet is the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). Apple’s least expensive smartwatch is loaded with health tracking features, like heart rate, step, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to monitor incoming notifications on your wrist. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will also receive the WatchOS 11 update coming to Apple’s wearables this autumn.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is available in two screen sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Health sensors inside the watch can keep track of many key metrics in real-time and may alert you if it detects something strange—a sudden increase or sharp drop in your heart rate, for example. These sensors can also detect when you’ve fallen or been in a car crash, sending a notification to a preselected contact and emergency services.

If you’d like to use the smartwatch as a fitness tracker, you can change its watch face to prominently display how many steps you’ve taken and calories burned. All of the health data is securely stored in the Health app on your iPhone or iPad so that you can review trends over time. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can also display notifications from your iPhone on your wrist, so you can review them with a glance and decide how to proceed. Using, Siri, you can use the smartwatch to control smart-home accessories, send texts, or receive calls from your wrist.

