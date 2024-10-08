The best Prime Big Deal Days deals under $50

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) can be intimidating. No normal person could comb through tens of thousands of deals looking for the best buys. Luckily, we’re not normal people. We’ve spent countless hours digging in the deal mines to find the best stuff for the lowest prices. Below are all the best deals you can get for under $50 across every category; we can guarantee there’s a little something for everybody (and if you want to spend even less, check out our best deals under $25). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Prices are correct at posting but subject to change, so act fast.
Magic Bullet Blender $30 (Was $49.99)
If you’d like to move away from buying a breakfast smoothie to making your own, this Prime Day deal on Magic Bullet’s Blender is a no-brainer. The blender is small enough to fit onto any countertop, but its 250-watt motor is powerful enough to pulverize fruits, vegetables, liquid, and ice into a hearty beverage. Included with this blender are two cups, which allow you to take your drink on the go just after making it. Whether you’re getting into meal prepping or want to cut down on takeout expenses, don’t skip this deal.
The best Prime Day tech deals under $50
- Anker USB-C Car Charger, $7.99 (Was $13.99)
- iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Universal Car Mount, $17.95 (Was $26.95)
- Nomad ChargeKey USB C to USB C Keychain Charger, $20 (Was $25)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card, $22.99 (Was $32.99)
- Ring Indoor Cam, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Wyze Cam v4 Smart Home Security Camera, $29.99 (Was $35.98)
- Anker Nano II 65W USB C Charger, $29.99 (Was $55.99)
- Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand, $29.99 (Was $35.99)
- JOBY GripTight Mount for MagSafe Smartphones, $31.96 (Was $39.95)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $42.49 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam, $44.99 (Was $69.99)
- Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
The best Prime Day audio deals under $50
- Amazon Echo Pop, $17.99 (Was $39.99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen), $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $39.90 (Was $59.99)
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker, $47.99 (Was $79.99)
- JBL Tune Flex, $49.95 (Was $99.95)
- SHOKZ OpenMove Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones, $54.95 (Was $79.95)
The best Prime Day kitchen deals under $50
- KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener, $9.49 (Was $14.99)
- OXO Good Grips Contoured Mess-Free Pepper Grinder, $14.99 (Was $17.95)
- Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $16.99
- OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper, $17.47 (Was $22.99)
- KitchenAid KQ909 Dual Platform Digital Kitchen and Food Scale, $27.99 (Was $34.99)
- Souper Cubes 1 Cup Silicone Freezer Molds With Lids, $29.74 (Was $34.99)
- Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, $31.72 (Was $39.99)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece POP Container Set with Mini Scoops, $31.95 (Was $39.95)
- Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set, $40.06 (Was $59.99)
- Mr. Coffee 4-Shot Espresso Machine, $47.99 (Was $56.82)
- KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper, $49.99 (Was $59.99)
The best Prime Day Tools deals under $50
- Stud Finder Wall Scanner Detector, $19.16 (Was $36.99)
- CRAFTSMAN 11-Piece Socket Set, $19.98 (Was $24.98)
- TanSon Mini Electric Screwdriver, $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- DEWALT Tool Box with Wheels, $45.98 (Was $74.99)
- DEWALT Orbital Sander, $49 (Was $82.99)
The best Prime Day home deals under $50
- Sakugi Shoe Rack with Non-Woven Fabric, $9.99 (Was $19.99)
- Bedsure Queen Sheets Grey, $12.99 (Was $30.75)
- Bedsure Pillows Queen Size (Set of 2), $19.99 (Was $39.99)
The best Prime Day outdoor deals under $50
- Hydro Flask 21 oz. Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap, $19.75 (Was $34.95)
- BrüMate 10 oz. Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler, $19.99 (Was $24.99)
- Hydro Flask 40 oz. Travel Tumbler, $23.97 (Was $39.95)
- Coleman Chiller Backpack Cooler, $29.77 (Was $39.99)
- Alicegirl Rechargeable Flashlights, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- YETI 30 oz. Rambler Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid, $30.40 (Was $38)
- Coleman 52 Qt. Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Handles, $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- YETI 46 oz Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap, $44 (Was $55)