DJI’s waterproof 4K action camera is just $199 for Prime Day

Last Prime Day, the DJI Osmo action camera was one of the most popular deals with PopSci readers. This year, the updated version is even cheaper at just $199 for the Essentials bundle. That’s a full $50 cheaper than I have seen it all year. Several other DJI products for creatives are also on sale during Prime Day, including a gimbal stabilizer for smartphones and a fancy drone that you can use to shoot aerial videos or freak out your dog. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

This camera can go places your smartphone camera can’t. DJI See It

This action camera can go places your smartphone camera can’t. Plus, it has some serious hardware advantages. It can capture 4K footage at up to 120 fps, which makes for super-smooth footage. It’s waterproof down to 18 meters without extra protection, and it’s rugged enough to take serious bumps that would shatter a typical smartphone.

DJI’s drone experience has given the company excellent chops when it comes to image stabilization. The Osmo camera automatically de-jiggles your footage, even when you’re taking it on extremely bumpy terrain. It has a touchscreen display, a very clever quick-mounting system, and a wide-angle lens to capture all the action. This really is an impressive set of features for under $200.

The extra batteries and charger come in clutch if you’re trying to shoot long sessions. DJI See It

Any time someone buys an action camera of any kind, I always recommend extra batteries. This $309 kit comes with three batteries, as well as an extendable handle, quick-release connectors, and all the other accessories that come with the standard kit. The included battery case acts as a multi-cell charger, so you can keep all of your batteries ready to shoot whenever.

You’ll be shocked how much of a difference a gimbal can make when shooting video on the move. DJI See It

This is one of the most advanced smartphone stabilizers around. It has three-axis stabilization that works with impressive precision. It almost feels like magic the first time you use it, and it compensates for your movements. This is the advanced version of the Osmo Mobile, so it includes a tracking module that keeps you in frame when you’re shooting walk-and-talk videos. It has a built-in light, as well as native connectivity for the DJI wireless microphone system if you want to upgrade your audio down the line. It works with all the major smartphones and is easy to learn, even if you’re a novice.

This dual-camera drone is ready for pro-grade content creation. DJI See It

You probably know DJI best for its drones, and the Air 3 is a great choice if you’re trying to get serious about creating images from the sky. This craft has a pair of primary cameras for wide and telephoto shots. That’s an upgrade over the digital “zooming” that single-camera crafts have to do. The drone itself has onboard collision avoidance systems to prevent it from mashing itself into a tree while you’re trying to create content. Plus, an arsenal of pre-programmed modes allows you to create cinematic content with very little learning curve. This is a drone that’s ready for pro-grade work.