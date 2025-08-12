Amazon is blowing out 2-packs of Moultrie 4G-enabled trail cameras for just $79

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

When it comes to trail cameras, Moultrie is the tops. Right now, Amazon has 2-packs of one of Moultrie’s most popular models on sale for 49 percent off. The weatherproof Edge camera attaches to a tree or post outside your home and wirelessly transmits pictures and videos of whatever passes by straight to your phone. It’s a great way to see what wildlife may be up to in your backyard. It’s also a great security tool. This is by far the best price I have seen on one of these, so go grab one before they sell out.

Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera $79 (was $149.99)

You can monitor several cameras from the same app. Moultrie

Just to be clear, you get two of these cameras for just $79. That’s a ridiculous deal.

This rugged box has a motion detector, HD camera, and cellular antenna inside. When it senses an object moving, it captures a 36-megapixel photo or HD video of it, then wirelessly transmits it to your device via 4G cellular data. It can cover an area up to 100 feet wide and its night vision chops allow it to basically see in the dark.

It’s extremely easy to set up and you can put it on a tree or a post depending on your specific location.

Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera $56 (was $79)

If you just want one trail camera, you can opt for the single for just $56. That’s still 30 percent off of its regular price, but you might as well get the pair for $23 more if you can swing the extra cost.