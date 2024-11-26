🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Upgrade your home office with this HD webcam for just $25 thanks to this Black Friday deal

This little tech accessory will make a big difference on how you look on your personal and professional video calls.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Hybrid and remote work have made having a high-quality webcam a necessity. Being a pixelated mess is literally a bad look in front of your colleagues, but you can fix that problem once and for all with Logitech’s Brio 101, a 1080P webcam marked down to just $25 as an early Black Friday deal. The Brio 101 will smoke the camera built into your laptop’s lid, and it can be perched on top of a monitor to get a better angle. If you’re looking for a quick, inexpensive home office upgrade or one of the best productivity gifts, you won’t find a better Black Friday deal.

Logitech Brio 101 Full HD 1080p Webcam $24.99 (Was $39.99)

Logitech Brio 101 Full HD 1080p Webcam on a plain white background.

Logitech

The Brio 101 is an HD camera with features that will optimize your video quality depending on the situation. Auto-Light balance will ensure you look your best regardless of the lighting (natural or artificial) in your room. A physical privacy shade can be moved over the lens when you’re not using the camera, so you don’t have to unplug it after every video call. If you’ve never used a dedicated webcam before, you’ll notice the difference in video quality immediately. The Brio 101’s built-in microphone will pick up your voice clearly, which is necessary if you’re using a desktop computer or keep your laptop’s lid closed when working on an external display. Logitech outfitted this webcam with a built-in cable that terminates in a USB-A connector to plug into your computer or dock. Don’t skip this deal if you’ve been holding off on getting a webcam or have recently moved from an in-office to a hybrid job.

