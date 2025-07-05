Amazon is blowing out Garmin running watches and fitness trackers as low as $149 before Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I’m not wearing my fitness tracker this weekend because I don’t want to know what kind of ill-effects I’m suffering due to my holiday weekend hot dog consumption. I’ll be back on track on Monday, though, and I might grab one of these deeply discounted Garmin fitness watches to track my progress. It’s not even Prime Day and these are already the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year. These are basically new watches for refurbished prices.
Garmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running SmartwatchGarmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running Smartwatch $199 (was $349)
This watch has earned its place as a standard with runners and exercise enthusiasts. This is the 46mm face, so it has a large screen that’s easy to read under just about any circumstance. It tracks your vitals while you’re working out, but it also keeps tabs on your overall health, including your sleep. It comes in a variety of colors, sizes, and options, so make sure you get the model that best fits your workout habits. They’re basically all on sale.
Garmin Instinct 2, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS $169 (was $299)
This is the cheapest model in the sale and it still offers everything you need. With the GPS turned off, the battery will last a massive 28 days between charges thanks to the black-and-white screen. It tracks heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep, and everything else you need to tweak your habits for optimal health.
More Garmin fitness tracker and running watch deals
- Garmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running Smartwatch Tidal Blue $199 (was $349)
- Garmin Forerunner® 255 Music $249 (was $399)
- Garmin Forerunner® 955, GPS Running Smartwatch $349 (was $499)
- Garmin Forerunner® 955, GPS Running Smartwatch Whitestone $349 (was $499)
- Garmin Forerunner® 955 Solar, GPS Running Smartwatch with Solar Charging $399 (was $599)
- Garmin Forerunner® 955 Solar White $399 (was $599)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition $609 (was $1,099)
- Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch $499 (was $899)
- Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch $549 (was $899)
- Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch $549 (was $899)
- Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch $599 (was $999)
- Garmin vívoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch $195 (was $299)
- Garmin vívoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch Orchid $190 (was $299)
- Garmin Forerunner® 255 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music $249 (was $399)
- Garmin Venu® Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch $149 (was $249)
- Garmin quatix® 7X Solar Edition, Marine GPS Smartwatch $599 (was $1,099)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition $734 (was $1,099)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, 47mm, High Performance Smartwatch $649 (was $999)
- Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch $549 (was $899)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides