90+ of the best Labor Day deals from Apple, Sony, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and if you’re sad to see the season go, you can find some solace in taking advantage of deep discounts on everything from a new mattress to premium Bluetooth speakers. We’ve helped by sorting out the best Labor Day deals that are actually worth your time and money, and broken them down into categories for your convenience. Be mindful that these items would make great holiday gifts, if you’d like to get some shopping done early.
Apple M3 13-Inch MacBook Air $899 (Was $1,099)
Apple’s M3 MacBook Air is its current-generation ultra-light laptop, and you can score a nice $200 discount by shopping during Labor Day Weekend at Amazon. The 2.7-pound laptop has Apple’s newest M3 chip, which is powerful enough to crunch through heavy workloads like 4K video editing, high-resolution image editing, and multitrack audio editing. If your needs are lighter—word processing, online shopping, streaming music, and videos—the laptop’s overpowered chip won’t tax the M3, so you’ll get even better battery life. We were thoroughly impressed by the M3 MacBook Air’s performance in our full review. Whether you’re upgrading from an older Mac, or want to make the jump over from Windows, don’t skip this Labor Day deal.
The best Labor Day tech deals
- Roku Express 4K+ $29 (Was $39.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K $34 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $44.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse $59.80 (Was $69.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $59.99 (Was $89.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) $104.99 (Was $149.99)
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router $104.99 (Was $139.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi 6 Router $149.99 (Was $179.26)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB SSD $149.99 (Was $284.99)
- Samsung T7 Portable 2TB SSD $149.99 (was $269.99)
- Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system $179.99 (Was $199.99)
- TP-Link Tri-Band WiFi 7 BE10000 $209.99 (Was $299.99)
- Samsung CF39 $279.99 (Was $339.99)
- Gardyn 3.0 Hydroponics Growing System Vertical Indoor Garden Planter $695 (Was $899)
- Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J) $25.64 (Was $35.99)
- Anker Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh $29.99 (Was $42.99)
- Shark HP102PETBL Clean Sense Air Purifier for Home $139.99 (Was $239.99)
The best Labor Day headphones and speaker deals
- JBL Vibe Beam $29.95 (Was $49.95)
- JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation $69.95 (Was $99.95)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 (Was $129)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 4 $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- Sonos Ray $179 (Was $279)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) $189 (Was $299)
- Edifier D32 Tabletop Wireless Speaker $169.98 (Was $199.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 (Was $249)
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones $249 (Was $349)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker $229 (Was $329)
- Sonos Sub Mini $343 (Was $429)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 $399 (Was $499)
- Sonos Ace $399 (Was $449)
- Klipsch The Fives $499.99 (Was $969)
- Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker Set of 2 $149 (Was $169.99)
- Klipsch R-50PM Powered Speakers with 5.25″ Woofers, Black $349.99 (Was $599)
- Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones $559 (Was $699)
- Anker Soundcore 2, 12W Dual-Driver, Portable Bluetooth Speakers $38.24 (Was $44.99)
The best Labor Day TV and projector deals
- Roku 43-Inch Select Series 4K HDR RokuTV $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 $249 (Was $399)
- Hisense 50-Inch Class U6HF 4K TV $297.99 (Was $338.99)
- TCL 65-inch Class QM7-Series 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED Smart Google TV $698 (Was $1,099.99)
- Dangbei Atom Laser Projector $699 (Was $899)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector $998.98 (Was $1,699.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series 4K TV $999.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series $1,098 (was $1,299)
- BenQ HT3560 $1,099 (Was $1,999.99)
- Dangbei DBOX02 4K Laser Projector GTV $1,399 (Was $1,899)
- XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector $1,529.99 (Was $1,699.99)
- Sony 55 Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 8 $1,598 (Was $1,799.99)
The best Labor Day tool deals
- BLACK+DECKER 4V MAX Cordless Screwdriver with LED Light $24.48 (Was $32.99)
- Fanttik E1 Max 3.7V Mini Electric Screwdriver $48.97 (Was $79.97)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer $93.11 (Was $129)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit $99 (Was $179)
- Milwaukee 18-Volt Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum $128.98 (Was $203)
- CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK Mechanics Tool Set $129 (Was $199)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw $130.97 (Was $239)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw $149 (Was $219)
- Milwaukee 2695-24 M18 18V Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, and Work Light $369.95 (Was $702)
- Energizer Jumper Cables for Car Battery $26.38 (Was $42.77)
- BIG RED T32054 Torin Come Along Winch 37.04 (Was $47.99)
The best Labor Day vacuum deals
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $349.99 (Was $469.99)
- BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum $49.99 (Was $59.99)
- Eufy Robot Vacuum G30 $179.99 (Was $269.99)
- iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum $179.99 (Was $249.99)
- BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam Wet Dry Vac $269.99 (was $319.99)
- Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $329.99 (Was $405)
- roborock Q5 Max+ $329.99 (Was $449.99)
- roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner $419.99 (Was $749.99)
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $420.63 (Was $599)
The best Labor Day kitchen deals
- Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- De’Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $111.99 (Was $199.95)
- Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine $139 (Was $199.95)
- Braun TriForce Power Blender $179.99 (Was $249.95)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $279.99 (Was $329.99)
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $349.95 (Was $379.95)
- Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 Microwave $399.95 (Was $449.95)
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender $455.77 (Was $649.95)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $699.95 (Was $749.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Start Espresso & Coffee Machine with Automatic Milk Frother $778 (Was $999.95)
The best Labor Day grill deals
- Nexgrill Premium 3 Burner Propane Barbecue Gas Grill $184.13 (Was $269.99)
- Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker $329.99 (Was $399.99)
- Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker $399 (Was $449)
- Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill $519 (Was $639)
- Brisk It Origin 580 $599.99 (Was $849.99)
- Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $599 (Was $799.99)
- Traeger Grills Pro 780 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $799 (Was $999.99)
The best Labor Day mattress and bedding deals
- Get up to 35% off all mattresses at Casper
- Save up to $700 on mattresses and 20% off on bedding at Tuft & Needle
- Get 25% off sitewide plus two free pillows when you use the promo code LDW25 at Helix
- Save up to $1,540 on an organically certified mattress at Avacado Mattress
- Get 30% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding
- Save up to 25% off sitewide at Cozy Earth
The best Labor Day generator deals
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station $169.99 (Was $219.99)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $229 (Was $279)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station $499.99 (Was $299.99)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $369 (Was $499)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station $499 (Was $549)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station $449 (Was $999)
The best Labor Day outdoor deals
- YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug $30.40 (Was $38)
- Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar $29.96 (Was $39.95)
- Coleman 316 Series 100 Qt. Insulated Portable Cooler $94.99 (Was $115.99)
- HGD 20 inch Smokeless Firepit $118.48 (Was $149.97)
- RTIC 52 Qt. Ultra-Light Wheeled Hard Cooler $224.99 (Was $249.99)
- TIKI Brand Smokeless 25 in. Patio Fire Pit $275 (Was $395)
- Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand $279.99 (Was $344.99)
- Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven $649 (Was $799)