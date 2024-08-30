90+ of the best Labor Day deals from Apple, Sony, and more

We've rounded up the deals that are actually worth your time and money.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 10:52 AM EDT

6 minute read

The best Labor Day Deals on a plain white background.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and if you’re sad to see the season go, you can find some solace in taking advantage of deep discounts on everything from a new mattress to premium Bluetooth speakers. We’ve helped by sorting out the best Labor Day deals that are actually worth your time and money, and broken them down into categories for your convenience. Be mindful that these items would make great holiday gifts, if you’d like to get some shopping done early.

Apple M3 13-Inch MacBook Air $899 (Was $1,099)

The MacBook Air M3 on its homescreen with a blurry background

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air is its current-generation ultra-light laptop, and you can score a nice $200 discount by shopping during Labor Day Weekend at Amazon. The 2.7-pound laptop has Apple’s newest M3 chip, which is powerful enough to crunch through heavy workloads like 4K video editing, high-resolution image editing, and multitrack audio editing. If your needs are lighter—word processing, online shopping, streaming music, and videos—the laptop’s overpowered chip won’t tax the M3, so you’ll get even better battery life. We were thoroughly impressed by the M3 MacBook Air’s performance in our full review. Whether you’re upgrading from an older Mac, or want to make the jump over from Windows, don’t skip this Labor Day deal.

The best Labor Day tech deals

The best Labor Day headphones and speaker deals

The best Labor Day TV and projector deals

The best Labor Day tool deals

The best Labor Day vacuum deals

The best Labor Day kitchen deals

The best Labor Day grill deals

The best Labor Day mattress and bedding deals

The best Labor Day generator deals

The best Labor Day outdoor deals

Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

Why Trust PopSci

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.