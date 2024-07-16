Get AirPods and AirPods Pro for their cheapest prices ever during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It has become an annual tradition for Amazon to drop Apple’s super-popular wireless earbuds to their lowest prices ever during its annual Prime Day sale. That tradition continues this year, with the AirPods Pro 2 hitting their all-time low of $169 and the standard AirPods (3rd Generation) hitting just $119. This is a headline deal for Prime Day, which likely won’t last the entire two days of the sale before it sells out. So, if you’re thinking about making a purchase, do it before you miss out.

Note that you’ll need an Amazon Prime account in order to take advantage of this deal and many others, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

If you can spend the extra money, the AirPods Pro earbuds really are worth the upgrade. Their rubber tips help provide a better seal and keep them more firmly in place. They offer drastically upgraded sound performance compared to the standard models. And the active noise cancellation keeps out unwanted sonic intrusions. These usually bounce between their retail price of $249 and $189, so you’re saving at least $20 compared to buying them on a normal day.

If you don’t need the fancy rubber tips and the noise canceling, you can go with Apple’s excellent base model. The H1 chip inside helps them connect seamlessly and easily with Apple products. Plus, you get spatial audio, so you can watch one of the many Planet of the Apes movies at the gym in full surround sound. Why do they keep making those movies? Are people really asking for all of these sequels? It doesn’t really matter since you stopped reading and went to buy new AirPods already. Probably to go with one of the amazing MacBook Air deals out there. We’re cool with that. Happy shopping!