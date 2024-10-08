This 204-piece DeWalt Mechanics Tool Kit is the best Amazon Prime Day tool deal we’ve seen so far

You don't have to be a mechanic to appreciate this comprehensive set of sockets, combo wrenches, and Allen keys from DeWalt.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 3:15 AM EDT

A line of DeWalt Mechanics Tool Kits for Amazon Prime Day
DeWalt

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Every year, DeWalt drops some of its best tool deals on Amazon Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). 2024 has proven that it’s no exception. While there are a ton of DeWalt deals happening during the sale, we’re particularly impressed with this massive Mechanics Tool Set, which is down to just $169. The previous low price this year was $192 and it’s been over $200 since the beginning of summer. This is a perfect gift, even though we would have liked if it came with a couple extra 10mm sockets (if you know, you know).

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 204-Piece $169 (was $258)

204-piece DeWalt Mechanics Tool Kit open in its carrying case for Amazon Prime Day

DeWalt

You don’t actually need to be a mechanic to use and appreciate this massive tool collection. A sturdy carrying case contains full 1/4″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ ratchet sets. You also get extensions, combination wrenches, and allen keys. It covers both standard and metric, so there’s basically nothing you can’t tighten or loosen when you add a little elbow grease.

More DeWalt Amazon Prime Day tool deals

The best Prime Day deals on everything else

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.