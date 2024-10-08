The best Prime Big Deal Days deals under $50

These nifty deals on homegoods, kitchen tools, and gadgets will set up back less than 50 bucks.

By Brandt Ranj

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) can be intimidating. No normal person could comb through tens of thousands of deals looking for the best buys. Luckily, we’re not normal people. We’ve spent countless hours digging in the deal mines to find the best stuff for the lowest prices. Below are all the best deals you can get for under $50 across every category; we can guarantee there’s a little something for everybody (and if you want to spend even less, check out our best deals under $25). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Prices are correct at posting but subject to change, so act fast.

Magic Bullet Blender $30 (Was $49.99)

Magic Bullet Blender on a plain white background.

Magic Bullet

If you’d like to move away from buying a breakfast smoothie to making your own, this Prime Day deal on Magic Bullet’s Blender is a no-brainer. The blender is small enough to fit onto any countertop, but its 250-watt motor is powerful enough to pulverize fruits, vegetables, liquid, and ice into a hearty beverage. Included with this blender are two cups, which allow you to take your drink on the go just after making it. Whether you’re getting into meal prepping or want to cut down on takeout expenses, don’t skip this deal.

The best Prime Day tech deals under $50

The best Prime Day audio deals under $50

The best Prime Day kitchen deals under $50

The best Prime Day Tools deals under $50

The best Prime Day home deals under $50

The best Prime Day outdoor deals under $50

Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.