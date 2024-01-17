We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This refurbished Apple iPad 6 128GB + Beats Flex Headphones Bundle, price-dropped to $219.99 (reg. $299), helps kick off the new year with a tech upgrade.

Is an iPad upgrade on the horizon? This refurbished iPad 6 brings powerful performance at a lower price. With 128GB of storage capacity, this device is a strong option for top-notch display experiences and adeptly manages various tasks, whether streaming favorite movies, snapping photos, or staying updated on the latest apps.

The iPad (6th Generation) is a popular choice in Apple’s lineup, particularly for those seeking value. Fueled by a powerful A10 Fusion chip, it delivers smooth performance for most applications and can handle everyday tasks like emailing, social media, and streaming. More demanding applications like online games and photo editing software are also supported, making it an excellent device for multi-tasking while out and about.

The ample screen features a 9.7-inch Retina display that offers vivid colors and crisp details and is ideal for everything from browsing the web and watching videos to more creative tasks like drawing or photo editing. Regarding camera quality, the iPad has an 8MP iSight camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera, ensuring optimal photo and video features for all your special moments.

Also included with the iPad 6 are a pair of Beats Flex headphones. These wireless earbuds are known for their comfort, sound quality, and convenience and feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless pairing with the iPad and other Apple devices. The Beats Flex offers impressive quality with rich bass and clear highs, making it great for enjoying music, podcasts, and videos on your Grade A refurbished iPad. Their battery life is also noteworthy, with up to 12 hours of listening time, and their magnetic design keeps the Beats Flex tangle-free while on the go.

As a bonus, this ultimate bundle also comes with a protective case and screen protector for your iPad, a Stylus, and an adapter, bringing you the ultimate package for all your needs.

Get the Apple iPad 6 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Beats Flex Headphones Bundle for $219.99 (reg. $299) with no coupon code required.

