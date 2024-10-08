This 204-piece DeWalt Mechanics Tool Kit is the best Amazon Prime Day tool deal we’ve seen so far

Every year, DeWalt drops some of its best tool deals on Amazon Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). 2024 has proven that it’s no exception. While there are a ton of DeWalt deals happening during the sale, we’re particularly impressed with this massive Mechanics Tool Set, which is down to just $169. The previous low price this year was $192 and it’s been over $200 since the beginning of summer. This is a perfect gift, even though we would have liked if it came with a couple extra 10mm sockets (if you know, you know).

You don’t actually need to be a mechanic to use and appreciate this massive tool collection. A sturdy carrying case contains full 1/4″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ ratchet sets. You also get extensions, combination wrenches, and allen keys. It covers both standard and metric, so there’s basically nothing you can’t tighten or loosen when you add a little elbow grease.

