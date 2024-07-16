Get Sonos’ latest speakers at their lowest prices ever during Prime Day

Sonos makes some of the best smart speakers we’ve heard, and some models have never been more affordable thanks to limited-time Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals. We’re particularly pleased with the $50 discount you can get on the Sonos Era 100—Sonos’ newest entry-level multiroom system speaker, which impressed us during our tests. Amazon’s current deal knocks the Era 100 back down to its lowest price ever, which is music to our ears.

And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

One of the Era 100’s best audio features is its dual-angled tweeters and single-woofer driver array, which is nestled in a custom waveguide that allows it to play music in true stereo with surprising channel separation for its size. This is a rarity for single speakers, which typically compresses both channels down to mono. Music can be streamed to it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or through wired audio sources like high-resolution audio players and turntables by connecting a 3.5mm AUX adapter into its USB-C port. If you have a Sonos soundbar, you can use a pair of Era 100s as your rear speakers. If you’ve assembled a smart home, you can use Amazon’s Alexa to control the Sonos Era 100. (Sonos also has its own, more limited smart home assistant that’s also accessible from the speaker.) While Siri isn’t supported, you can stream audio to the Era 100 from your Apple devices via AirPlay 2. Whether you’re already deep in the Sonos speaker ecosystem or want to put together your first wireless audio system, don’t skip this deal. Whole-home high-res audio is rarely this low priced.

[Using the Era 100 as part of a surround sound system? Check out the great deals on a new television for that home theater.]

