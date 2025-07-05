Amazon is blowing out Garmin running watches and fitness trackers as low as $149 before Prime Day

Get an advanced fitness trackers and running watches for their lowest prices of the year before Amazon's big shopping holiday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

I’m not wearing my fitness tracker this weekend because I don’t want to know what kind of ill-effects I’m suffering due to my holiday weekend hot dog consumption. I’ll be back on track on Monday, though, and I might grab one of these deeply discounted Garmin fitness watches to track my progress. It’s not even Prime Day and these are already the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year. These are basically new watches for refurbished prices.

Garmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running SmartwatchGarmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running Smartwatch $199 (was $349)

Garmin Forerunner 255 running watch on sale for early Prime Day at Amazon
The battery lasts up to 14 days on a charge.

Garmin

This watch has earned its place as a standard with runners and exercise enthusiasts. This is the 46mm face, so it has a large screen that’s easy to read under just about any circumstance. It tracks your vitals while you’re working out, but it also keeps tabs on your overall health, including your sleep. It comes in a variety of colors, sizes, and options, so make sure you get the model that best fits your workout habits. They’re basically all on sale.

Garmin Instinct 2, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS $169 (was $299)

Garmin Instinct 2 running watch on sale for early prime day on Amazon
The battery lasts up to 28 days on a charge without GPS.

Garmin

This is the cheapest model in the sale and it still offers everything you need. With the GPS turned off, the battery will last a massive 28 days between charges thanks to the black-and-white screen. It tracks heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep, and everything else you need to tweak your habits for optimal health.

